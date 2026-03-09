NYSE Content Update: Paris Hilton + Gloria Steinem Celebrate International Women's Day

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides an afternoon update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE afternoon update for insights before the Closing Bell.

  • The New York Stock Exchange will mark Monday's Closing Bell in honor of International Women's Day, celebrated on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
  • Paris Hilton, Founder and CEO of 11:11 Media, along with activist Gloria Steinem, will ring the Closing Bell.
  • Hilton will spotlight Back in Business, an initiative supporting women-owned small businesses rebuilding after the January 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires.
  • Following the fires, 11:11 Media awarded 50 grants to women-owned businesses in partnership with the Pasadena Women's Business Center and GoFundMe.

Paris Hilton, Founder & CEO of 11:11 Media, alongside activist Gloria Steinem will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Closing Bell at 4:00 p.m. E.T. in celebration of International Women's Day to honor the leadership, resilience, and impact of women across business, media, and culture.

Paris Hilton will also highlight Back in Business, a new initiative from 11:11 Media that spotlights women owned small businesses rebuilding in the wake of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. Following the fires, 11:11 Media's Impact team mobilized to support affected families and small businesses, awarding grants to 50 women owned businesses in partnership with the Pasadena Women's Business Center and GoFundMe.

Back in Business continues that effort through a six-episode YouTube series, sharing the stories of these women entrepreneurs as they recover, rebuild, and grow. The program underscores the importance of sustained investment in women led businesses and long-term community recovery.

