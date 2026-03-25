NYSE Content Update: Michael + Susan Dell to Ring Opening Bell with Invest America

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 25th

  • Markets are higher ahead of Wednesday's session following a report that the U.S. has sent Iran a peace plan to end the conflict in the Middle East.
  • Verily Health CEO Stephen Gillett will join NYSE Live to share more about a recent $300 million investment round and how it bolsters the firm's precision health AI strategy.
  • Invest America Executive Director Matt Lira will join NYSE Live following the Opening Bell to discuss the organization's support for children receiving investment accounts backed by the U.S. Treasury.
  • American Water COO Cheryl Norton will join Taking Stock this afternoon to highlight the company's 140th anniversary of founding.

Opening Bell
Invest America supports children receiving investment accounts backed by the U.S. Treasury

Closing Bell
American Water (NYSE: AWK) celebrates its 140th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/25/c6096.html

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