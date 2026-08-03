NYSE Content Update: Intercontinental Exchange to Acquire MarketAxess in $6 Billion Deal

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 3rd

  • Investors are tracking new developments in the Middle East after President Trump said negotiations with Iran will begin today.
    • As of 8 AM ET, OCE Brent Crude is trading at $83 a barrel.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) announced an agreement to acquire MarketAxess, an electronic trading platform for global institutional fixed income markets.
  • Revel CEO Scott Morton will join NYSE Live to break down how the company is utilizing its recent Series B funding round.
  • IMC Rare Earths (NYSE American: IMC) CEO Frank Scolaro explained why now was the perfect time to take his company public.
    • Shares of IMC rose by 5.9% during Friday's session.

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