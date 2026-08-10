NYSE Content Update: Goldman Sachs Asset Management Launches Two New ETFs

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 10th

  • The S&P 500 looks to build off Friday's record close as investors track the latest developments in the Middle East.
  • Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Lindsay Rosner will join NYSE Live as her firm brings new offerings to the NYSE community.
    • GCPB ETF focuses on new types of core plus bond exposure.
    • GINC ETF aims to balance income potential and diversification.
  • LifeMine Therapeutics CEO Greg Verdine will join NYSE Live to discuss the biopharmaceutical firm's latest achievements.
    • Announced raise of $263 million late last week.
    • Firm is accelerating the clinical development of its lead program, LIFE-001, which is designed to prevent organ transplant rejection.

Opening Bell
Advisor Shares celebrates the MSOS ETF

Closing Bell
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) celebrates its milestones and people

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival at NYSE

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/10/c4865.html

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