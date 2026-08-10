NYSE Content Update: Goldman Sachs Asset Management Launches Two New ETFs

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 10th
- The S&P 500 looks to build off Friday's record close as investors track the latest developments in the Middle East.
- Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Lindsay Rosner will join NYSE Live as her firm brings new offerings to the NYSE community.
- GCPB ETF focuses on new types of core plus bond exposure.
- GINC ETF aims to balance income potential and diversification.
- LifeMine Therapeutics CEO Greg Verdine will join NYSE Live to discuss the biopharmaceutical firm's latest achievements.
- Announced raise of $263 million late last week.
- Firm is accelerating the clinical development of its lead program, LIFE-001, which is designed to prevent organ transplant rejection.
Opening Bell
Advisor Shares celebrates the MSOS ETF
Closing Bell
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) celebrates its milestones and people
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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