NYSE Content Update: Frore Systems Reaches $1.64 Billion Valuation after Series D Funding Round

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 16th

  • Markets are fractionally higher as investors monitor the latest oil price movement.
  • Ireland INC President Ian Hyland joins NYSE Live after ringing the Opening Bell to recognize the strong economic ties between the U.S. and Ireland.
  • Frore Systems reached unicorn status after securing a $143 million Series D funding round.
  • CoinDesk will launch a weekly show that explores the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. 

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell
Ireland Day and Ireland INC celebrate amplification of the significant Irish investment across the United States

Closing Bell
She Means Business and Citizens (NYSE: CFG) celebrate International Women's Day and the Citizens "She Means Business" Program

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-frore-systems-reaches-1-64-billion-valuation-after-series-d-funding-round-302714620.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/16/c9201.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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