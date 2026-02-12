NYSE Content Update: Forgent Power Solutions, Post IPO, to Ring Opening Bell

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 12th
- Markets are higher after mixed reactions to yesterday's hotter than expected Jobs Report as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs.
- Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) is celebrating its early February IPO this morning with shares having jumped 22% since trading began.
- Veradermics (NYSE: MANE) CEO Dr. Reid Waldman will join NYSE Live to discuss company shares popping more than 150% since pricing its IPO last week.
- The NYSE announced the launch of the NYSE Texas Advisory Board, developed to support its mission of offering public companies a listing and trading venue centered within the Southwestern U.S.
Opening Bell
Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) celebrates its recent IPO
Closing Bell
Veradermics (NYSE: MANE) celebrates its recent IPO
