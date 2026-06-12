NYSE Content Update: Fifth Third Bancorp Celebrates Historic Listing Transfer

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 12th

  • The major averages are higher Friday morning as investors monitor Middle East developments and economic data points with less than a week until the next Federal Reserve decision.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) is set to begin trading on the NYSE this morning, representing the largest bank transfer in the exchange's 234-year history.
  • Flutter (NYSE: FLUT) CEO Peter Jackson joined the NYSE's Inside the ICE House Podcast as the World Cup kicks off.
    • Flutter is expecting the expanded 48-team tournament to result in up to $50 billion in legal global wagering.
    • The online gaming and sports betting giants is preparing to manage 100,000 bets per minute during peak times.

Opening Bell
Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) celebrates the first anniversary of its IPO

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

EnerSys rang the NYSE Bell on June 11

NYSE Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-fifth-third-bancorp-celebrates-historic-listing-transfer-302799062.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/12/c8789.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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