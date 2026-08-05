NYSE Content Update: Expedition Therapeutics Secures $115 Million Series B

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The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 5th

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 will look to build off fresh records on hopes of a deal in the Middle East.
    • The Dow surpassed 54,000 for the first time ever.
    • The S&P 500 clinched its first-ever close above 7,700.
  • Expedition Therapeutics Founder & CEO Yi Larson will join NYSE Live following her firm's latest funding round.
    • The company says the first patients have been dosed in its Phase 2 clinical trial for EXPD-101, a next-gen treatment for COPD.
  • Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) CEO David Steinberg will join NYSE Live to deliver the biggest takeaways from the company's Q2 earnings report.
    • The firm says it posted its 20th straight 'beat-and-raise' quarter and achieved the 'Rule of 64.'

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AB InBev (NYSE: BUD) rings the NYSE Opening Bell

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Blend (NYSE: BLND) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-expedition-therapeutics-secures-115-million-series-b-302843756.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/05/c2982.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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