NYSE Content Update: ERock Sees $5.9 Billion Market Cap after its IPO Prices

NYSE Content Update: ERock Sees $5.9 Billion Market Cap after its IPO Prices

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 10th

  • Stocks are down Wednesday morning as Wall Street digests the May CPI report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the latest out of the Middle East.
  • Houston-based power systems producer ERock (NYSE: EROC) will begin trading on the NYSE today after pricing its IPO at $21.50 a share.
  • The NYSE is on the ground at the Visa Payments Forum 2026 as stakeholders converge to set the agenda for the future of commerce.
  • Aryon Security CEO Ron Arbel will join NYSE Live to discuss how the company will allocate its latest Series A Funding round

Opening Bell
ERock (NYSE: EROC) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Couer Mining (NYSE: CDE) celebrates its recent acquisition of New Gold Inc.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cloudflare rang the closing bell on June 9

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/10/c1403.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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