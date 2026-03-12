NYSE Content Update: Canada-Based MDA Space Shoots for the Stars in its NYSE Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 12th

  • Equities remain volatile Thursday morning as oil prices stay elevated amid the conflict in the Middle East.
  • MDA Space (NYSE: MDA) CEO Mike Greenley will ring the opening bell on NYSE Live to celebrate the company's listing.
  • Fintech Revolut recently acquired a full UK banking license after starting the application process in 2021.
  • U.S. Figure Skating power couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates will have a Bell Moment after Olympic glory in Milan.

Opening Bell
MDA Space (NYSE: MDA) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) celebrates nearly 70 years on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-canada-based-mda-space-shoots-for-the-stars-in-its-nyse-debut-302712347.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental Exchange ICE NYSE:ICE fintech investing
ICE
