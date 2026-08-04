NYSE Content Update: ADI to Make NYSE Trading Debut After Spin-Off

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 4th

  • Investors are weaving through the latest batch of earnings and new developments in the Middle East.
    • Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) headlined this morning's slate of earnings reports.
    • As of 8 a.m. ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at $81 a barrel after President Trump said this is the 'last chance' for Iran to sign a ceasefire deal.
  • Faire CFO Jason Lee will join NYSE Live to discuss key findings in his company's Q2 2026 Independent Retail Report.
  • ADI Global Distribution (NYSE: ADIG) CEO Rob Aarnes will join NYSE Live to discuss new opportunities for the independent public company.
    • ADI completed its spin-off from Resideo (NYSE: REZI).
    • Company will begin trading under the ticker symbol ADIG.

Opening Bell
ADI Global Distribution (NYSE: ADIG) celebrates becoming a public company

Closing Bell
Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Winners Circle Project at the NYSE on August 3.

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