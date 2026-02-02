NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + AstraZeneca Shares Begin Trading on NYSE in Record Transfer

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 2nd

  • The major indices are slightly lower to start the week as volatility in precious metals sparks risk‑off sentiment, though the S&P 500 remains about one percent from its recent all‑time high above 7,000.
  • Today, AstraZeneca begins trading its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange, marking the largest company transfer by market capitalization in the history of the NYSE.
  • With an ambition to grow revenue to $80 billion by 2030; 50% of which is to be generated in the U.S., AstraZeneca is investing in transformative technologies with the potential to reshape healthcare.
  • This afternoon, the NYSE hosts its second annual Partnership Day, and winter weather across the U.S. remains significant, with the final 10 days of January marking the coldest stretch since 1990 according to ICE.

Opening Bell
Compass International Holdings celebrates the launch of its newly combined organization

Closing Bell
The NYSE marks its 2nd Annual NYSE Partnership Day

