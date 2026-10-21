Nuvei Secures Direct Acquiring License in Israel

License extends Nuvei's global acquiring footprint to 53 markets; supports expansion for global brands into Israel and local businesses scaling internationally
Nuvei, the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere, today announced that it has secured a direct acquiring license in Israel, adding the country to a network that now spans 53 markets internationally.
The license extends Nuvei's direct acquiring footprint and advances its Every Payment Everywhere strategy: building deeply within local payment ecosystems, while connecting businesses to global scale through a single infrastructure. In Israel that means stronger local capabilities for global brands operating in the market, and a fuller offering for Israeli businesses already using Nuvei to expand abroad.
Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei, said: "Commerce is global, but payment performance is local. Securing this license means we can deliver more of the payment performance our local and global customers expect directly within Israel, while supporting their ambitions well beyond its borders. Israel has been an important part of Nuvei's story for two decades, and this milestone reflects our continued commitment to its businesses, talent, and technology ecosystem."
Improving payment performance in Israel
Direct acquiring enables Nuvei to connect directly to Israel's domestic card payment ecosystem, removing a layer of intermediary acquiring partners. Combined with Nuvei's existing gateway capabilities, this will help businesses:
- Improve authorization performance: Processing transactions locally can increase issuer confidence, supporting higher authorization rates and fewer unnecessary declines.
- Reduce payment costs: A direct connection to the domestic ecosystem removes intermediary acquiring relationships and the additional costs associated with them.
- Strengthen the checkout experience: Connecting checkout, authorization and fraud management more closely can reduce friction for consumers and improve conversion.
- Simplify market expansion: Global brands can access these capabilities through the same Nuvei integration they use in other markets, reducing the number of providers and integrations they need to manage.
- Gain greater operational control: More complete transaction data and integrated reconciliation and reporting give businesses a clearer view across the payment lifecycle.
The license was granted by the Israel Securities Authority under the Regulation of Payment Services and Payment Initiation Law, 5783-2023. Nuvei is separately licensed as an acquirer by Visa and Mastercard.
Building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere
Israel's technology sector is inherently global. Approximately 775 new high-tech companies were established in the country in 2025, while high-tech exports reached a record $85 billion and represented 58% of all Israeli exports, according to the Israel Innovation Authority. For many Israeli technology companies, international expansion is fundamental to their growth from the outset.
Nuvei supports that growth by giving businesses one partner as they scale, with local acquiring, currencies, payment methods, payouts, risk management, and reporting across markets. Launches in Mexico and South Africa earlier in 2026 have expanded that network further.
Nuvei has operated in Israel for 20 years and employs more than 300 people there. Its recently announced agreement to acquire Payoneer for approximately $2.75 billion will, subject to completion, deepen those roots further and expand Nuvei's global capabilities across local and cross-border commerce.
About Nuvei
Nuvei is the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. Its flexible platform supports the full transaction lifecycle, giving the world's leading companies a single partner for local and cross-border commerce at scale, including the emerging wave of AI-driven agentic commerce. With reach in more than 190 markets, local acquiring in 50+ countries, 150 currencies, and over 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei brings global infrastructure and local expertise to every market its customers serve.
Learn more at Nuvei.com
Contact:
Public Relations
alex.hammond@nuvei.com
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SOURCE Nuvei
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