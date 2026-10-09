Nuvectis Pharma to Participate in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026

Nuvectis Pharma to Participate in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of complement-related conditions and oncology, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026 on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 in New York.

Conference Details:

Panel Discussion: Immunology & Inflammation Therapies
Presenter: Ron Bentsur, Chairman and CEO
Date and Time: Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET
Webcast link: Panel Discussion

A webcast of the panel discussion will be available in the Investors section of Nuvectis' website at www.nuvectis.com.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of immune complement-related conditions and oncology. The Company's pipeline includes ciprocopan (NXP100), a complement Factor B inhibitor in development for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, and the oncology drug candidates NXP900 and NXP200, in development for the treatment of advanced cancers.

The company's lead drug candidate is ciprocopan, a once-a-day Factor B inhibitor, with best-in-class potential, recently approved in China for the treatment of PNH patients previously untreated with complement inhibitors.

NXP200 is an oral, brain-penetrant, paradox-breaker BRAF inhibitor for the treatment of BRAF V600X-mutated and Class II/III non-V600-mutated solid tumor malignancies, with best-in-class potential.

NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC family kinases, including SRC and YES1.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisorskgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


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