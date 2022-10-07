Phosphate Investing News

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release third quarter earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 777282#. The recording will be available through February 1, 2023.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat. agriculture

10 Top Phosphate Countries by Production (Updated 2022)

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used in other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.

Demand for phosphate fertilizers has created a US$63.81 billion market in 2022, and that figure is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent, coming to US$176 billion by 2040. "The global demand for phosphate is surging owing to the increasing world population resulting in rising food demand," according to Grand View Research.

In its latest phosphate report, the US Geological Survey states that global production of phosphate remained flat in 2021 alongside rising demand for plant crops. This has led to phosphate prices trending higher throughout 2021 and into 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
×