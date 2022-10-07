Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its second quarter 2022 results, with net earnings of $3.6 billion ($6.51 diluted net earnings per share), which includes a non-cash impairment reversal of $450 million relating to our Phosphate operations. Second quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per share 1 were $5.85 and adjusted EBITDA 1 was $5.0 billion.
"Nutrien delivered record earnings in the first half of 2022 due to the strength of market fundamentals, strong operating performance, the advantaged position of our global production assets and the excellent results of Retail. We generated strong results across our integrated business and demonstrated our unmatched capability to efficiently supply our customers with the products they need to help sustainably feed a growing world," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's Interim President and CEO.
"We expect supply challenges across global energy, agriculture and fertilizer markets to persist well beyond 2022. The strength of our projected cash flow provides an opportunity to accelerate high-return strategic growth initiatives and return significant capital to shareholders. We intend on completing our 10 percent share repurchase program in 2022, increasing the total amount of capital returned to shareholders to approximately $6 billion during the year," added Mr. Seitz.
Highlights:
- Nutrien generated net earnings of $5.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $7.6 billion in the first half of 2022 due to higher realized prices and strong Retail performance, more than offsetting a reduction in fertilizer sales volumes. As a result, cash provided by operating activities increased to $2.5 billion in the first half of 2022.
- Nutrien revised full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance 1 and adjusted net earnings per share guidance 1 to $14.0 to $15.5 billion and $15.80 to $17.80 per share, respectively. Adjusted net earnings per share guidance includes our plans to allocate approximately $5 billion to share repurchases in 2022.
- Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail") delivered record adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter and the first half of 2022. First-half adjusted EBITDA was up 38 percent year-over-year as a result of strong sales and gross margin growth, due to supportive market conditions in key regions where we operate. Retail cash operating coverage ratio 1 improved to 54 percent compared to 60 percent for the same period in 2021 driven by higher margins.
- Potash adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter and the first half of 2022 increased compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices and strong offshore sales volumes. North American sales volumes were lower than the same period last year due to a compressed application season.
- Nitrogen second quarter and first half adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices that more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower sales volumes.
- In the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a non-cash impairment reversal of $450 million associated with our Phosphate operations due to a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins.
- Nutrien repurchased approximately 22 million shares year-to-date as of August 2, 2022, under our share repurchase programs, for a total of approximately $1.8 billion.
- On May 18, 2022, Nutrien announced it is evaluating its existing site at Geismar, Louisiana to build the world's largest clean ammonia facility. The project would leverage low-cost natural gas, tidewater access to world markets, and high-quality carbon capture and sequestration infrastructure to serve growing demand in agricultural, industrial and emerging energy markets.
- On June 9, 2022, Nutrien announced its intention to increase potash production capability to 18 million tonnes by 2025 in response to the uncertainty of potash supply from Eastern Europe being able to meet global demand.
- Nutrien announced agreements to acquire Brazilian ag retail companies Casa do Adubo S.A. and Marca Agro Mercantil. These acquisitions support Nutrien's Retail growth strategy in Brazil and upon completion of the acquisitions, we expect to surpass our stated target of $100 million annual adjusted EBITDA in Brazil by 2023.
| 1 These (and any related guidance, if applicable) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section for further information.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is the responsibility of management and is dated as of August 3, 2022. The Board of Directors ("Board") of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its audit committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The audit committee reviews and, prior to its publication, approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term "Nutrien" refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms "we", "us", "our", "Nutrien" and "the Company" refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our annual report dated February 17, 2022 ("2021 Annual Report"), which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A, and our annual information form dated February 17, 2022 ("2021 Annual Information Form"), each for the year ended December 31, 2021, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . No update is provided to the disclosure in our 2021 annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
This MD&A is based on and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 ("interim financial statements") based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios and forward-looking statements, which are described in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and the "Forward-Looking Statements" sections, respectively.
Market Outlook and Guidance
Agriculture and Retail
- Global grain and oilseed stocks-to-use ratios remain well below historical average levels, which we believe will continue to be supportive for crop prices. Prices for key crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat are up 25 to 35 percent compared to the 10-year average, providing strong incentive for growers to increase production.
- The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects that Ukrainian wheat and corn production will be down by more than 40 percent and combined Ukrainian exports of corn, wheat and barley will be down by approximately 60 percent year-over-year in 2022/23. While diplomatic efforts to restore exports from Ukrainian ports has progressed, the overall reduction in Ukrainian production in 2022 is expected to continue to constrain supplies for the forthcoming year.
- US crop conditions started the 2022 growing season favorably, however, recent hot and dry weather has accelerated crop development and could limit yield potential. In Western Canada, growing conditions have improved from the severe 2021 drought. We expect the combination of robust grower economics and favorable growing conditions to support demand for crop nutritional products, fungicides and insecticides in the third quarter of 2022.
- Prospective Brazilian grower margins remain historically high and analysts expect a 2 to 4 percent increase in soybean planted area in the 2022 planting season. While we expect this to support overall crop input demand, fertilizer inventories have been slow to move from port to inland positions and we expect import demand will resurface as these inventories move inland for Brazil's spring planting season in the second half of 2022.
Crop Nutrient Markets
- Restricted supplies of potash from Russia and Belarus kept potash prices at historically high levels through the first half of 2022. Potash shipments from Russia and Belarus were estimated to be down approximately 25 and 50 percent respectively in the first half of 2022, with the majority of Belarus exports occurring in the first quarter. We have narrowed our global potash shipment forecast to between 61 and 64 million tonnes in 2022 and continue to expect demand to be constrained by restrictions on exports from Russia and Belarus.
- A dramatic increase in European natural gas prices has once again led to reduced nitrogen operating rates in the region. Tightening European ammonia supplies and significantly reduced Russian ammonia exports from the Black Sea are pressuring global ammonia availability. We expect strong seasonal nitrogen demand in the second half of 2022 following a period of delayed purchases due to benchmark price volatility.
- The Chinese government continues to impose export restrictions on urea and phosphate fertilizers that are expected to limit its export volumes in the second half of 2022.
Financial Guidance
- Nutrien revised full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance 1 and full-year 2022 adjusted net earnings per share guidance 1 primarily due to lower expected Nitrogen earnings as a result of lower nitrogen benchmark pricing and higher natural gas costs. Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance was increased to reflect strong performance in the second quarter. Adjusted net earnings per share guidance includes our plans to allocate approximately $5 billion to share repurchases in 2022.
- Nutrien lowered potash and nitrogen sales volume guidance to reflect the impact of lower application in North America this spring.
All guidance numbers, including those noted above are outlined in the table below. Refer to page 53 of Nutrien's 2021 Annual Report for related assumptions and sensitivities.
Guidance Ranges 1 as of
Aug 3, 2022
May 2, 2022
(billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Low
High
Low
High
Adjusted net earnings per share 2
15.80
17.80
16.20
18.70
Adjusted EBITDA 2
14.0
15.5
14.5
16.5
Retail adjusted EBITDA
2.1
2.2
1.8
1.9
Potash adjusted EBITDA
7.6
8.2
7.5
8.3
Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA
4.0
4.7
5.0
5.8
Phosphate adjusted EBITDA (in US millions)
750
850
800
900
Potash sales tonnes (millions) 3
14.3
14.9
14.5
15.1
Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 3
10.6
11.0
10.7
11.1
Depreciation and amortization
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.1
Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (%)
25.5
26.5
25.5
26.5
Sustaining capital expenditures 4
1.3
1.4
1.2
1.3
1 See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section.
2 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.
3 Manufactured product only. Nitrogen sales tonnes excludes ESN® products.
4 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.
Consolidated Results
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Sales
14,506
9,763
49
22,163
14,421
54
Freight, transportation and distribution
221
222
‐
424
433
(2)
Cost of goods sold
8,286
6,659
24
12,483
9,950
25
Gross margin
5,999
2,882
108
9,256
4,038
129
Expenses
1,054
1,263
(17)
2,312
2,141
8
Net earnings
3,601
1,113
224
4,986
1,246
300
Adjusted EBITDA 1
4,993
2,215
125
7,608
3,021
152
Diluted net earnings per share
6.51
1.94
236
8.99
2.16
316
Adjusted net earnings per share 1
5.85
2.08
181
8.53
2.37
260
Cash provided by operating activities
2,558
1,966
30
2,496
1,814
38
Free cash flow 1
3,413
1,413
142
5,227
1,889
177
Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital 1
2,302
1,662
39
2,046
1,346
52
1 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.
Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. This was due to higher net realized selling prices from global supply uncertainties across our nutrient businesses and strong Retail performance. In the second quarter of 2022, we recorded a non-cash impairment reversal of $450 million related to our Phosphate operations which impacted net earnings. Cash provided by operating activities increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to higher net earnings.
Segment Results
Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to the results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, unless otherwise noted.
Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail")
Three Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
Gross Margin
Gross Margin (%)
as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
Sales
Crop nutrients
4,548
3,045
49
911
703
30
20
23
Crop protection products
2,983
2,666
12
805
587
37
27
22
Seed
1,269
1,216
4
283
237
19
22
19
Merchandise
280
268
4
51
45
13
18
17
Nutrien Financial
91
59
54
91
59
54
100
100
Services and other 1
310
320
(3)
258
264
(2)
83
83
Nutrien Financial elimination 1, 2
(59)
(37)
59
(59)
(37)
59
100
100
9,422
7,537
25
2,340
1,858
26
25
25
Cost of goods sold
7,082
5,679
25
Gross margin
2,340
1,858
26
Expenses 3
1,088
938
16
Earnings before finance costs and taxes ("EBIT")
1,252
920
36
Depreciation and amortization
175
169
4
EBITDA
1,427
1,089
31
Adjustments 4
‐
8
(100)
Adjusted EBITDA
1,427
1,097
30
1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches.
3 Includes selling expenses of $1,013 million (2021 – $863 million).
4 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
Six Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
Gross Margin
Gross Margin (%)
as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
Sales
Crop nutrients
6,135
4,061
51
1,203
923
30
20
23
Crop protection products
4,370
3,751
17
1,087
763
42
25
20
Seed
1,727
1,679
3
349
306
14
20
18
Merchandise
514
498
3
92
83
11
18
17
Nutrien Financial
140
84
67
140
84
67
100
100
Services and other 1
485
485
‐
402
400
1
83
82
Nutrien Financial elimination 1
(88)
(49)
80
(88)
(49)
80
100
100
13,283
10,509
26
3,185
2,510
27
24
24
Cost of goods sold
10,098
7,999
26
Gross margin
3,185
2,510
27
Expenses 2
1,843
1,659
11
EBIT
1,342
851
58
Depreciation and amortization
344
346
(1)
EBITDA
1,686
1,197
41
Adjustments 3
(19)
9
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
1,667
1,206
38
1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
2 Includes selling expenses of $1,735 million (2021 – $1,530 million).
3 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher sales and gross margins across nearly all product categories and regions where we operate. This was supported by strong agriculture fundamentals, higher selling prices and growth in proprietary products sales. Retail cash operating coverage ratio 1 improved as at June 30, 2022 to 54 percent from 60 percent in the same period in 2021 due to significantly higher gross margin.
- Crop nutrients sales and gross margin increased significantly in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher selling prices. Gross margin per tonne increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same periods in the prior year due to strategic procurement and the timing of inventory purchases. Sales volumes decreased due to a pull forward of sales into the fourth quarter of 2021 and reduced application resulting from a delayed planting season in North America.
- Crop protection products sales and gross margin increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 in all regions we operate due to higher prices, along with increased sales and gross margin in proprietary products. Gross margin percent increased by 5 percentage points in the second quarter and first half of 2022, supported by the reliability of our supply chain and strategic procurement in a rising price environment.
- Seed sales and gross margin increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher pricing, an increase in proprietary seed margins and strong demand in Australia.
- Merchandise sales increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 primarily driven by favorable market conditions for Australia animal health products, with increased flock and herd sizes along with higher fencing sales.
- Nutrien Financial sales increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher utilization and adoption of our programs and a higher interest-bearing trade receivable balance, driven by strong commodity pricing.
- Services and other sales decreased in the second quarter due to lower fertilizer application services, and held flat through the first half of 2022, due to favorable weather conditions in Australia in the first quarter.
| 1 These (and any related guidance, if applicable) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section for further information.
Potash
Three Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
Tonnes (thousands)
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
North America
680
326
109
933
1,172
(20)
729
278
162
Offshore
1,988
491
305
2,776
2,449
13
716
200
258
2,668
817
227
3,709
3,621
2
719
226
218
Cost of goods sold
399
317
26
107
88
22
Gross margin – total
2,269
500
354
612
138
343
Expenses 1
372
123
202
Depreciation and amortization
35
32
9
EBIT
1,897
377
403
Gross margin excluding depreciation
Depreciation and amortization
130
116
12
and amortization – manufactured 3
647
170
281
EBITDA
2,027
493
311
Potash controllable cash cost of
Adjustments 2
‐
2
(100)
product manufactured 3
52
50
4
Adjusted EBITDA
2,027
495
309
1 Includes provincial mining taxes of $362 million (2021 – $107 million).
2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
3 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.
Six Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
Tonnes (thousands)
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
North America
1,513
658
130
2,151
2,642
(19)
703
249
182
Offshore
3,005
770
290
4,601
4,136
11
653
186
251
4,518
1,428
216
6,752
6,778
‐
669
211
217
Cost of goods sold
704
608
16
104
90
16
Gross margin – total
3,814
820
365
565
121
367
Expenses 1
623
187
233
Depreciation and amortization
36
35
1
EBIT
3,191
633
404
Gross margin excluding depreciation
Depreciation and amortization
242
240
1
and amortization – manufactured
601
156
284
EBITDA
3,433
873
293
Potash controllable cash cost of
Adjustments 2
‐
2
(100)
product manufactured
51
50
2
Adjusted EBITDA
3,433
875
292
1 Includes provincial mining taxes of $611 million (2021 – $165 million).
2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher net realized selling prices and strong offshore sales volumes, which more than offset lower North American sales volumes, higher royalties and provincial mining taxes.
- Sales volumes were the highest of any second quarter on record due to strong demand in offshore markets. North American sales volumes were impacted by delayed planting and a compressed application window.
- Net realized selling price increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to the impact of supply constraints, in particular related to uncertainty on future supply from Russia and Belarus.
- Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 primarily due to higher royalties resulting from increased net realized selling prices. Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured increased slightly in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher input costs driven by inflation.
Canpotex Sales by Market
(percentage of sales volumes, except as
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
otherwise noted)
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Latin America
40
35
5
36
33
3
Other Asian markets 1
28
41
(13)
35
39
(4)
China
12
11
1
12
12
‐
Other markets
11
10
1
11
11
‐
India
9
3
6
6
5
1
100
100
100
100
1 All Asian markets except China and India.
Nitrogen
Three Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
Tonnes (thousands)
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
Ammonia
743
346
115
643
836
(23)
1,157
416
178
Urea
601
346
74
810
819
(1)
742
421
76
Solutions, nitrates and sulfates
536
290
85
1,142
1,311
(13)
469
221
112
1,880
982
91
2,595
2,966
(13)
724
331
119
Cost of goods sold
839
597
41
323
201
61
Gross margin – manufactured
1,041
385
170
401
130
208
Gross margin – other 1
17
31
(45)
Depreciation and amortization
54
52
2
Gross margin – total
1,058
416
154
Gross margin excluding depreciation
(Income) expenses
(43)
17
n/m
and amortization – manufactured 3
455
182
149
EBIT
1,101
399
176
Ammonia controllable cash cost of
Depreciation and amortization
139
155
(10)
product manufactured 3
58
51
14
EBITDA
1,240
554
124
Adjustments 2
‐
1
(100)
Adjusted EBITDA
1,240
555
123
1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $349 million (2021 – $197 million) less cost of goods sold of $332 million (2021 – $166 million).
2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
3 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.
Six Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
Tonnes (thousands)
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
Ammonia
1,303
506
158
1,238
1,408
(12)
1,052
360
192
Urea
1,064
595
79
1,401
1,576
(11)
760
377
102
Solutions, nitrates and sulfates
975
454
115
2,221
2,385
(7)
439
190
131
3,342
1,555
115
4,860
5,369
(9)
688
290
137
Cost of goods sold
1,479
1,037
43
305
194
57
Gross margin - manufactured
1,863
518
260
383
96
299
Gross margin – other 1
55
48
15
Depreciation and amortization
54
53
2
Gross margin – total
1,918
566
239
Gross margin excluding depreciation
Income
(55)
‐
‐
and amortization – manufactured
437
149
193
EBIT
1,973
566
249
Ammonia controllable cash cost of
Depreciation and amortization
262
284
(8)
product manufactured
57
51
12
EBITDA
2,235
850
163
Adjustments 2
‐
5
(100)
Adjusted EBITDA
2,235
855
161
1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $628 million (2021 – $384 million) less cost of goods sold of $573 million (2021 – $336 million).
2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 primarily due to higher net realized selling prices and higher earnings from equity-accounted investees, which more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower sales volumes.
- Sales volumes decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to unplanned plant outages that impacted ammonia and urea production, along with a cool and wet spring in North America that condensed the application window for direct application of ammonia and delayed application of other nitrogen products.
- Net realized selling price in the second quarter and first half of 2022 were higher due to strong benchmark prices resulting from the strength in global demand and tight supply, along with higher energy prices in key nitrogen exporting regions.
- Cost of goods sold per tonne in the second quarter and first half of 2022 increased primarily due to higher natural gas costs and higher raw material costs.
Natural Gas Prices in Cost of Production
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
(US dollars per MMBtu, except as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact
8.54
3.86
121
7.72
3.51
120
Realized derivative impact
(0.06)
0.03
n/m
(0.04)
0.03
n/m
Overall gas cost
8.48
3.89
118
7.68
3.54
117
Average NYMEX
7.17
2.83
153
6.06
2.76
120
Average AECO
4.95
2.32
113
4.28
2.31
85
- Natural gas prices in our cost of production increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 as a result of higher North American gas index prices and increased gas costs in Trinidad, where our gas prices are linked to ammonia benchmark prices.
Phosphate
Three Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
Tonnes (thousands)
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
Fertilizer
325
232
40
366
394
(7)
888
588
51
Industrial and feed
189
119
59
190
192
(1)
996
621
60
514
351
46
556
586
(5)
925
598
55
Cost of goods sold
352
271
30
634
463
37
Gross margin - manufactured
162
80
103
291
135
116
Gross margin – other 1
(6)
4
n/m
Depreciation and amortization
74
60
23
Gross margin – total
156
84
86
Gross margin excluding depreciation
(Income) expenses
(437)
7
n/m
and amortization – manufactured 3
365
195
87
EBIT
593
77
670
Depreciation and amortization
41
35
17
EBITDA
634
112
466
Adjustments 2
(450)
‐
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
184
112
64
1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and comprises net sales of $76 million (2021 – $52 million) less cost of goods sold of $82 million (2021 – $48 million).
2 See Notes 2 and 3 to the interim financial statements. Includes impairment reversal of assets of $450 million (2021 – nil).
3 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.
Six Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except
Dollars
Tonnes (thousands)
Average per Tonne
as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Manufactured product
Net sales
Fertilizer
718
462
55
826
903
(9)
869
511
70
Industrial and feed
359
233
54
381
385
(1)
943
605
56
1,077
695
55
1,207
1,288
(6)
892
539
65
Cost of goods sold
712
553
29
589
429
37
Gross margin – manufactured
365
142
157
303
110
175
Gross margin – other 1
(2)
8
n/m
Depreciation and amortization
68
57
20
Gross margin – total
363
150
142
Gross margin excluding depreciation
(Income) expenses
(428)
14
n/m
and amortization – manufactured
371
167
123
EBIT
791
136
482
Depreciation and amortization
82
73
12
EBITDA
873
209
318
Adjustments 2
(450)
‐
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
423
209
102
1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and comprises net sales of $148 million (2021 – $93 million) less cost of goods sold of $150 million (2021 – $85 million).
2 See Notes 2 and 3 to the interim financial statements. Includes impairment reversal of assets of $450 million (2021 – nil).
- Adjusted EBITDA increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher net realized selling prices, which more than offset higher raw material costs and lower sales volumes. As part of expenses, we recognized a $450 million non-cash impairment of assets reversal, which is deducted from adjusted EBITDA. This impairment reversal is due to a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins.
- Sales volumes decreased particularly in fertilizer, as a cool and wet spring in North America condensed the application window.
- Net realized selling price increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 in connection with the increase in global benchmark prices. Industrial and feed net realized selling prices increased to a greater extent than fertilizer prices in the second quarter of 2022, which reflects the typical lag in industrial and feed price realizations relative to spot fertilizer prices.
- Cost of goods sold per tonne increased primarily due to significantly higher sulfur and ammonia input costs.
Corporate and Others
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Selling expenses
(2)
(9)
(78)
(4)
(15)
(73)
General and administrative expenses
77
66
17
147
124
19
Share-based compensation (recovery) expense
(52)
38
n/m
83
61
36
Other expenses
48
83
(42)
101
111
(9)
EBIT
(71)
(178)
(60)
(327)
(281)
16
Depreciation and amortization
20
10
100
36
22
64
EBITDA
(51)
(168)
(70)
(291)
(259)
12
Adjustments 1
(7)
100
n/m
167
143
17
Adjusted EBITDA
(58)
(68)
(15)
(124)
(116)
7
1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
- Share-based compensation (recovery) expense – the recovery in the second quarter of 2022 reflects a decrease in the fair value of share-based compensation due to a decrease in our share price, whereas an expense was recorded in the second quarter of 2021 as our share price increased during the period.
- Other expenses were lower in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 due to the absence of cloud computing related expenses from our change in accounting policy, partially offset by higher foreign exchange losses related to our international operations.
Eliminations
Eliminations of gross margin between operating segments was a recovery of $176 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a recovery of $24 million in the same period of 2021. We had a significant recovery in the second quarter of 2022 due to the release of higher-margin inventories held by our Retail segment at the end of the previous quarter. Eliminations are not part of the Corporate and Others segment.
Finance Costs, Income Taxes and Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Finance costs
130
125
4
239
245
(2)
Income tax expense
1,214
381
219
1,719
406
323
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(242)
61
n/m
(66)
85
n/m
- Income tax expense was higher as a result of significantly higher earnings in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021.
- Other comprehensive (loss) income is primarily driven by changes in the currency translation of our foreign operations and our investment in Sinofert Holdings Ltd. ("Sinofert"). In the second quarter and first half of 2022, we had fair value losses on our investment in Sinofert due to share price decreases compared to fair value gains due to share price increases in the same periods of 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, we also had a significant loss on foreign currency translation of our Retail operations in Australia, Brazil and Canada as these currencies depreciated relative to the US dollar as at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 levels. These losses offset the gains on translation for all three currencies in the first quarter of 2022. Whereas, we had a foreign currency translation gain in the second quarter of 2021 and net loss in the second half of 2021.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Sources and Uses of Liquidity
We continued to manage our capital in accordance with our capital allocation strategy. We believe that our internally generated cash flow, supplemented by available borrowings under our new or existing financing sources, if necessary, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital expenditures, planned growth and development activities, and other cash requirements for the foreseeable future. Refer to the "Capital Structure and Management" section for details on our existing long-term debt and credit facilities.
Sources and Uses of Cash
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Cash provided by operating activities
2,558
1,966
30
2,496
1,814
38
Cash used in investing activities
(517)
(431)
20
(974)
(819)
19
Cash used in financing activities
(1,878)
(449)
318
(1,290)
(640)
102
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(29)
(4)
625
(20)
(15)
33
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
134
1,082
(88)
212
340
(38)
Cash provided by operating activities
- Higher cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 due to higher earnings driven by higher crop input prices from tight global supply, offset with seasonal working capital requirements.
Cash used in investing activities
- Cash used in investing activities in the second quarter and first half of 2022 was higher compared to the same periods in 2021 due to higher spending in Potash to increase our production capabilities and in Nitrogen to advance our brownfield expansions, and the timing of supplier payments.
Cash used in financing activities
- Cash used in financing activities in the second quarter of 2022 was higher compared to the same period in 2021 due to increased share repurchases and higher repayments of commercial paper.
- Cash used in financing activities in the first half of 2022 was higher compared to the same period in 2021 due to increased share repurchases, partially offset with increased commercial paper drawdowns to temporarily finance working capital requirements.
Financial Condition Review
The following balance sheet categories contained variances that were considered material:
As at
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
$ Change
% Change
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
711
499
212
42
Receivables
10,171
5,366
4,805
90
Inventories
7,160
6,328
832
13
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
615
1,653
(1,038)
(63)
Property, plant and equipment
20,492
20,016
476
2
Liabilities and Equity
Short-term debt
2,403
1,560
843
54
Current portion of long-term debt
1,028
545
483
89
Payables and accrued charges
11,682
10,052
1,630
16
Long-term debt
7,056
7,521
(465)
(6)
Share capital
15,115
15,457
(342)
(2)
Retained earnings
11,563
8,192
3,371
41
- Explanations for changes in Cash and cash equivalents are in the "Sources and Uses of Cash" section.
- Receivables increased due to higher sales across all of our segments as a result of higher crop nutrient net realized selling prices consistent with higher benchmark pricing, as well as higher Retail vendor rebates receivables.
- Inventories increased due to seasonal Retail inventory build-up in North America and higher costs to produce or purchase inventory due to inflation and tight global supply. The increase was partly offset by a decrease in Retail seed inventory driven by seasonality.
- Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased due to the drawdown of prepaid inventory (primarily seed and crop protection products) during the North American planting and application spring season.
- Property, plant and equipment increased due to an impairment reversal related to our Aurora cash generating unit in the Phosphate segment.
- Short-term debt increased due to additional commercial paper issuances as part of our seasonal working capital management.
- Payables and accrued charges increased due to a shift in timing of supplier payments, higher input costs from inflation and tight global supply and higher inventory purchases, which were partly offset by lower customer prepayments in North America as Retail customers took delivery of prepaid sales.
- Long-term debt decreased due to a reclassification to the current portion of long-term debt of our $500 million notes maturing May 2023.
- Share capital decreased from shares repurchased under our normal course issuer bids partially offset by exercise of stock options.
- Retained earnings increased as net earnings in the first half of 2022 exceeded dividends declared and share repurchases.
Capital Structure and Management
Principal Debt Instruments
As part of the normal course of business, we closely monitor our liquidity position. We use a combination of cash generated from operations and short-term and long-term debt to finance our operations. We were in compliance with our debt covenants and did not have any changes to our credit ratings in the six months ended June 30, 2022.
As at June 30, 2022
Outstanding and Committed
(millions of US dollars)
Rate of Interest (%)
Total Facility Limit
Short-Term Debt
Long-Term Debt
Credit facilities
Unsecured revolving term credit facility
n/a
4,500
‐
‐
Uncommitted revolving demand facility
n/a
1,000
‐
‐
Other credit facilities
770
South American
1.4 - 16.3
140
160
Other
1.6 - 4.0
17
3
Commercial paper
1.4 - 2.5
2,105
‐
Other short-term debt
n/a
141
‐
Total
2,403
163
We also have a commercial paper program, which is limited to the availability of backup funds under the $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility and excess cash invested in highly liquid securities.
Subsequent to June 30, 2022, and in addition to the $500 million increase in our uncommitted revolving demand facility during the second quarter of 2022, we entered into $2 billion in new non-revolving term credit facilities, all with the same principal covenants and events of default as our existing revolving term credit facilities. These new facilities are temporary to help manage normal seasonal working capital swings and are intended to be closed before year-end. As of August 2, 2022, we had approximately $3.0 billion drawn on our credit facilities and a commercial paper balance of approximately $2.1 billion.
Our long-term debt consists primarily of notes. See the "Capital Structure and Management" section of our 2021 Annual Report for information on balances, rates and maturities for our notes.
Outstanding Share Data
As at August 2, 2022
Common shares
538,926,006
Options to purchase common shares
3,933,487
For more information on our capital structure and management, see Note 24 to our 2021 annual financial statements.
On June 7, 2022, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan and the Ontario Securities Commission granted Nutrien exemptive relief to allow the purchase of up to 10 percent of its "public float" of common shares through the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange and other US-based trading systems as part of Nutrien's current normal course issuer bid. Absent this exemptive relief, Nutrien's purchases under the normal course issuer bid on markets other than the TSX would be limited to not more than 5 percent of its outstanding common shares over any twelve-month period. The exemptive relief is effective until June 7, 2023 and is conditional upon purchases being made in compliance with applicable US rules and National Instrument 23-101- Trading Rules in Canada, and at a price not higher than the market price at the time of purchase. The aggregate number of common shares purchased by Nutrien over any exchange or market may not exceed 10 percent of the public float as specified in Nutrien's normal course issuer bid application approved by the TSX and announced on February 25, 2022.
Quarterly Results
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Sales 1
14,506
7,657
7,267
6,024
9,763
4,658
4,052
4,227
Net earnings (loss)
3,601
1,385
1,207
726
1,113
133
316
(587)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity holders of Nutrien
3,593
1,378
1,201
717
1,108
127
316
(587)
Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of Nutrien
Basic
6.53
2.49
2.11
1.26
1.94
0.22
0.55
(1.03)
Diluted
6.51
2.49
2.11
1.25
1.94
0.22
0.55
(1.03)
1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified in the third quarter of 2020.
Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during the planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in the spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year.
Our earnings are significantly affected by fertilizer benchmark prices, which have been volatile over the last two years and are affected by demand-supply conditions, grower affordability and weather.
In the second quarter of 2022, earnings were impacted by a $450 million non-cash impairment reversal of property, plant and equipment in the Phosphate segment related to higher forecasted global prices and a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins. In the fourth quarter of 2021, earnings were impacted by a $142 million loss resulting from the early extinguishment of long-term debt. In the fourth quarter of 2020, earnings were impacted by a $250 million net gain on disposal of our investment in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E.. In the third quarter of 2020, earnings were impacted by an $823 million non-cash impairment of assets primarily in the Phosphate segment as a result of lower long-term forecasted global phosphate prices.
Critical Accounting Estimates
Our significant accounting policies are disclosed in our 2021 Annual Report. We have discussed the development, selection and application of our key accounting policies, and the critical accounting estimates and assumptions they involve, with the audit committee of the Board. Our critical accounting estimates are discussed on page 49 of our 2021 Annual Report. Other than the critical accounting estimates discussed below, there were no material changes in the three or six months ended June 30, 2022 to our critical accounting estimates.
Impairment of Assets
Long-Lived Asset Impairment and Reversals
In the three months ended June 30, 2022, we revised our pricing forecasts to reflect the current macroeconomic environment. This resulted in a review of our previously impaired Phosphate cash-generating units ("CGUs"). In 2020 we recorded an impairment of assets relating to our property, plant and equipment of $545 million at our Aurora CGU, as a result of lower long-term forecasted global phosphate prices. Due to increases in our forecast during the three months ended June 30, 2022, the recoverable amount of our Aurora CGU is above its carrying amount. As a result, we recorded an impairment reversal of $450 million in the statement of earnings relating to property, plant and equipment. Refer to Note 3 to the interim financial statements.
The recoverable amount estimate is most sensitive to the following key assumptions: our internal sales and input price forecasts, which consider projections from independent third-party data sources, discount rate, and expected mine life. We used key assumptions that were based on historical data and estimates of future results from internal sources, external price benchmarks, and mineral reserve technical reports, as well as industry and market trends. For our Aurora CGU, there were no reasonably possible changes in key assumptions that would result in a substantial change in the reversal amount.
In 2017 and 2020, we recorded an impairment of assets at our White Springs CGU relating to property, plant and equipment of $250 million and $215 million respectively. The White Springs CGU has a shorter expected mine life and is therefore more sensitive to changes in short and medium-term pricing forecasts. We are continuously monitoring our key assumptions for changes that could have an impact on the recoverable amount including our internal sales and input price forecasts. Changes in these key assumptions could result in impairment reversals in future periods. The maximum impairment reversal that could result at our White Springs CGU is $340 million (full reversal, net of depreciation).
Goodwill Impairment
Operating segments have assets allocated to them that must be assessed for impairment when events or circumstances indicate there could be an impairment, or at least annually. Based on our assumptions at the time of our impairment testing, the recoverable amount of each of our CGUs or groups of CGUs was in excess of their carrying amounts. Key assumptions in our testing models may change, and changes that could reasonably be expected to occur may cause impairment or impairment reversals. Such change in assumptions could be driven by global supply and demand and other market factors and changes in regulations and other future events outside our control.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, North American central banks continued to increase their benchmark borrowing rates and have forecasted additional near-term increases. Benchmark borrowing rates are used as the risk-free rate which, is a component of determining our discount rate for impairment testing. As a result of these increases, we revised our discount rate to 8.0 percent (previous annual impairment analysis – 7.4 percent) and this triggered an impairment test to be performed for our Retail – North America group of CGUs.
The Retail – North America group of CGUs have $6.9 billion in associated goodwill. Goodwill is more susceptible to impairment risk if business operating results or economic conditions deteriorate and we do not meet our forecasts. A reduction in the terminal growth rate, an increase in the discount rate or a decrease in forecasted EBITDA could cause impairment in the future. As at June 30, 2022 the Retail – North America group of CGUs recoverable amount exceeds its carrying amount by $0.8 billion, which is 7 percent of the carrying amount. Refer to Note 3 to the interim financial statements.
The following table indicates the percentages by which key assumptions would need to change individually for the estimated recoverable amount to be equal to the carrying amount:
Change Required for
Value Used in Impairment
Carrying Amount to Equal
Key Assumptions
Model
Recoverable Amount
Terminal growth rate (%)
2.5
percentage point decrease
0.6
Forecasted EBITDA over forecast period (in billions of US dollars)
7.5
percent decrease
5.0
Discount rate (%)
8.0
percentage point increase
0.4
Risk Factors
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
The current conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the international response has, and may continue to have, potential wide-ranging consequences for global market volatility and economic conditions, including energy and commodity prices. Certain countries including Canada, the United States, Australia and certain European countries have imposed strict financial and trade sanctions against Russia, with Russia and Belarus imposing retaliatory sanctions of their own, which have had, and may continue to have, far-reaching effects on the global economy, energy and commodity prices, food security and crop nutrient supply and prices. The short-, medium- and long-term implications of the conflict in Ukraine are difficult to predict with any degree of certainty at this time. While Nutrien does not have operations in Ukraine or Russia, there remains uncertainty relating to the potential impact of the conflict and its effect on global food security, growers and the market outlook for crop nutrient market supply and demand fundamentals and nutrient prices, and it could have a material and adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Depending on the extent, duration, and severity of the conflict, it may have the effect of heightening many of the other risks Nutrien is subject to and which are described in our 2021 Annual Report and 2021 Annual Information Form, including, without limitation, risks relating to market fundamentals and conditions (such as sanctions and trade flows and the impact thereof on crop nutrient supply and demand); cybersecurity threats; energy and commodity prices; inflationary pressures, interest rates and costs of capital; and supply chains and cost-effective and timely transportation.
Controls and Procedures
Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting, as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings . Internal control over financial reporting is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Any system of internal control over financial reporting, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation.
There has been no change in our internal control over financial reporting during the three months ended June 30, 2022 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and other information included in this document, including within the "Financial Outlook and Guidance" section, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this document, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Nutrien's business strategies, plans, prospects and opportunities; Nutrien's 2022 full-year guidance, including expectations regarding our adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment); expectations regarding our growth and capital allocation intentions and strategies, including our evaluation of the Geismar, Louisiana clean ammonia facility and the anticipated benefits thereof; capital spending expectations for 2022; our intention to complete our existing share repurchase program in 2022; expectations regarding performance of our operating segments in 2022, including our operating segment market outlooks and market conditions for 2022, and the anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, grower crop investment, crop mix, prices and the impact of import and export volumes and economic sanctions; Nutrien's ability to develop innovative and sustainable solutions; the negotiation of sales contracts; and acquisitions and divestitures and the anticipated benefits thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.
All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although we believe that these assumptions are reasonable, having regard to our experience and our perception of historical trends, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of our already completed and future acquisitions and divestitures, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies in respect of any acquired businesses and to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, margins, demand, supply, product availability, supplier agreements, availability and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2022 and in the future; assumptions with respect to our ability to repurchase shares under our share repurchase program, including existing and future market conditions and compliance with respect to applicable securities laws and regulations and stock exchange policies; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers, business partners, employees, supply chain, other stakeholders and the overall global economy; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia on, among other things, global supply and demand, energy and commodity prices; interest rates, supply chains and the global economy; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain investment grade ratings and achieve our performance targets; our ability to successfully negotiate sales contracts; and our ability to successfully implement new initiatives and programs.
Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; failure to complete announced and future acquisitions or divestitures at all or on the expected terms and within the expected timeline; climate change and weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy (including tariffs, trade restrictions and climate change initiatives), government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism; the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident; innovation and cybersecurity risks related to our systems, including our costs of addressing or mitigating such risks; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; interruptions of or constraints in availability of key inputs, including natural gas and sulfur; any significant impairment of the carrying amount of certain assets; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants of the COVID-19 virus and the efficiency and distribution of vaccines, and its resulting effects on economic conditions, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, including government-imposed vaccine mandates, fiscal and monetary responses by governments and financial institutions and disruptions to global supply chains; the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, energy and commodity prices; interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally; our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social, and governance matters, and achieve related expectations; the risk that rising interest rates and/or deteriorated business operating results may result in the impairment of goodwill attributed to certain of our cash generating units; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC in the United States.
The purpose of our adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment) and sustaining capital expenditures guidance ranges are to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws.
Terms and Definitions
For the definitions of certain financial and non-financial terms used in this document, as well as a list of abbreviated company names and sources, see the "Terms & Definitions" section of our 2021 Annual Report. All references to per share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings (loss) per share, "n/m" indicates information that is not meaningful, and all financial amounts are stated in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
Appendix A - Selected Additional Financial Data
Selected Retail Measures
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Proprietary products margin as a percentage of product line margin (%)
Crop nutrients
22
24
20
23
Crop protection products
39
43
39
42
Seed
46
46
44
43
All products
28
29
26
27
Crop nutrients sales volumes (tonnes – thousands)
North America
3,978
5,020
5,220
6,617
International
1,017
1,132
1,950
1,935
Total
4,995
6,152
7,170
8,552
Crop nutrients selling price per tonne
North America
940
506
923
494
International
795
445
676
408
Total
911
495
856
475
Crop nutrients gross margin per tonne
North America
202
127
198
123
International
105
57
86
54
Total
182
114
168
108
Financial performance measures
2022
2021
Retail adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 1, 2
12
10
Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location (thousands of US dollars) 1, 2, 3
1,897
1,267
Retail adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 1, 4
15
12
Retail adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 1, 4
1
‐
Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 1, 4
7.0
6.2
Retail cash operating coverage ratio (%) 1, 4
54
60
Retail normalized comparable store sales (%) 4
(3)
1
1 Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
2 These are supplementary financial measures. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.
3 Excluding acquisitions.
4 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.
Nutrien Financial
As at June 30, 2022
As at
Dec 31, 2021
(millions of US dollars)
Current
past due
31–90 days
past due
>90 days
past due
Gross
Receivables
Allowance 1
Net Receivables
Net Receivables
North America
3,342
201
70
67
3,680
(35)
3,645
1,488
International
642
53
13
53
761
(2)
759
662
Nutrien Financial receivables
3,984
254
83
120
4,441
(37)
4,404
2,150
1 Bad debt expense on the above receivables for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $8 million (2021 – $5 million) in the Retail segment.
Selected Nitrogen Measures
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales volumes (tonnes – thousands)
Fertilizer
1,453
1,825
2,546
3,130
Industrial and feed
1,142
1,141
2,314
2,239
Net sales (millions of US dollars)
Fertilizer
1,120
638
1,894
970
Industrial and feed
760
344
1,448
585
Net selling price per tonne
Fertilizer
771
350
744
310
Industrial and feed
666
302
626
261
Production Measures
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Potash production (Product tonnes – thousands)
3,621
3,414
7,324
6,950
Potash shutdown weeks 1
5
4
5
4
Ammonia production – total 2
1,473
1,492
2,876
2,941
Ammonia production – adjusted 2, 3
1,048
954
2,006
2,007
Ammonia operating rate (%) 3
96
87
92
92
P 2 O 5 production (P 2 O 5 tonnes – thousands)
350
347
728
725
P 2 O 5 operating rate (%)
82
82
86
86
1 Represents weeks of full production shutdown, including inventory adjustments and unplanned events, excluding the impact of any periods of reduced operating rates, planned routine annual maintenance shutdowns and announced workforce reductions.
2 All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes.
3 Excludes Trinidad and Joffre.
Appendix B - Non-IFRS Financial Measures
We use both IFRS measures and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.
These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The following section outlines our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, their compositions, and why management uses each measure. It also includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As additional non-recurring or unusual items arise in the future, we generally exclude these items in our calculations.
Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)
Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss).
Definition: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives). We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, and IFRS adoption transition adjustments.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: It is not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations. It provides a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, and as a component of employee remuneration calculations.
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net earnings
3,601
1,113
4,986
1,246
Finance costs
130
125
239
245
Income tax expense
1,214
381
1,719
406
Depreciation and amortization
505
485
966
965
EBITDA 1
5,450
2,104
7,910
2,862
Share-based compensation (recovery) expense
(52)
38
83
61
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net of related derivatives
31
(2)
56
‐
Integration and restructuring related costs
11
29
20
39
(Reversal) impairment of assets
(450)
1
(450)
5
COVID-19 related expenses 2
3
9
8
18
Gain on disposal of investment
‐
‐
(19)
‐
Cloud computing transition adjustment 3
‐
36
‐
36
Adjusted EBITDA
4,993
2,215
7,608
3,021
1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.
2 COVID-19 related expenses primarily consist of increased cleaning and sanitization costs, the purchase of personal protective equipment, discretionary supplemental employee costs, and costs related to construction delays from access limitations and other government restrictions.
3 Cloud computing transition adjustment relates to cloud computing costs in prior years that no longer qualify for capitalization based on an agenda decision issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee in April 2021.
Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share
Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share.
Definition: Adjusted net earnings and related per share information are calculated as net earnings (loss) before share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), net of tax. We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses (net of tax) that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: certain integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt. We generally apply the annual forecasted effective tax rate to our adjustments during the year and, at year-end, we apply the actual effective tax rate. If the effective tax rate is significantly different from our forecasted effective tax rate due to adjustments or discrete tax impacts, we apply a tax rate that excludes those items. For material adjustments, we apply a tax rate specific to the adjustment.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations and is used as a component of employee remuneration calculations.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Per
Per
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise
Increases
Diluted
Increases
Diluted
noted)
(Decreases)
Post-Tax
Share
(Decreases)
Post-Tax
Share
Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien
3,593
6.51
4,971
8.99
Adjustments:
Share-based compensation (recovery) expense
(52)
(39)
(0.07)
83
62
0.11
Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives
31
23
0.04
56
42
0.07
Integration and restructuring related costs
11
8
0.01
20
15
0.02
Impairment reversal of assets
(450)
(354)
(0.64)
(450)
(354)
(0.64)
COVID-19 related expenses
3
2
‐
8
6
0.01
Gain on disposal of investment
‐
‐
‐
(19)
(14)
(0.03)
Adjusted net earnings
3,233
5.85
4,728
8.53
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Per
Per
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise
Increases
Diluted
Increases
Diluted
noted)
(Decreases)
Post-Tax
Share
(Decreases)
Post-Tax
Share
Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien
1,108
1.94
1,235
2.16
Adjustments:
Share-based compensation expense
38
29
0.05
61
46
0.08
Foreign exchange gain, net of related derivatives
(2)
(2)
‐
‐
‐
‐
Integration and restructuring related costs
29
22
0.03
39
30
0.05
Impairment of assets
1
1
‐
5
4
0.01
COVID-19 related expenses
9
7
0.01
18
14
0.02
Cloud computing transition adjustment
36
27
0.05
36
27
0.05
Adjusted net earnings
1,192
2.08
1,356
2.37
Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Guidance
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share guidance are forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS because a meaningful or accurate calculation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort due to unknown variables, including the timing and amount of certain reconciling items, and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine without unreasonable efforts. The probable significance of such unavailable information, which could be material to future results, cannot be addressed. Guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share excludes certain items such as, but not limited to, the impacts of share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments, and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt.
Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Including Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital
Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cash provided by (used in) operating activities.
Definition: Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less sustaining capital expenditures and before changes in non-cash operating working capital. Free cash flow including non-cash operating working capital is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less sustaining capital expenditures.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: For evaluation of liquidity and financial strength. These are also useful as indicators of our ability to service debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. These do not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash provided by operating activities
2,558
1,966
2,496
1,814
Sustaining capital expenditures
(256)
(304)
(450)
(468)
Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital
2,302
1,662
2,046
1,346
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
(1,111)
249
(3,181)
(543)
Free cash flow
3,413
1,413
5,227
1,889
Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne - Manufactured
Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin.
Definition: Gross margin per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne for manufactured products. Reconciliations are provided in the "Segment Results" section.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions.
Potash Controllable Cash Cost of Product Manufactured ("COPM") Per Tonne
Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold ("COGS") for the Potash segment.
Definition: Total Potash COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COPM, royalties, natural gas costs and carbon taxes, change in inventory, and other adjustments, divided by potash production tonnes.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. In 2022, we replaced Potash cash COPM with this new financial measure. Potash controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and the impacts of our long-term investment decisions. Potash controllable cash COPM also excludes royalties and natural gas costs and carbon taxes, which management does not consider controllable, as they are primarily driven by regulatory and market conditions.
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total COGS – Potash
399
317
704
608
Change in inventory
(5)
(11)
72
16
Other adjustments 1
(9)
(2)
(24)
(6)
COPM
385
304
752
618
Depreciation and amortization in COPM
(114)
(103)
(233)
(214)
Royalties in COPM
(63)
(19)
(108)
(36)
Natural gas costs and carbon taxes in COPM
(19)
(11)
(36)
(23)
Controllable cash COPM
189
171
375
345
Production tonnes (tonnes – thousands)
3,621
3,414
7,324
6,950
Potash controllable cash COPM per tonne
52
50
51
50
1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances.
Ammonia Controllable Cash COPM Per Tonne
Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Total manufactured COGS for the Nitrogen segment.
Definition: Total Nitrogen COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COGS, cash COGS for products other than ammonia, other adjustments, and natural gas and steam costs, divided by net ammonia production tonnes.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Ammonia controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods, the costs of natural gas and steam, and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations.
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total Manufactured COGS – Nitrogen
839
597
1,479
1,037
Total Other COGS – Nitrogen
332
166
573
336
Total COGS – Nitrogen
1,171
763
2,052
1,373
Depreciation and amortization in COGS
(115)
(134)
(217)
(242)
Cash COGS for products other than ammonia
(748)
(448)
(1,272)
(841)
Ammonia
Total cash COGS before other adjustments
308
181
563
290
Other adjustments 1
(78)
(27)
(114)
(30)
Total cash COPM
230
154
449
260
Natural gas and steam costs
(195)
(118)
(376)
(192)
Controllable cash COPM
35
36
73
68
Production tonnes (net tonnes 2 – thousands)
606
703
1,280
1,305
Ammonia controllable cash COPM per tonne
58
51
57
51
1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances.
2 Ammonia tonnes available for sale, as not upgraded to other Nitrogen products.
Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales and Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Excluding Nutrien Financial
Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the sales and working capital of certain acquisitions during the first year following the acquisition. We also look at this metric excluding Nutrien Financial revenue and working capital.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. The metric excluding Nutrien Financial shows the impact that the working capital of Nutrien Financial has on the ratio.
Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2022
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Average/Total
Current assets
8,945
9,924
12,392
12,487
Current liabilities
(5,062)
(7,828)
(9,223)
(9,177)
Working capital
3,883
2,096
3,169
3,310
3,115
Working capital from certain recent acquisitions
‐
‐
‐
‐
Adjusted working capital
3,883
2,096
3,169
3,310
3,115
Nutrien Financial working capital
(2,820)
(2,150)
(2,274)
(4,404)
Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial
1,063
(54)
895
(1,094)
203
Sales
3,347
3,878
3,861
9,422
Sales from certain recent acquisitions
‐
‐
‐
‐
Adjusted sales
3,347
3,878
3,861
9,422
20,508
Nutrien Financial revenue
(54)
(51)
(49)
(91)
Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial
3,293
3,827
3,812
9,331
20,263
Adjusted average working capital to sales (%)
15
Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%)
1
Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2021
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Average/Total
Current assets
7,324
8,013
9,160
9,300
Current liabilities
(4,108)
(6,856)
(7,530)
(7,952)
Working capital
3,216
1,157
1,630
1,348
1,838
Working capital from certain recent acquisitions
‐
‐
‐
‐
Adjusted working capital
3,216
1,157
1,630
1,348
1,838
Nutrien Financial working capital
(1,711)
(1,392)
(1,221)
(3,072)
Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial
1,505
(235)
409
(1,724)
(11)
Sales
2,742
2,618
2,972
7,537
Sales from certain recent acquisitions
‐
‐
‐
‐
Adjusted sales
2,742
2,618
2,972
7,537
15,869
Nutrien Financial revenue
(36)
(37)
(25)
(59)
Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial
2,706
2,581
2,947
7,478
15,712
Adjusted average working capital to sales (%)
12
Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%)
‐
Nutrien Financial Adjusted Net Interest Margin
Definition: Nutrien Financial revenue less deemed interest expense divided by average Nutrien Financial receivables outstanding for the last four rolling quarters.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and other users to evaluate financial performance of Nutrien Financial.
Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2022
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Total/Average
Nutrien Financial revenue
54
51
49
91
Deemed interest expense 1
(10)
(12)
(6)
(12)
Net interest
44
39
43
79
205
Average Nutrien Financial receivables
2,820
2,150
2,274
4,404
2,912
Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%)
7.0
1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial.
Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2021
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Total/Average
Nutrien Financial revenue
36
37
25
59
Deemed interest expense 1
(15)
(14)
(6)
(8)
Net interest
21
23
19
51
114
Average Nutrien Financial receivables
1,711
1,392
1,221
3,072
1,849
Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%)
6.2
1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial.
Retail Cash Operating Coverage Ratio
Definition: Retail selling, general and administrative, and other expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold, for the last four rolling quarters.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate free cash flow.
Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2022
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Total
Selling expenses
746
848
722
1,013
3,329
General and administrative expenses
45
43
45
54
187
Other expenses (income)
17
20
(12)
21
46
Operating expenses
808
911
755
1,088
3,562
Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses
(180)
(173)
(167)
(171)
(691)
Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
628
738
588
917
2,871
Gross margin
917
1,173
845
2,340
5,275
Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold
2
5
2
4
13
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization
919
1,178
847
2,344
5,288
Cash operating coverage ratio (%)
54
Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2021
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Total
Selling expenses
669
727
667
863
2,926
General and administrative expenses
34
33
39
41
147
Other expenses (income)
(12)
8
15
34
45
Operating expenses
691
768
721
938
3,118
Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses
(167)
(177)
(175)
(166)
(685)
Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
524
591
546
772
2,433
Gross margin
683
885
652
1,858
4,078
Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold
3
3
2
3
11
Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization
686
888
654
1,861
4,089
Cash operating coverage ratio (%)
60
Retail Normalized Comparable Store Sales
Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail sales from comparable base as a component of total Retail sales.
Definition: Prior year comparable store sales adjusted for published potash, nitrogen and phosphate benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates used in the current year. We retain sales of closed locations in the comparable base if the closed location is in close proximity to an existing location, unless we plan to exit the market area or are unable to economically or logistically serve it. We do not adjust for temporary closures, expansions or renovations of stores.
Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate sales growth by adjusting for fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Includes locations we have owned for more than 12 months.
Six Months Ended June 30
(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2022
2021
Sales from comparable base
Prior period
10,509
9,425
Adjustments 1
(57)
‐
Revised prior period
10,452
9,425
Current period
13,230
10,405
Comparable store sales (%)
27
10
Prior period normalized for benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates
13,706
10,351
Normalized comparable store sales (%)
(3)
1
1 Adjustments relate to prior period sales related to closed locations or businesses that no longer exist in the current period in order to provide a comparable base in our calculation.
Appendix C – Other Financial Measures
Supplementary Financial Measures
Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios.
The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures if not previously provided.
Retail adjusted EBITDA margin: Retail adjusted EBITDA divided by Retail sales for the last four rolling quarters.
Sustaining capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required to sustain operations at existing levels and include major repairs and maintenance, and plant turnarounds.
Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location: Calculated as total Retail US adjusted EBITDA for the last four rolling quarters, representing the organic EBITDA component, which excludes acquisitions in those quarters, divided by the number of US locations that have generated sales in the last four rolling quarters, adjusted for acquired locations in those quarters.
Shareholder returns (cash used for dividends and share repurchases): Calculated as dividends paid to Nutrien shareholders plus repurchase of common shares. This measure is useful as it represents return of capital to shareholders.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Unaudited in millions of US dollars except as otherwise noted
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
SALES
2
14,506
9,763
22,163
14,421
Freight, transportation and distribution
221
222
424
433
Cost of goods sold
8,286
6,659
12,483
9,950
GROSS MARGIN
5,999
2,882
9,256
4,038
Selling expenses
1,017
865
1,744
1,538
General and administrative expenses
140
116
266
219
Provincial mining taxes
362
107
611
165
Share-based compensation (recovery) expense
(52)
38
83
61
(Reversal) impairment of assets
3
(450)
1
(450)
5
Other expenses
4
37
136
58
153
EARNINGS BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES
4,945
1,619
6,944
1,897
Finance costs
130
125
239
245
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,815
1,494
6,705
1,652
Income tax expense
5
1,214
381
1,719
406
NET EARNINGS
3,601
1,113
4,986
1,246
Attributable to
Equity holders of Nutrien
3,593
1,108
4,971
1,235
Non-controlling interest
8
5
15
11
NET EARNINGS
3,601
1,113
4,986
1,246
NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF NUTRIEN ("EPS")
Basic
6.53
1.94
9.02
2.17
Diluted
6.51
1.94
8.99
2.16
Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS
550,048,000
570,352,000
551,335,000
570,007,000
Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS
551,659,000
571,972,000
553,198,000
571,453,000
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(Net of related income taxes)
2022
2021
2022
2021
NET EARNINGS
3,601
1,113
4,986
1,246
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings:
Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans
‐
‐
1
‐
Net fair value (loss) gain on investments
(38)
22
(7)
70
Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings:
(Loss) gain on currency translation of foreign operations
(209)
25
(81)
(5)
Other
5
14
21
20
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(242)
61
(66)
85
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
3,359
1,174
4,920
1,331
Attributable to
Equity holders of Nutrien
3,352
1,170
4,906
1,321
Non-controlling interest
7
4
14
10
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
3,359
1,174
4,920
1,331
(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note 1
Note 1
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net earnings
3,601
1,113
4,986
1,246
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
505
485
966
965
Share-based compensation (recovery) expense
(52)
38
83
61
(Reversal) impairment of assets
3
(450)
1
(450)
5
Recovery of deferred income tax
(53)
(20)
(8)
(10)
Gain on disposal of investment
‐
‐
(19)
‐
Cloud computing transition adjustment
4
‐
36
‐
36
Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous
118
64
119
54
Cash from operations before working capital changes
3,669
1,717
5,677
2,357
Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
Receivables
(3,933)
(2,443)
(4,842)
(2,835)
Inventories
1,748
1,848
(861)
63
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
340
310
1,062
998
Payables and accrued charges
734
534
1,460
1,231
CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
2,558
1,966
2,496
1,814
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures 1
(477)
(448)
(828)
(746)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(27)
(19)
(68)
(40)
Other
(4)
(29)
30
(38)
Net changes in non-cash working capital
(9)
65
(108)
5
CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(517)
(431)
(974)
(819)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Transaction costs related to debt
‐
(7)
‐
(7)
(Repayment of) proceeds from short-term debt, net
(604)
(104)
850
(3)
Proceeds from long-term debt
41
8
41
8
Repayment of long-term debt
(26)
(5)
(28)
(5)
Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(94)
(86)
(173)
(164)
Dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders
7
(264)
(263)
(521)
(518)
Repurchase of common shares
7
(964)
(1)
(1,606)
(2)
Issuance of common shares
38
21
164
63
Other
(5)
(12)
(17)
(12)
CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(1,878)
(449)
(1,290)
(640)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(29)
(4)
(20)
(15)
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
134
1,082
212
340
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD
577
712
499
1,454
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD
711
1,794
711
1,794
Cash and cash equivalents comprised of:
Cash
628
1,580
628
1,580
Short-term investments
83
214
83
214
711
1,794
711
1,794
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION
Interest paid
150
162
200
238
Income taxes paid
396
105
1,185
144
Total cash outflow for leases
121
111
228
208
1 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $427 and $50 (2021 – $443 and $5), respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $733 and $95 (2021 – $708 and $38), respectively.
(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Accumulated Other Comprehensive
(Loss) Income ("AOCI")
Loss on
Currency
Equity
Number of
Translation
Holders
Non-
Common
Share
Contributed
of Foreign
Total
Retained
of
Controlling
Total
Shares
Capital
Surplus
Operations
Other
AOCI
Earnings
Nutrien
Interest
Equity
BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2020
569,260,406
15,673
205
(62)
(57)
(119)
6,606
22,365
38
22,403
Net earnings
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
1,235
1,235
11
1,246
Other comprehensive (loss) income
‐
‐
‐
(4)
90
86
‐
86
(1)
85
Shares repurchased (Note 7)
(32,728)
(1)
(1)
‐
‐
‐
‐
(2)
‐
(2)
Dividends declared
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(526)
(526)
‐
(526)
Non-controlling interest transactions
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(12)
(12)
Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares
1,427,381
74
(3)
‐
‐
‐
‐
71
‐
71
Transfer of net gain on cash flow hedges
‐
‐
‐
‐
(11)
(11)
‐
(11)
‐
(11)
BALANCE – JUNE 30, 2021
570,655,059
15,746
201
(66)
22
(44)
7,315
23,218
36
23,254
BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2021
557,492,516
15,457
149
(176)
30
(146)
8,192
23,652
47
23,699
Net earnings
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
4,971
4,971
15
4,986
Other comprehensive (loss) income
‐
‐
‐
(80)
15
(65)
‐
(65)
(1)
(66)
Shares repurchased (Note 7)
(19,360,408)
(539)
(22)
‐
‐
‐
(1,075)
(1,636)
‐
(1,636)
Dividends declared
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(526)
(526)
‐
(526)
Non-controlling interest transactions
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(17)
(17)
Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares
2,994,221
197
(22)
‐
‐
‐
‐
175
‐
175
Transfer of net gain on cash flow hedges
‐
‐
‐
‐
(2)
(2)
‐
(2)
‐
(2)
Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans
‐
‐
‐
‐
(1)
(1)
1
‐
‐
‐
BALANCE – JUNE 30, 2022
541,126,329
15,115
105
(256)
42
(214)
11,563
26,569
44
26,613
(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30
December 31
As at
Note
2022
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
711
1,794
499
Receivables
10,171
6,683
5,366
Inventories
7,160
4,876
6,328
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
615
524
1,653
18,657
13,877
13,846
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
20,492
19,592
20,016
Goodwill
12,213
12,211
12,220
Other intangible assets
2,283
2,393
2,340
Investments
731
619
703
Other assets
859
664
829
TOTAL ASSETS
55,235
49,356
49,954
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
2,403
210
1,560
Current portion of long-term debt
1,028
32
545
Current portion of lease liabilities
303
276
286
Payables and accrued charges
11,682
9,367
10,052
15,416
9,885
12,443
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
7,056
10,029
7,521
Lease liabilities
913
900
934
Deferred income tax liabilities
5
3,253
3,118
3,165
Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities
422
458
419
Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs
1,376
1,559
1,566
Other non-current liabilities
186
153
207
TOTAL LIABILITIES
28,622
26,102
26,255
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
7
15,115
15,746
15,457
Contributed surplus
105
201
149
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(214)
(44)
(146)
Retained earnings
11,563
7,315
8,192
Equity holders of Nutrien
26,569
23,218
23,652
Non-controlling interest
44
36
47
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
26,613
23,254
23,699
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
55,235
49,356
49,954
(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
NOTE 1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, known as "Nutrien", "we", "us", "our" or "the Company") is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien plays a critical role in helping growers around the globe increase food production in a sustainable manner.
These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these interim financial statements are materially consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2021 annual consolidated financial statements. These interim financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2021 annual audited consolidated financial statements.
Certain immaterial 2021 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and segment note.
In management's opinion, the interim financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for any other interim period or the fiscal year.
These interim financial statements were authorized by the audit committee of the Board of Directors for issue on August 3, 2022.
NOTE 2 SEGMENT INFORMATION
The Company has four reportable operating segments: Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail"), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise, and it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America and Australia. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each produce.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Corporate
Retail
Potash
Nitrogen
Phosphate
and Others
Eliminations
Consolidated
Sales
– third party
9,377
2,667
1,915
547
‐
‐
14,506
– intersegment
45
78
446
98
‐
(667)
‐
Sales
– total
9,422
2,745
2,361
645
‐
(667)
14,506
Freight, transportation and
distribution
‐
77
132
55
‐
(43)
221
Net sales
9,422
2,668
2,229
590
‐
(624)
14,285
Cost of goods sold
7,082
399
1,171
434
‐
(800)
8,286
Gross margin
2,340
2,269
1,058
156
‐
176
5,999
Selling expenses
1,013
3
7
2
(2)
(6)
1,017
General and administrative
expenses
54
2
4
3
77
‐
140
Provincial mining taxes
‐
362
‐
‐
‐
‐
362
Share-based compensation recovery
‐
‐
‐
‐
(52)
‐
(52)
Impairment reversal of assets
‐
‐
‐
(450)
‐
‐
(450)
Other expenses (income)
21
5
(54)
8
48
9
37
Earnings (loss) before finance costs
and income taxes
1,252
1,897
1,101
593
(71)
173
4,945
Depreciation and amortization
175
130
139
41
20
‐
505
EBITDA 1
1,427
2,027
1,240
634
(51)
173
5,450
Integration and restructuring related
costs
‐
‐
‐
‐
11
‐
11
Share-based compensation recovery
‐
‐
‐
‐
(52)
‐
(52)
Impairment reversal of assets
‐
‐
‐
(450)
‐
‐
(450)
COVID-19 related expenses
‐
‐
‐
‐
3
‐
3
Foreign exchange loss, net of
related derivatives
‐
‐
‐
‐
31
‐
31
Adjusted EBITDA
1,427
2,027
1,240
184
(58)
173
4,993
Assets – at June 30, 2022
24,825
14,777
11,726
2,396
2,562
(1,051)
55,235
1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Corporate
Retail
Potash
Nitrogen
Phosphate
and Others
Eliminations
Consolidated
Sales
– third party
7,522
844
1,008
389
‐
‐
9,763
– intersegment
15
61
307
60
‐
(443)
‐
Sales
– total
7,537
905
1,315
449
‐
(443)
9,763
Freight, transportation and
distribution
‐
88
136
46
‐
(48)
222
Net sales
7,537
817
1,179
403
‐
(395)
9,541
Cost of goods sold
5,679
317
763
319
‐
(419)
6,659
Gross margin
1,858
500
416
84
‐
24
2,882
Selling expenses
863
2
8
1
(9)
‐
865
General and administrative expenses
41
3
3
3
66
‐
116
Provincial mining taxes
‐
107
‐
‐
‐
‐
107
Share-based compensation expense
‐
‐
‐
‐
38
‐
38
Impairment of assets
‐
‐
1
‐
‐
‐
1
Other expenses
34
11
5
3
83
‐
136
Earnings (loss) before finance costs
and income taxes
920
377
399
77
(178)
24
1,619
Depreciation and amortization
169
116
155
35
10
‐
485
EBITDA
1,089
493
554
112
(168)
24
2,104
Integration and restructuring related
costs
7
‐
‐
‐
22
‐
29
Share-based compensation expense
‐
‐
‐
‐
38
‐
38
Impairment of assets
‐
‐
1
‐
‐
‐
1
COVID-19 related expenses
‐
‐
‐
‐
9
‐
9
Foreign exchange gain, net of related
derivatives
‐
‐
‐
‐
(2)
‐
(2)
Cloud computing transition
adjustment
1
2
‐
‐
33
‐
36
Adjusted EBITDA
1,097
495
555
112
(68)
24
2,215
Assets – at December 31, 2021
22,387
13,148
11,093
1,699
2,266
(639)
49,954
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Corporate
Retail
Potash
Nitrogen
Phosphate
and Others
Eliminations
Consolidated
Sales
– third party
13,210
4,377
3,412
1,164
‐
‐
22,163
– intersegment
73
312
785
177
‐
(1,347)
‐
Sales
– total
13,283
4,689
4,197
1,341
‐
(1,347)
22,163
Freight, transportation and
distribution
‐
171
227
116
‐
(90)
424
Net sales
13,283
4,518
3,970
1,225
‐
(1,257)
21,739
Cost of goods sold
10,098
704
2,052
862
‐
(1,233)
12,483
Gross margin
3,185
3,814
1,918
363
‐
(24)
9,256
Selling expenses
1,735
6
15
4
(4)
(12)
1,744
General and administrative expenses
99
4
10
6
147
‐
266
Provincial mining taxes
‐
611
‐
‐
‐
‐
611
Share-based compensation expense
‐
‐
‐
‐
83
‐
83
Impairment reversal of assets
‐
‐
‐
(450)
‐
‐
(450)
Other expenses (income)
9
2
(80)
12
101
14
58
Earnings (loss) before finance costs
and income taxes
1,342
3,191
1,973
791
(327)
(26)
6,944
Depreciation and amortization
344
242
262
82
36
‐
966
EBITDA
1,686
3,433
2,235
873
(291)
(26)
7,910
Integration and restructuring related
costs
‐
‐
‐
‐
20
‐
20
Share-based compensation expense
‐
‐
‐
‐
83
‐
83
Impairment reversal of assets
‐
‐
‐
(450)
‐
‐
(450)
COVID-19 related expenses
‐
‐
‐
‐
8
‐
8
Foreign exchange loss, net of related
derivatives
‐
‐
‐
‐
56
‐
56
Gain on disposal of investment
(19)
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(19)
Adjusted EBITDA
1,667
3,433
2,235
423
(124)
(26)
7,608
Assets – at June 30, 2022
24,825
14,777
11,726
2,396
2,562
(1,051)
55,235
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Corporate
Retail
Potash
Nitrogen
Phosphate
and Others
Eliminations
Consolidated
Sales
– third party
10,482
1,475
1,703
761
‐
‐
14,421
– intersegment
27
151
467
132
‐
(777)
‐
Sales
– total
10,509
1,626
2,170
893
‐
(777)
14,421
Freight, transportation and
‐
198
231
105
‐
(101)
433
Net sales
10,509
1,428
1,939
788
‐
(676)
13,988
Cost of goods sold
7,999
608
1,373
638
‐
(668)
9,950
Gross margin
2,510
820
566
150
‐
(8)
4,038
Selling expenses
1,530
5
15
3
(15)
‐
1,538
General and administrative expenses
80
5
5
5
124
‐
219
Provincial mining taxes
‐
165
‐
‐
‐
‐
165
Share-based compensation expense
‐
‐
‐
‐
61
‐
61
Impairment of assets
‐
‐
5
‐
‐
‐
5
Other expenses (income)
49
12
(25)
6
111
‐
153
| Earnings (loss) before finance costs
and income taxes
851
633
566
136
(281)
(8)
1,897
Depreciation and amortization
346
240
284
73
22
‐
965
EBITDA
1,197
873
850
209
(259)
(8)
2,862
Integration and restructuring related
costs
8
‐
‐
‐
31
‐
39
Share-based compensation expense
‐
‐
‐
‐
61
‐
61
Impairment of assets
‐
‐
5
‐
‐
‐
5
COVID-19 related expenses
‐
‐
‐
‐
18
‐
18
Cloud computing transition
adjustment
1
2
‐
‐
33
‐
36
Adjusted EBITDA
1,206
875
855
209
(116)
(8)
3,021
Assets – at December 31, 2021
22,387
13,148
11,093
1,699
2,266
(639)
49,954
Presented below is revenue from contracts with customers disaggregated by product line or geographic location for each reportable segment.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Retail sales by product line
Crop nutrients
4,548
3,045
6,135
4,061
Crop protection products
2,983
2,666
4,370
3,751
Seed
1,269
1,216
1,727
1,679
Merchandise
280
268
514
498
Nutrien Financial
91
59
140
84
Services and other 1
310
320
485
485
Nutrien Financial elimination 1,2
(59)
(37)
(88)
(49)
9,422
7,537
13,283
10,509
Potash sales by geography
Manufactured product
North America
757
414
1,684
856
Offshore 3
1,988
491
3,005
770
2,745
905
4,689
1,626
Nitrogen sales by product line
Manufactured product
Ammonia
786
405
1,377
593
Urea
637
372
1,121
646
Solutions, nitrates and sulfates
578
329
1,052
526
Other nitrogen and purchased products
360
209
647
405
2,361
1,315
4,197
2,170
Phosphate sales by product line
Manufactured product
Fertilizer
358
258
790
530
Industrial and feed
204
133
388
259
Other phosphate and purchased products
83
58
163
104
645
449
1,341
893
1 Certain immaterial 2021 figures have been reclassified.
2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches.
3 Relates to Canpotex Limited ("Canpotex") (Note 9) and includes provisional pricing adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $191 (2021 – $45) and the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $253 (2021 – $51).
NOTE 3 IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS
Phosphate Impairment Reversal
In the three months ended June 30, 2022, we revised our pricing forecasts to reflect the current macroeconomic environment. This resulted in a review of our previously impaired Phosphate cash-generating units ("CGUs").
In 2020, we recorded an impairment of assets relating to property, plant and equipment of $545 at our Aurora CGU as a result of lower long-term forecasted global phosphate prices. Due to increases in our forecast, the recoverable amount of our Aurora CGU is above its carrying amount. As a result, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded an impairment reversal of $450 (full reversal, net of depreciation) in the statement of earnings relating to property, plant and equipment.
Aurora CGU
Segment
Phosphate
Impairment reversal indicator
Higher forecasted global prices
Valuation methodology
Fair value less costs of disposal ("FVLCD")
Fair value hierarchy
Level 3
Valuation technique
Five-year DCF 1 plus terminal year to end of mine life
Key assumptions
End of mine life (proven and probable reserves) (year)
2050
Long-term growth rate (%)
2.0
Post-tax discount rate (%) 2
10.4
1 Discounted Cash Flow
2 Post-tax discount rate used in the previous measurement was 10.5%
As at
Aurora CGU
June 30, 2022
Recoverable amount
2,900
Carrying amount
1,200
The recoverable amount estimate is most sensitive to the following key assumptions: our internal sales and input price forecasts, which consider projections from independent third-party data sources, discount rate, and expected mine life. We used key assumptions that were based on historical data and estimates of future results from internal sources, external price benchmarks, and mineral reserve technical reports, as well as industry and market trends. For our Aurora CGU, there were no reasonably possible changes in key assumptions that would result in a substantial change in the reversal amount.
In 2017 and 2020, we recorded an impairment of assets at our White Springs CGU relating to property, plant and equipment of $250 and $215 respectively. The White Springs CGU has a shorter expected mine life and is therefore more sensitive to changes in short and medium-term pricing forecasts. The impairment test performed on our White Springs CGU at June 30, 2022 did not result in recognition of an impairment reversal as the recoverable amount was not substantially different than the carrying amount of the CGU. We are continuously monitoring our key assumptions for changes that could have an impact on the recoverable amount including our internal sales and input price forecasts. Changes in these key assumptions could result in impairment reversals in future periods. The maximum impairment reversal that could result at our White Springs CGU is $340 (full reversal, net of depreciation).
Goodwill Impairment Indicators
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, North American central banks continued to increase their benchmark borrowing rates and have forecasted additional near-term increases. Benchmark borrowing rates are used as the risk-free rate which, is a component of determining our discount rate for impairment testing. As a result of these increases, we revised our discount rate to 8.0 percent (previous annual impairment analysis – 7.4 percent) and this triggered an impairment test to be performed for our Retail – North America group of CGUs. We used the FVLCD methodology based on after-tax discounted cash flows (five-year projections and a terminal year thereafter) and incorporated assumptions an independent market participant would apply. FVLCD is a Level 3 measurement.
2021 Impairment
As at
Retail - North America group of CGUs
Analysis
June 30, 2022
Carrying amount of goodwill (billions)
6.9
6.9
Excess carrying amount over recoverable amount (billions)
1.5
0.8
Excess carrying amount over recoverable amount (percent)
12
7
Goodwill is more susceptible to impairment risk if business operating results or economic conditions deteriorate and actual results do not meet our forecasts. A reduction in the terminal growth rate, an increase in the discount rate or a decrease in forecasted EBITDA and cash flows could cause impairment in the future.
The following table indicates the percentages by which key assumptions would need to change individually for the estimated recoverable amount to be equal to the carrying amount:
Change Required for
Value Used in Impairment
Carrying Amount to Equal
Key Assumptions
Model
Recoverable Amount
Terminal growth rate (%)
2.5
percentage point decrease
0.6
Forecasted EBITDA over forecast period (in billions of US dollars)
7.5
percent decrease
5.0
Discount rate (%)
8.0
percentage point increase
0.4
NOTE 4 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Integration and restructuring related costs
11
29
20
39
Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives
31
1
56
3
Earnings of equity-accounted investees
(77)
(2)
(118)
(22)
Bad debt expense
14
13
14
15
COVID-19 related expenses
3
9
8
18
Gain on disposal of investment
‐
‐
(19)
‐
Cloud computing transition adjustment
‐
36
‐
36
Other expenses
55
50
97
64
37
136
58
153
NOTE 5 INCOME TAXES
A separate estimated average annual effective income tax rate was determined for each taxing jurisdiction and applied individually to the interim period pre-tax earnings for each jurisdiction.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income tax expense
1,214
381
1,719
406
Actual effective tax rate on earnings (%)
25
26
26
25
Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%)
25
26
25
25
Discrete tax adjustments that impacted the tax rate
12
(3)
20
(3)
Income tax balances within the condensed consolidated balance sheets were comprised of the following:
Income Tax Assets and Liabilities
Balance Sheet Location
As at June 30, 2022
As at December 31, 2021
Income tax assets
Current
Receivables
252
223
Non-current
Other assets
132
166
Deferred income tax assets
Other assets
355
262
Total income tax assets
739
651
Income tax liabilities
Current
Payables and accrued charges
1,132
606
Non-current
Other non-current liabilities
52
44
Deferred income tax liabilities
Deferred income tax liabilities
3,253
3,165
Total income tax liabilities
4,437
3,815
NOTE 6 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Fair Value
Estimated fair values for financial instruments are designed to approximate amounts for which the instruments could be exchanged in a current arm's-length transaction between knowledgeable, willing parties. The valuation policies and procedures for financial reporting purposes are determined by our finance department. There have been no changes to our valuation methods presented in Note 10 of the 2021 annual consolidated financial statements and those valuation methods have been applied in these interim financial statements.
The following table presents our fair value hierarchy for financial instruments carried at fair value on a recurring basis or measured at amortized cost:
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Carrying
Carrying
Financial assets (liabilities) measured at
Amount
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Amount
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Fair value on a recurring basis 1
Cash and cash equivalents
711
‐
711
‐
499
‐
499
‐
Derivative instrument assets
34
‐
34
‐
19
‐
19
‐
Other current financial assets - marketable securities 2
133
18
115
‐
134
19
115
‐
Investments at FVTOCI 3
237
227
‐
10
244
234
‐
10
Derivative instrument liabilities
(24)
‐
(24)
‐
(20)
‐
(20)
‐
Amortized cost
Current portion of long-term debt
Notes and debentures
(999)
‐
(995)
‐
(500)
(506)
‐
‐
Fixed and floating rate debt
(29)
‐
(29)
‐
(45)
‐
(45)
‐
Long-term debt
Notes and debentures
(6,921)
(931)
(5,683)
‐
(7,424)
(4,021)
(4,709)
‐
Fixed and floating rate debt
(135)
‐
(135)
‐
(97)
‐
(97)
‐
1 During the periods ended June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no transfers between levelling for financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis.
2 Marketable securities consist of equity and fixed income securities. We determine the fair value of equity securities based on the bid price of identical instruments in active markets. We value fixed income securities using quoted prices of instruments with similar terms and credit risk.
3 Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") is primarily comprised of shares in Sinofert Holdings Ltd.
NOTE 7 SHARE CAPITAL
Share Repurchase Programs
Maximum
Maximum
Number of
Commencement
Shares for
Shares for
Shares
Date
Expiry
Repurchase
Repurchase (%)
Repurchased
2020 Normal Course Issuer Bid
February 27, 2020
February 26, 2021
28,572,458
5
710,100
2021 Normal Course Issuer Bid
March 1, 2021
February 28, 2022
28,468,448
5
22,186,395
2022 Normal Course Issuer Bid 1
March 1, 2022
February 28, 2023
55,111,110
10
13,156,167
1 The 2022 normal course issuer bid will expire earlier than the date above if we acquire the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decide not to make any further repurchases.
Purchases under the normal course issuer bids were, or may be, made through open market purchases at market prices as well as by other means permitted by applicable securities laws, including private agreements.
The following table summarizes our share repurchase activities during the period:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Number of common shares repurchased for cancellation
11,712,173
17,750
19,360,408
32,728
Average price per share (US dollars)
89.51
52.88
84.48
52.90
Total cost
1,049
1
1,636
2
As of August 2, 2022, an additional 2,205,645 common shares were repurchased for cancellation at a cost of $172 and an average price per share of $78.21.
Dividends Declared
We declared a dividend per share of $0.48 (2021 – $0.46) during the three months ended June 30, 2022, payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022.
NOTE 8 SEASONALITY
Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. The results of this seasonality have a corresponding effect on receivables from customers and rebates receivables, inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets and trade payables. Our short-term debt also fluctuates during the year to meet working capital needs. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are typically concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year.
NOTE 9 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
We sell potash outside Canada and the United States exclusively through Canpotex. Canpotex sells potash to buyers in export markets pursuant to term and spot contracts at agreed upon prices. Our revenue is recognized at the amount received from Canpotex representing proceeds from their sale of potash, less net costs of Canpotex. Sales to Canpotex are shown in Note 2.
As at
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Receivables from Canpotex
1,805
828
NOTE 10 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
On July 20, 2022, Nutrien announced the planned acquisition of Casa do Adubo S.A. The acquisition includes 39 retail locations and 10 distribution centers in Brazil. Closing of the transaction is subject to approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) in Brazil and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.
Subsequent to June 30, 2022, and in addition to the $500 increase in our uncommitted revolving demand facility during the second quarter of 2022, we entered into $2 billion in new non-revolving term credit facilities, all with the same principal covenants and events of default as our existing revolving term credit facilities. These new facilities are temporary to help manage normal seasonal working capital swings and are intended to be closed before year-end. As of August 2, 2022, we had approximately $3.0 billion drawn on our credit facilities and a commercial paper balance of approximately $2.1 billion.
