NuScale Power Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • NuScale progressed from development to physical production, signing an agreement with Doosan Enerbility for the fabrication of the most complex and foundational component of the NuScale Power Module™ ("NPM"), the upper reactor coolant system.
  • NuScale advanced its supply chain maturity through two additional milestones: deploying nuclear-specific artificial intelligence tools, developed with Nuclearn and NPX , across engineering and knowledge-management functions, and, together with MillenniTEK , fabricating first-of-a-kind reactor safety components for the NPMs.
  • NuScale continues to support its commercial partner, ENTRA1 Energy ("ENTRA1"), in their dialogue with the Tennessee Valley Authority ("TVA") on the development of the largest commercial nuclear power deployment program in U.S. history.
  • NuScale maintained a strong liquidity position with $1.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short- and long-term investments to support immediate commercial readiness.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) ("NuScale", "NuScale Power" or the "Company"), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced SMR nuclear technology, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"This was a significant quarter for NuScale as we progressed from development to physical production of our first commercial NuScale Power Module," said John Hopkins, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our contract with Doosan Enerbility to fabricate the upper reactor coolant system of the NPM moves our Nuclear Regulatory Commission-approved design into actual build and sets the foundation for all modules to follow. We also continued to deepen our global supply chain and ended the period with strong liquidity, giving us the flexibility to make the strategic investments needed to move toward full-scale production."

Liquidity & Capital Resources

  • Ended the third quarter of 2026 with cash, cash equivalents, and short- and long-term investments of $1.9 billion.

Financial Update

  • Revenue and cost of sales decreased by $8.0 million and $5.4 million, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the revenue recognized in the prior year quarter from the work associated with Fluor's Front-End Engineering and Design ("FEED") Phase 2 engineering services in support of the RoPower project, which was completed in late 2025, with no comparable activity in 2026.
  • Research and development ("R&D") expenses increased $7.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily as a result of $6.7 million higher costs associated with the Company's increased activities to advance the technological readiness and design maturity of our NPM components.
  • General and administrative ("G&A") expenses decreased by $491.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Other expenses increased by $8.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to (a) the Company's engineers and project personnel working on fewer commercial projects than in the prior year, resulting in the lower allocation to Cost of sales described above and (b) higher other compensation costs incurred as we have ramped up the resources supporting supply chain readiness and the delivery of future commercial projects.
  • Investment income increased by $13.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily as a result of the Company's stronger cash position, higher interest rates and greater investments in cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments.

Conference Call

NuScale will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call will be available by dialing +1 833-461-5787 with conference ID 330 196 832 or by visiting the Quarterly Results page of the Company's website.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About NuScale Power

Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The NuScale Power Module™, the Company's groundbreaking SMR technology, is a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its designs certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (including without limitation statements containing words such as "will," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans" or other similar expressions). These forward-looking statements include statements relating to our strategic and operational plans, expectations (including regarding our market positioning, our progress toward deploying our technology, the RoPower plant, the market for nuclear energy and providing energy technology for communities around the world), future growth, and the outlook of our business.

Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: our status as a holding company; our ability to enter into binding contracts with customers to deliver NPMs; competition from other nuclear reactor technologies; delays in the development and manufacturing of NPMs and related technology; the possibility that we may incur losses in the future and may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability; the cost of electricity generated from nuclear sources or our NPMs may not be cost competitive; the market for SMRs is not yet established and may not achieve growth as expected; our dependence on our relationships with ENTRA1, Fluor and other strategic investors and partners; risks related to the Partnership Milestones Agreement entered into by NuScale Power, LLC and ENTRA1 on August 27, 2025; our supply base is constrained; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our need for additional funding in the future; manufacturing and construction issues; loss of government funding; the politically sensitive environment we are operating in and the public perception of nuclear energy; our dependence on senior management and other highly skilled personnel; our ability to obtain design approvals internationally; our customers' ability to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all; compliance with environmental laws and evolving government laws and regulations; the impact of changing trade policies and new or increased tariffs; risks related to cybersecurity; changes in tax laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our limited number of authorized shares available for issuance; the price of our Class A common stock may be volatile; additional sales of our common stock or exercise of our options could result in dilution to our stockholders; we have and may in the future be subject to short selling strategies; NuScale Power, LLC being treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax or state tax purposes; and requirements under the Tax Receivable Agreement. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our results may differ materially from its expectations and projections.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The referenced SEC filings are available either publicly or upon request from NuScale's Investor Relations Department at ir@nuscalepower.com . The Company disclaims any intent or obligation other than as required by law to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NuScale Power Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

513,359

$

836,417

Short-term investments

420,032

417,800

Restricted cash

5,150

5,100

Prepaid expenses

8,641

4,877

Accounts and other receivables, net (2025 - $5,452 from related party)

15,778

8,378

Total current assets

962,960

1,272,572

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,120

1,924

In-process research and development

16,900

16,900

Intangible assets, net

394

527

Goodwill

8,255

8,255

Long-lead material work in process

69,692

63,767

Investments

930,684

32,954

Other assets

28,035

15,613

Total Assets

$

2,020,040

$

1,412,512

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

26,720

$

286,515

Accrued compensation

11,603

8,280

Other accrued liabilities

845

648

Deferred revenue

295

613

Total current liabilities

39,463

296,056

Noncurrent liabilities

5,846

2,570

Deferred revenue

336

335

Total Liabilities

45,645

298,961

Stockholders' Equity

Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 662,000,000 shares authorized, 410,541,392 and 318,480,601 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

41

32

Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 179,000,000 shares authorized, 19,332,018 and 19,413,185 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

2,892,114

1,901,678

Accumulated deficit

(868,078

)

(732,871

)

Total Stockholders' Equity Excluding Noncontrolling Interests

2,024,079

1,168,841

Noncontrolling interests

(49,684

)

(55,290

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,974,395

1,113,551

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,020,040

$

1,412,512

NuScale Power Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue (2025 - $7,873 and $22,573 from related party)

$

281

$

8,242

$

921

$

29,671

Cost of sales

(148

)

(5,533

)

(919

)

(18,179

)

Gross Margin

133

2,709

2

11,492

Research and development expenses

18,007

11,054

49,241

31,987

General and administrative expenses

27,918

519,222

79,632

565,009

Other expenses

19,028

10,873

57,476

31,345

Loss From Operations

(64,820

)

(538,440

)

(186,347

)

(616,849

)

Sponsored cost share

33

4

117

Investment income

19,111

5,761

43,886

16,424

Loss Before Income Taxes

(45,709

)

(532,646

)

(142,457

)

(600,308

)

Foreign income taxes

342

Net Loss

(45,709

)

(532,646

)

(142,457

)

(600,650

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,056

)

(259,327

)

(7,250

)

(295,685

)

Net Loss Attributable to Class A Common Stockholders

$

(43,653

)

$

(273,319

)

$

(135,207

)

$

(304,965

)

Loss per Share of Class A Common Stock:

Basic and Diluted

$

(0.11

)

$

(1.85

)

$

(0.37

)

$

(1.37

)

Weighted-Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding:

Basic and Diluted

410,458,377

147,685,584

365,230,553

223,201,115

NuScale Power Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

OPERATING CASH FLOW

Net Loss

$

(142,457

)

$

(600,650

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to operating cash flow:

Depreciation and amortization

984

911

Equity-based compensation expense

18,066

14,495

Disposal of property, plant and equipment

46

Other changes in assets and liabilities:

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(7,075

)

(12,149

)

Accounts and other receivables (2025 - $1,531 from related party)

(8,166

)

5,916

Long-lead material work in process

(5,925

)

(19,927

)

Long-lead material liability

(4

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(261,209

)

354,072

Net change in right of use assets and lease liabilities

591

(156

)

Deferred revenue

449

169

Accrued compensation

3,324

1,371

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

(401,418

)

(255,906

)

INVESTING CASH FLOW

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

804,938

102,788

Proceeds from sale of investments

17,403

43,976

Purchase of short-term investments

(747,592

)

(346,988

)

Purchase of investments

(975,064

)

(105,967

)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,047

)

(141

)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(902,362

)

(306,332

)

FINANCING CASH FLOW

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance fees

984,475

562,370

Proceeds from exercise of common share options

760

5,897

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

985,235

568,267

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(318,545

)

6,029

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

Beginning of period

841,517

406,656

End of period

$

522,972

$

412,685

Summary of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:

Investments that converted into short-term investments

$

59,115

$

Plant, property and equipment in accounts payable

380

Accrued foreign income tax withholding to noncontrolling interests

416

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Foreign income taxes paid

$

$

1,600

Investor Contact
Jennifer Hills, Vice President, Finance, NuScale Power
ir@nuscalepower.com

Media Contact
Chuck Goodnight, Vice President, Business Development, NuScale Power
media@nuscalepower.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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