NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, today announced the deployment of Gordian, Everstar's nuclear-specific artificial intelligence (AI) platform, across functions supporting the commercial deployment of NuScale's U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission-approved SMR technology.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118511348/en/
Everstar brings together capabilities in nuclear policy, AI research, product development, and engineering to build tools for the nuclear industry. Among other capabilities, Gordian applies nuclear regulatory frameworks across connected document sets to assist users in assessing the potential effects of engineering revisions. It also combines workflows for repeatable tasks with a natural-language interface guided by nuclear-specific instructions.
Following a successful initial pilot period that yielded efficiency gains, NuScale is now expanding Gordian's use within its licensing, plant services, project management, supply chain, quality assurance, and product development areas. The platform helps NuScale teams shorten timelines and reduce the burden of document-intensive work, enabling them to apply their deep technical expertise across a greater scope of projects than was previously possible. Gordian's implementation supports NuScale's efforts to accelerate the safe and efficient commercial deployment of its NuScale Power Modules™ (NPMs).
"Gordian amplifies the experience and talent of the NuScale team, helping us apply our technical knowledge over a broader range of work," said Dr. José Reyes, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of NuScale Power. "The Gordian platform takes on time-consuming tasks, allowing NuScale to focus on the engineering and decisions that move projects forward, ultimately compressing timelines and reducing costs while maintaining the rigor needed in the nuclear industry."
NuScale and Everstar are actively evaluating a broader set of applications to realize additional efficiency gains. "The nuclear industry is entering a new era of innovation, efficiency, and predictability," said Kevin Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Everstar. "NuScale is leading the way by setting a new standard for project execution, cost certainty, and schedule reliability, and we are proud to support their efforts."
About NuScale Power
Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The NuScale Power Module™, the Company's groundbreaking SMR technology, is a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.
As the first and only SMR to have its designs certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .
About Everstar
Everstar's mission is to engineer the abundant power source for humanity's next epoch. Headquartered in New York, the company builds the intelligence and manufacturing capacity to cut the cost of U.S. nuclear reactor deployments by an order of magnitude.
Its nuclear-forward AI platform, Gordian, is grounded in regulatory frameworks and plant engineering data. Operating utilities, reactor developers, national laboratories, manufacturers, and regulators in the U.S. and abroad use it to compress months of licensing, engineering, and operations work into days. Everstar is now deploying Physical AI, robotics, and streamlined qualification to accelerate fabricating and deploying nuclear reactors at the speed of national need.
To learn more, visit Everstar's website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and YouTube .
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements (including without limitation statements containing words such as "will," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans" or other similar expressions). These forward-looking statements may include statements relating to our strategic and operational plans, expectations (including regarding our market positioning, our progress toward deploying our technology, the market for nuclear energy and providing energy technology for communities around the world), future growth, and the outlook of our business.
Our actual results may differ materially from what may be included in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: our ability to enter into binding contracts with customers to deliver NPMs; competition from other nuclear reactor technologies; delays in the development and manufacturing of NPMs and related technology; the possibility that we may continue to incur losses in the future and may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability; the cost of electricity generated from nuclear sources or our NPMs may not be cost competitive; the market for SMRs is not yet established and may not achieve growth as expected; our dependence on our relationships with ENTRA1 and other strategic partners; risks related to the Partnership Milestones Agreement that we entered into with ENTRA1; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our need for additional funding in the future; our partners' and potential customers' ability to secure funding; manufacturing and construction issues, including that our supply base in constrained; the politically sensitive environment we operating in and the public perception of nuclear energy; our dependence on senior management and other highly skilled personnel; our ability to obtain design approvals internationally; our customers' ability to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all; compliance with environmental laws and evolving government laws and regulations; the impact of changing trade policies and new or increased tariffs; risks related to cybersecurity; changes in tax laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our limited number of authorized shares available for issuance; the price of our Class A common stock may be volatile; additional sales of our common stock or exercise of our options could result in dilution to our stockholders; we have and may in the future be subject to short selling strategies; NuScale Power, LLC being treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax or state tax purposes; and requirements under the Tax Receivable Agreement. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our results may differ materially from its expectations and projections.
Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings we make with the SEC. The referenced SEC filings are available either publicly or upon request from NuScale's Investor Relations Department at ir@nuscalepower.com . The Company disclaims any intent or obligation other than as required by law to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118511348/en/
Media
NuScale Power: media@nuscalepower.com
Everstar: pr@everstar.ai
Investor Relations
NuScale Power: ir@nuscalepower.com
Everstar: hello@everstar.ai