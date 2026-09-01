NuScale Power and MillenniTEK Advance Manufacturing Technology for First-of-a-Kind Reactor Safety Component

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) technology, and MillenniTEK, an advanced nuclear materials manufacturer, today announced that they have successfully fabricated first-of-a-kind boron-oxide pellets for NuScale's passive emergency core cooling system (ECCS).
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The achievement marks an important step in NuScale's continued progress toward commercialization readiness by furthering the development of specialized components and manufacturing processes that support the deployment of its U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved SMR technology.
It also demonstrates NuScale's commitment to safety, technical rigor, and the continued maturation of its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities. Upon ECCS actuation in a plant with NuScale technology, the pellets are designed to dissolve into the reactor coolant to help control and maintain core reactivity at safe levels without operator intervention.
�NuScale's technology is built on a commitment to safety, simplicity, and deployability, and this milestone reflects the continued progress we are making to prepare our technology and supply chain for commercial deployment in the near-term," said John Hopkins, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer. "By working with experienced advanced nuclear manufacturers like MillenniTEK, we are progressing the production-ready processes needed to support our first customer deployments and bring NuScale's technology the only SMR with NRC approval to market."
"This first-of-a-kind fabrication milestone demonstrates MillenniTEK's ability to support the advanced manufacturing needs of next-generation nuclear technologies," said Steve Getley, MillenniTEK President. "We are proud to work with NuScale to help mature a critical manufacturing process that supports the safe and reliable deployment of its small modular reactor technology."
NuScale remains focused on advancing the commercialization of its technology through disciplined engineering, manufacturing readiness, supply chain development, and customer deployment planning. As the only SMR technology with NRC-approved designs, NuScale continues to build the technical and industrial foundation needed to deliver reliable, carbon-free energy for customers around the world.
About NuScale Power
Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The NuScale Power Module™, the Company's groundbreaking SMR technology, is a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.
As the first and only SMR to have its designs certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.
To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X , and YouTube .
About MillenniTEK
MillenniTEK was formed in 2010 by a management buy-out of Millennium Materials, a company that was owned by the UK company, Dyson Group PLC. In 2024, Houston based Pelican Energy Partners acquired the company.
MillenniTEK focuses on innovation and quality, our NQA-1 focused team has doubled production capacity, achieved yields greater than 95%, and introduced new ceramic product lines. Whether it's technical ceramic manufacturing or rapid prototyping, MillenniTEK is dedicated to changing the world through cutting-edge materials.
The company is split into two divisions, the first being technical ceramic manufacturing where we convert materials that are in powder form into solid high tolerance components, in a high production output environment. The second division develops prototype parts in an array of high temperature materials to support the emerging SMR, Microreactor and Space Reactor sectors. To learn more, visit MillenniTEK's website .
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements (including without limitation statements containing words such as "will," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans" or other similar expressions). These forward-looking statements may include statements relating to our strategic and operational plans, expectations (including regarding our market positioning, our progress toward deploying our technology, the market for nuclear energy and providing energy technology for communities around the world), future growth, and the outlook of our business.
Our actual results may differ materially from what may be included in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: our ability to enter into binding contracts with customers to deliver NPMs; competition from other nuclear reactor technologies; delays in the development and manufacturing of NPMs and related technology; the possibility that we may continue to incur losses in the future and may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability; the cost of electricity generated from nuclear sources or our NPMs may not be cost competitive; the market for SMRs is not yet established and may not achieve growth as expected; our dependence on our relationships with ENTRA1 and other strategic partners; risks related to the Partnership Milestones Agreement that we entered into with ENTRA1; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our need for additional funding in the future; our partners' and potential customers' ability to secure funding; manufacturing and construction issues, including that our supply base in constrained; the politically sensitive environment we operating in and the public perception of nuclear energy; our dependence on senior management and other highly skilled personnel; our ability to obtain design approvals internationally; our customers' ability to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all; compliance with environmental laws and evolving government laws and regulations; the impact of changing trade policies and new or increased tariffs; risks related to cybersecurity; changes in tax laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our limited number of authorized shares available for issuance; the price of our Class A common stock may be volatile; additional sales of our common stock or exercise of our options could result in dilution to our stockholders; we have and may in the future be subject to short selling strategies; NuScale Power, LLC being treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax or state tax purposes; and requirements under the Tax Receivable Agreement. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our results may differ materially from its expectations and projections.
Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings we make with the SEC. The referenced SEC filings are available either publicly or upon request from NuScale's Investor Relations Department at ir@nuscalepower.com . The Company disclaims any intent or obligation other than as required by law to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
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