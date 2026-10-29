NuScale Power and Doosan Enerbility Sign Agreement for Manufacturing of NuScale Power Module

Contract secures continued fabrication of critical upper reactor coolant system components at Doosan's production facility, advancing NuScale's path to commercial deployment

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, today announced the signing of a contract with Doosan Enerbility (Doosan), a world-class manufacturing and engineering company. The contract covers the upper reactor coolant system and will be executed at Doosan's reactor production facility in Changwon, Korea.

The agreement, signed at a ceremony at Doosan Enerbility's headquarters, builds on a partnership that began in 2019. Since then, the two companies have systematically developed the manufacturing processes, supply chain, and production infrastructure required to support deployment of NuScale's U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)-approved technology. This contract moves the collaboration from preparation into production of the First Article for the upper reactor coolant system for the NuScale Power Module (NPM).

"This agreement is a meaningful step in converting our approved design into deliverable modules," said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power. "Doosan's nuclear manufacturing facility and the work we have done together since 2019 give us the manufacturing capacity and process maturity we need to deliver NPMs on the schedules our customers require. The refinements made to the design through this collaboration improve manufacturability while preserving the performance and safety characteristics that earned NRC approval."

"This contract marks an important step as SMR technology moves from technical validation into actual manufacturing," said Jongdoo Kim, CEO of Doosan Enerbility's Nuclear Business Group. "Drawing on our extensive experience in nuclear manufacturing, Doosan will continue to support NuScale's commercial projects."

With an NRC-approved design and an established manufacturing relationship with Doosan, NuScale continues to advance the supply-chain and production foundation required for deployment of its SMR technology in the United States and internationally. The agreement reinforces the company's ability to move from design certification to module delivery as customer projects progress.

About NuScale Power

Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The NuScale Power Module™, the company's groundbreaking SMR technology, is a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross) and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its designs certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (including without limitation statements containing words such as "will," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans" or other similar expressions). These forward-looking statements may include statements relating to our strategic and operational plans, expectations (including regarding our market positioning, our progress toward deploying our technology, the market for nuclear energy and providing energy technology for communities around the world), future growth, and the outlook of our business.

Our actual results may differ materially from what may be included in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: our ability to enter into binding contracts with customers to deliver NPMs; competition from other nuclear reactor technologies; delays in the development and manufacturing of NPMs and related technology; the possibility that we may continue to incur losses in the future and may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability; the cost of electricity generated from nuclear sources or our NPMs may not be cost competitive; the market for SMRs is not yet established and may not achieve growth as expected; our dependence on our relationships with ENTRA1 and other strategic partners; risks related to the Partnership Milestones Agreement that we entered into with ENTRA1; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our need for additional funding in the future; our partners' and potential customers' ability to secure funding; manufacturing and construction issues, including that our supply base in constrained; the politically sensitive environment we operating in and the public perception of nuclear energy; our dependence on senior management and other highly skilled personnel; our ability to obtain design approvals internationally; our customers' ability to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all; compliance with environmental laws and evolving government laws and regulations; the impact of changing trade policies and new or increased tariffs; risks related to cybersecurity; changes in tax laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our limited number of authorized shares available for issuance; the price of our Class A common stock may be volatile; additional sales of our common stock or exercise of our options could result in dilution to our stockholders; we have and may in the future be subject to short selling strategies; NuScale Power, LLC being treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax or state tax purposes; and requirements under the Tax Receivable Agreement. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our results may differ materially from its expectations and projections.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings we make with the SEC. The referenced SEC filings are available either publicly or upon request from NuScale's Investor Relations Department at ir@nuscalepower.com . The Company disclaims any intent or obligation other than as required by law to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media - media@nuscalepower.com
Investor Relations - ir@nuscalepower.com

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