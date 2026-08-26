NSJ Gold Corp. Announces Completion of High Resolution Aeromagnetic Survey on Its Antimony 2.0 Property, New Brunswick, Canada

NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces completion by Terraquest Ltd. of a 258 Line km high resolution aeromagnetic survey. The Terraquest Ltd. fixed-wing high-resolution magnetics (Cesium Vapour) equipped Cessna 208 aircraft also recording digital matrix VLF-EM, completed the 258 flight-line survey. The Survey was conducted to better understand the extent of the structures that control the distribution of the antimony on the Property.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property located in New Brunswick Canada. The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power.

The project is 35 sq km and has exciting antimony discoveries which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies. The Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest. The Lake George Antimony Mine which was North America's only primary antimony producer. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

WWW.NSJGOLDCORP.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President

Tel: 604-501-1214, Email: JAGJNS@OUTLOOK.COM

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311455

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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