Itchy allergy eyes affect an estimated 40% of Americans 1 - LASTACAFT is a once-daily eye drop that works within minutes against seasonal and year-round allergens to relieve itchy eyes - Previously available only by prescription, LASTACAFT is now available over the counter nationwide - Allergan, an ABBVie company, today announced that LASTACAFT ® is now available without a prescription for the estimated 40% of ...

ABBV