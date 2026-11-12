Novo and DJ Khaled team up to take fans behind the scenes of the iconic musician's real-life "Walk, Golf, and Wegovy®" diet and weight-loss routine

- DJ Khaled has been losing weight with Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection for a year and is eager to keep going and put in the work
- Khaled will share his experience and invite fans to follow his progress with Wegovy®
- Sharing Khaled's personal story aims to inspire people to learn more about managing their excess weight and methods that can help, including Wegovy®
Novo Nordisk today announced a partnership with DJ Khaled for Wegovy® (semaglutide). The partnership is personal for Khaled, who has been taking Wegovy® for weight management since late 2025. Khaled will share his experience, covering topics such as weight loss and fatherhood, his real-life diet and exercise routine, and the moment he knew it was time to talk to his doctor about treatment. Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg is a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with obesity, or some adults with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight-related medical problems to lose weight and keep the weight off.1
"I'm sharing more of my routine and the consistency that's getting results," said Khaled. "I've been taking Wegovy® for a year now and lost 75 pounds, or about 25% of my body weight. My progress, it's something I'm proud of — not just for myself, but what taking these steps means for my family. Being a father, being a husband, doing this for the people who depend on me — that's the real major key. I'm grateful for the journey, grateful for my family, and grateful to share this chapter with the people who've supported me from day one."
This was DJ Khaled's personal experience. Individual results may vary. In a 68-week medical study of 1,961 adults living with obesity or excess weight with a related medical problem, along with diet and exercise, adults taking Wegovy® 2.4 mg pen on average achieved 15% weight loss (~35 lb, calculated from a 232 lb starting weight), while adults taking placebo lost an average of ~2.5% body weight (or ~6 lb). 83% of adults taking Wegovy® 2.4 mg pen lost 5% or more weight, compared with 31% taking placebo. In a supportive measure, 30% of adults taking Wegovy® 2.4 mg pen lost 20% or more weight (~46 lb), compared with 2% of adults on placebo, based on 232 lb starting weight.
The partnership with Khaled, who worked with Novo on the Wegovy® commercial that aired during the 2026 big game, represents a larger focus for the company to spotlight lived Wegovy® experiences and inspire open conversation on weight-management medication.
"This collaboration represents a new way for us to connect with people who are navigating their own health experiences. DJ Khaled speaks directly to millions of people with honesty and energy, and we're proud that he's chosen to share something as personal as his experience with Wegovy®," said Ed Cinca, senior vice president, Marketing and Patient Solutions at Novo. "We think his story will go a long way in helping people who are thinking about weight-management options to talk with a healthcare professional about the best treatment to help them lose weight and keep it off."
Wegovy® is the only weight loss medicine FDA-approved to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events, such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.1
For more information about Wegovy® and the partnership with DJ Khaled, visit Wegovy.com/DJKhaled. To learn more about pricing options and coverage, visit novocare.com.
Q&A with DJ Khaled
Why did you start taking Wegovy®?
About a year ago I was performing. And you know me. I go hard in everything I do, but this time was different. The extra weight I was carrying was affecting my performance. I had a friend call it out, too. And hearing it from him let me know I needed a change. I was already putting in work — everyone knows I'm all about walk and golf — but that combo alone didn't get it done. So, about a year ago I talked to my doctor and now, along with a healthy diet, it's walk, golf, and Wegovy®.
Why did you want to share your progress publicly?
Y'all already clocked it. I'd seen the comments, speculation, and the love from everyone. I just wanted to keep it all the way real with my fans and let them know there's no shame in taking care of your weight. When I turned 50 last year, I started a new chapter of more goals, more wins, and more blessings. And managing my weight is part of it — so, no more gatekeeping. I partnered with Wegovy® to bring people fully behind the scenes into my day-to-day routine and let them know they've got options. So, if someone is thinking about Wegovy®, they should talk to their doctor and figure out what's best for them.
About Wegovy®
Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection is a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to:
- reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.
- help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity, or some adults with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight-related medical problems to lose weight and keep the weight off.
Wegovy® (semaglutide) tablets are a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to:
- reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.
- help adults with obesity, or some adults with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight-related medical problems to lose weight and keep the weight off.
Wegovy® contains semaglutide and should not be used with other semaglutide-containing products or other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.
It is not known if Wegovy® injection is safe and effective:
- to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events (death, heart attack, or stroke) in people under 18 years
- to help children under 12 years of age lose weight and keep the weight off
It is not known if Wegovy® tablets are safe and effective for use in people under 18 years of age.
Important Safety Information
What is the most important information I should know about Wegovy®?
Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:
- Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy® and other medicines that work like Wegovy® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people
- Do not use Wegovy® if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)
Do not use Wegovy® if:
- you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)
- you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Wegovy® injection or Wegovy® tablets. See symptoms of serious allergic reaction in "What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?"
Before using Wegovy®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:
- have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys
- have type 2 diabetes and a history of diabetic retinopathy
- are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)
- are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Wegovy® may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant
- are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Wegovy® tablets. It is not known if Wegovy® when received through an injection passes into your breast milk
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Wegovy® may affect the way some medicines work and some medicines may affect the way Wegovy® works. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking other medicines to treat diabetes, including sulfonylureas or insulin. Wegovy® slows stomach emptying and can affect medicines that need to pass through the stomach quickly.
What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?
Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:
- inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Wegovy® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back
- gallbladder problems. Wegovy® may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools
- increased risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), especially those who also take medicines for diabetes such as insulin or sulfonylureas. This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy®. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery
- dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away
- severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy®. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away
- serious allergic reactions. Stop using Wegovy® and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat
- change in vision in people with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy®
- increased heart rate. Wegovy® can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes
- food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Wegovy® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Wegovy® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures
The most common side effects of Wegovy® may include: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, changes in skin sensations, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and hair loss.
Please see Medication Guide and Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, for Wegovy® at https://www.novo-pi.com/wegovy.pdf.
Wegovy® is a prescription medication.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel, and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 66,500 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programs, and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. In the United States, Novo has a 40-year presence, is headquartered in New Jersey and employs approximately 10,000 people. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X, and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
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Reference
- Wegovy® (semaglutide) Prescribing Information. Plainsboro, NJ: Novo Nordisk Inc.
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