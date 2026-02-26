Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference:
Fireside Chat
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
|
Time:
|
2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)
|
Location:
|
Boston, MA
Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference:
Fireside Chat
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
|
Time:
|
3:40 p.m. ET
|
Location:
|
Miami Beach, FL
Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit:
Investor Meetings
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
|
Location:
|
Miami Beach, FL
A webcast of the fireside chats will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for 30 days.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including its Matrix-M® adjuvant and protein-based nanoparticles. The Company's growth strategy focuses on maximizing the impact of its cutting-edge technology by forging strategic partnerships for its Matrix-M adjuvant and R&D assets. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Luis Sanay, CFA
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com
Media
Yvonne Sprow
844-264-8571
media@novavax.com
