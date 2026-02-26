Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Time:

2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Location:

Boston, MA


Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Time:

3:40 p.m. ET

Location:

Miami Beach, FL


Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Location:

Miami Beach, FL

A webcast of the fireside chats will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including its Matrix-M® adjuvant and protein-based nanoparticles. The Company's growth strategy focuses on maximizing the impact of its cutting-edge technology by forging strategic partnerships for its Matrix-M adjuvant and R&D assets. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors
Luis Sanay, CFA
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Media
Yvonne Sprow
844-264-8571
media@novavax.com

