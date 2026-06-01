Novavax to Participate in 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Conference Details:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time:

10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Location:

New York, NY

Recordings
A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including its Matrix-M® adjuvant and protein-based nanoparticles. The Company's corporate growth strategy is designed to deliver value via three key strategic pillars: partnering its technology, capital-efficient research and development (R&D) innovation and a lean and efficient operating model. This includes maximizing impact through partnerships for its marketed products (Nuvaxovid, R21/Matrix-M™), Matrix technology and R&D assets. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information. 

Contacts: 
Investors
Jim Kelly 
844-668-2829 
ir@novavax.com 

Media 
Yvonne Sprow 
844-264-8571 
media@novavax.com 

(PRNewsfoto/Novavax)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-2026-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-302787486.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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