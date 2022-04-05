Final Results from 2021 Donlin Gold Drilling Program Continued to Deliver High-Grade Intercepts as expected, Supporting the Modelled Resource Estimate 2022 Donlin Gold Drill Program is Largest in more than a Decade, Focused on Advancing Preparation for Feasibility Work Robust $155-Million Treasury with 2023 Receivable of $25 Million The success of the expanded 2021 Donlin Gold drill program delivered on its ...

NG:CA,NG