Precious MetalsInvesting News

  • A total of 277,994,591 or 83.43% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting
  • All four proposals to shareholders were approved, including the election of all eleven director nominees; Kevin McArthur joins the Board
  • During the 2022 proxy season, NOVAGOLD placed outreach calls to shareholders holding approximately 86% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2022 (the "Meeting"). All proposals were approved and all eleven director nominees were elected. A total of 277,994,591 or 83.43% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Kevin McArthur joins the Board of Directors of NOVAGOLD

The Company is also pleased to report the election of Kevin McArthur to its Board at the Meeting, effective May 18, 2022. Mr. McArthur is an industry leader with over 40 years of experience encompassing many facets of the mining business, including operations, corporate development and executive management. He currently serves as a non-executive director of Royal Gold, Inc. and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Mr. McArthur served as CEO of major precious metals mining companies, including Goldcorp Inc., Glamis Gold Ltd. and Tahoe Resources Inc., which was subsequently acquired by Pan American Silver Corporation. His earlier career focused on mine operations and project development with major international mining companies, including, BP Minerals and Homestake Mining Company. Mr. McArthur obtained a degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Nevada in 1979.

Shareholder Engagement

During this year's proxy outreach, NOVAGOLD engaged with shareholders owning 40,000-plus shares; thus contacting holders of approximately 86% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting. Year-over-year the input received from shareholders has helped shape and improve the Company's corporate governance practices.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting:

Proposal 1 – Setting the Number of Directors

The vote was carried to set the number of Directors at eleven. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 274,603,519 98.78%
Votes Against 2,759,148 0.99%
Abstentions 631,924 0.22%

Proposal 2 – Election of Directors

The nominees listed in NOVAGOLD's Management Information Circular were elected as Directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Proposal 2 Outcome of the
Vote 		Votes by Ballot
Election of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld
Dr. Elaine Dorward-King Carried 257,097,146
(98.70%) 		3,380,588
(1.29%)
Sharon Dowdall Carried 252,857,047
(97.07%) 		7,620,687
(2.92%)
Dr. Diane Garrett Carried 258,169,285
(99.11%) 		2,308,449
(0.88%)
Dr. Thomas Kaplan Carried 258,809,101
(99.35%) 		1,668,633
(0.64%)
Gregory Lang Carried 259,660,658
(99.68%) 		817,076
(0.31%)
Igor Levental Carried 256,598,064
(98.51%) 		3,879,670
(1.48%)
Kalidas Madhavpeddi Carried 245,264,836
(94.15%) 		15,212,898
(5.84%)
Kevin McArthur Carried 259,610,343
(99.66%) 		867,391
(0.33%)
Clynton Nauman Carried 257,175,544
(98.73%) 		3,302,190
(1.26%)
Ethan Schutt Carried 258,124,301
(99.09%) 		2,353,433
(0.90%)
Anthony Walsh Carried 255,393,306
(98.04%) 		5,084,428
(1.95%)

Proposal 3 – Appointment of Auditors

The vote was carried for the Appointment of the Auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 274,381,861 98.70%
Votes Withheld 3,612,730 1.29%

Proposal 4 – Advisory Approval of Executive Compensation ("Say-on-Pay")

The vote was carried on the Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 248,235,710 95.30%
Votes Against 10,953,539 4.20%
Abstentions 1,288,485 0.49%

Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2022 available on the Company's website at www.novagold.com/investors/mic/ , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and the detailed results of voting on each proposal are included in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

Following the Meeting, the Board dissolved the Environment, Health, Safety, Sustainability and Technical Committee and two committees were created in its place: the Engineering and Technical Committee and the Sustainability Committee. The Board appointed Kevin McArthur to serve on the Corporate Communications Committee, and the Engineering and Technical Committee. The membership of each the standing Board committees is available on the Company's website at: https://www.novagold.com/company/directors/ .

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders webcast and corporate presentation is available on NOVAGOLD's website under Presentations .

NOVAGOLD Contacts:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Allison Pettit
Manager, Communications

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Novagold ResourcesNG:CANGGold Investing
NG:CA,NG
light bulb with stock chart

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Gold, Oil and Gas, Coal, Water — Commodities for Now and Later

Rick Rule: Gold, Oil and Gas, Coal, Water — Commodities for Now and Lateryoutu.be

As the broader markets face volatility, what is investor and speculator Rick Rule doing with his money?

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Rule, who is proprietor at Rule Investment Media, said he sees the current circumstances as an opportunity.

"What bear markets really are is sales, and if you think that sales are good, then these are good," he said. He has a shopping list ready and is looking for places he can scale in, but did urge listeners to proceed with caution.

Keep reading...Show less
various commodities atop a laptop

Expert: War has “Supercharged” Commodities Prices

Investment strategies for weathering and benefiting from current market trends were a hot topic at Sydney's recent RIU Resources Round-Up, held in early May.

Current opportunities and potential future ones were highlighted in the keynote address offered by John Forwood, chief investment officer at Lowell Resources Funds Management.

Quoting a February report from the head of commodity research at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Forwood explained to attendees that we have reached a “molecule crisis” in the commodity space and are essentially “out of everything.”

Keep reading...Show less
Outback Goldfields CEO Chris Donaldson

Outback Goldfields CEO Chris Donaldson: Embracing the Second Gold Rush in the Victorian Goldfields

Outback Goldfields CEO:17 million oz. of gold produced and producing within 3 miles of our propertyyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Gold & Silver

CMX Gold & Silver


Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Closes Private Placement

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ )(OTC:TARSF) ("Alianza " or the "Company ") is pleased to report that the financing announced originally on April 25, 2022 has now been closed.

The Company raised a total of $750,000 from the issuance of the 10,000,000 units to fund various activities of Alianza including exploration, project generation, marketing of projects in 2022, and other corporate overhead costs.

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Gold & Silver Corp

CMX Announces Media Marketing Contract and New Transfer Agent

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

May 19, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; (CNSX:CXC.CN); ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has retained the services of Dig Media Inc., doing business as Investing News Network ("INN") for an investor marketing and advertising campaign. INN will provide on-line marketing, advertising and investor awareness services to the Company for the purposes of informing investors about CMX and activities on its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, USA. The contract with INN is for a twelve-month digital media campaign at a monthly cost of $6,000 that ends on April 25, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×