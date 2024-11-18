Notice of Initial Substantial Holder - Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Provaris Energy

Notice of Initial Substantial Holder - Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX.PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to present the notice of initial substantial holder.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Provaris Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:pv1cleantechenergyoil and gasoil and gas investingresourcetechcleantech investingemerging tech investing
The Conversation (0)
Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a Canadian leader in conversational AI, announces that its innovative SaaS platform, designed to transform how businesses manage inbound telephone calls is set to launch in January of 2025. Leveraging advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), Syntheia's virtual assistants enhance communication and efficiency targeting small and medium businesses in this large global marketplace.

" Our mission is to eliminate as many inefficiencies as we can with managing inbound calls that small to medium-sized businesses face utilizing the power of AI" said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia. "With AI-driven virtual assistants, we provide these businesses with tools to improve customer satisfaction while reducing operational costs. We are gearing up now for commercial launch in January of 2025, less than 8 weeks away."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for October 2024.

October 2024 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Len Pagliaro, has been invited to showcase Sona's developing Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") cancer treatment today at the Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory ("NCL"). Sona will be one of six commercial and academic collaborators to present its research at the NCL's 20th anniversary "Advancing Medical Applications of Cancer Nanotechnology" symposium. Sona's subsidiary was previously selected for the NCL Assay Cascade Program, the premier program in the World for bringing nanomaterials through critical preclinical stages and facilitating regulatory review, in which Sona's materials were assessed for biocompatibility. The NCL was established by the National Cancer Institute ("NCI") to accelerate the progress of nanomedicine by providing preclinical characterization and safety testing of nanoparticles. The NCL is a collaborative effort between NCI, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C - 30 Sept 24

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to provide the following Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 30th September 2024 together with an Operational Update.

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12117447 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to the Company, entitled, "Metal Nanoparticles and Methods of Making Same". This patent covers the Company's proprietary process for manufacturing gold nanorods without the use of the toxic substance, cetyltrimethylammonium bromide ("CTAB"), which typically carries significant cytotoxic and genotoxic risks.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wayne Myles, KC, FIIC, to its board of directors. An active investor and entrepreneur, Mr. Myles has served as lead counsel and strategic business advisor on more than 100 domestic and international acquisitions and sales, financings, government and regulatory affairs and licensing mandates. He has significant and diverse experience as a director of public and private companies. He also has been recognized with numerous professional achievements, distinctions and awards, including being named as one of "Canada's Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers' by Canadian Lawyer Magazine."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Four laptops around a device with a quantum symbol inside.

How to Invest in Quantum Computing Companies (Updated 2024)

Quantum computing is an emerging technology that has the potential to revolutionize many industries.

According to a late 2021 Statista forecast, the quantum computing market's total revenue is projected to reach US$8.6 billion by 2027. To put that into perspective, the industry was worth only US$412 million in 2020.

With that in mind, it's clear the field of quantum computing is nascent and exciting. Here the Investing News Network takes a look at what it is, its potential impact on several industries and how investors can get exposure to quantum computing through stocks, startups and exchange-traded funds.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Related News

Gold Investing

Orla to Buy Musselwhite Gold Mine from Newmont for US$850 Million

Gold Investing

Indigenous-owned Mining Royalty Firm Targeting Canadian Resource Opportunities

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Inc. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

×