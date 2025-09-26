Norwegian Group Places New Order for Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Norwegian Group announced today that the airline group has placed an order for 30 737-8 airplanes as the airline looks to expand its service across Europe .

The agreement represents the group's first direct Boeing order since 2017 and increases their 737 MAX order book to 80 airplanes.

"This milestone aircraft order is on attractive terms and secures our fleet growth in a way that supports our planned growth and sustainability targets. By exercising the options and adjusting the delivery profile, we maintain flexibility while reinforcing our commitment to operating one of the most modern and fuel-efficient fleets in Europe ," said Geir Karlsen , CEO of Norwegian. "These aircraft will not only lower emissions but also provide our customers with an even better travel experience. We are pleased to extend our solid long-term partnership with Boeing through this order."

Norwegian has predominantly operated Boeing single-aisle airplanes since placing its first order for the Next-Generation 737-800 in 2007. It was the first European airline to take delivery of the 737 MAX in 2017 and was also the first airline to operate the 737-8 model on transatlantic routes between Europe and the U.S.

In 2022, Norwegian restructured its order book, firming its commitment to 50 737-8s with options for an additional 30 airplanes.

"Norwegian's impressive performance over the past few years has demonstrated the strength of their network, business model and strategy. Today's agreement for an additional 30 737-8s will support their ambition to be the airline of choice in Scandinavia, providing flexibility to expand across Europe and beyond," said Brad McMullen , Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "Norwegian has been a great partner to the 737 program, having placed over 200 orders for the 737 NG and MAX since 2007. We are honored that Norwegian continues to place its trust in our 737 team to grow its business."

The 737-8 model can carry up to 200 passengers depending on configuration, with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km). The 737 MAX family is well-suited to support airline fleet modernization by reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace.

About Norwegian
The Norwegian group is a leading Nordic aviation company, headquartered at Fornebu outside Oslo, Norway . The company has over 8,200 employees and owns two of the prominent airlines in the Nordics: Norwegian Air Shuttle and Widerøe's Flyveselskap. Widerøe was acquired by Norwegian in 2024, aiming to facilitate seamless air travel across the two airline's networks.

Norwegian Air Shuttle, the largest Norwegian airline with around 4,700 employees, operates an extensive route network connecting Nordic countries to key European destinations. In 2024, Norwegian carried 22,6 million passengers and maintained a fleet of 86 Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

About Boeing
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com .

Contact:
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica (" Capital Analytica "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company (the " Services "), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a consulting services agreement dated September 22, 2025 (the " Agreement "), Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital markets consultation, and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of US$120,000, payable in two tranches. The engagement remains subject to the approval of TSXV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received preliminary assay results for the first batch of twenty-three samples taken at its Silver King project located in Arizona. This assay data highlights the different types of mineralization identified in the Company's news releases of August 28 th and September 15 th 2025 (Figure 1).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, the Company will proceed with a consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP and ISIN for post-Consolidation Shares will be 03370A307 and CA03770A3073, respectively. The Consolidation will take effect on September 15, 2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo Increases Measured and Indicated Silver Resource Estimate at Calico Project

Apollo Increases Measured and Indicated Silver Resource Estimate at Calico Project

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the results of an updated independent Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") for its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project") located in San Bernardino County, California. Total silver ("Ag") Measured & Indicated ("M&I") tonnes at the Waterloo property have increased by 61% to a total of 55 million tonnes ("Mt") at a grade of 71 grams per tonne ("gt') Ag for a total content of 125 million troy ounces ("Moz"). This represents a 14% increase in Ag ounces compared to the previous MRE (dated March 6, 2023). In addition to updating the gold resource at Waterloo, inaugural barite ("BaSO4") and zinc ("Zn") resources have been included in both the Indicated and Inferred categories.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated October 3, 2024, it intends to proceed with the consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

" Consolidation of the Company Shares should result in a price environment that allows for immediate marginability, the opportunity of greater blue-sky potential in the US and foreign markets, increased sophisticated investor interest and greater opportunity for inclusion in various indexes and/or index funds. In addition, few of the Company's peer groups are margin eligible, providing the Company another advantage over our peers," commented Ross McElroy, President and CEO.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").

Since announcing the Offering, the Company and the institutional investor have been engaged in an ongoing financing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the structure and documentation of the transaction. Over the past several months, the Company has held detailed discussions with the TSXV to address the unique elements of the Offering, as it is the first of its kind on the TSXV. The Company believes that it is nearing the conclusion of this review and expects to receive TSXV approval for the Offering structure in the near term. A further news release will be issued upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV and with additional details regarding the closing process.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

