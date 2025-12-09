Northern Lights Resources Announces Fully Allocated Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia - (December 9, 2025) TheNewswire - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand it has increased its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") initially announced on December 5, 2025 to C$400,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10, exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company's properties and general corporate purposes.

No finders fees are payable in connection with the Offering.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

Qualified Person

Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For Further Information

Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 647 625 8669

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION : This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "potential", or similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, and the advancement of the Company's mineral exploration projects.. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

