Northern Lights Resources Announces Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia - (November 25, 2025) TheNewswire Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) announces that it will not be proceeding with the sale of its interest in the Secret Pass Gold Project announced June 19, 2025.

Northern Lights CEO, Luka Capin, commented, "Since entering into discussions to sell its interest in Secret Pass, the Company has seen a significant increase in both the price of gold as well as its share price, with continued strength anticipated for both. Given this, we are excited to have 100% of the Secret Pass Gold Project back in the fold and look forward to developing an updated exploration plan for this high-grade gold project"

SECRET PASS GOLD PROJECT

  • The 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project is located in the Oatman-Katherine gold district of Arizona, which is reportedly Arizona's third-largest gold-producing area, with an estimated output of over two million ounces of gold and one million ounces of silver between 1870 and 1980.

  • Historical drilling by Northern Lights and others at Secret Pass has returned intersections of up to 13.6 g/t Au over 36.0 metres.

  • See the following news release for details on the historical drilling completed by Northern Lights and others at the Tin Cup and FM Zones of the Secret Pass Gold Project: https://northernlightsresources.com/projects/secret-pass-gold-project/completion-of-phase-1-exploration-drilling-on-tin-cup-fm-zones/

The Company also wishes to announce the resignation of Albert (Rick) Timcke as President, effective 21st November 2025.

Qualified Person

Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For Further Information

Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 647 625 8669

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION : This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "potential", or similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the new appointments on the Company's business and the advancement of its mineral exploration projects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

