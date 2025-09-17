Northern Lights Completes $400,000 Private Placement

Northern Lights Completes $400,000 Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - -(September 17, 2025) Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of C$400,000 consisting of 8,000,000 units (the "Units") offered at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering").

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented " We are delighted to welcome a new strategic investment group to Northern Lights. The funds raised will allow the Company to begin work at the Horetzky Project with a strategy to de-risk the project and unlock value. "

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable, at a price of $0.06, into one common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be applied to advancing the Company's Horetzky Project located in the Babine Copper Porphyry Belt of Central British Columbia and other exploration and working capital requirements, positioning the Company to achieve both immediate and long-term objectives.

No finders fees are payable in connection with the Offering.  The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

For Further Information

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Torex Gold Resource Inc.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION : This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Financing.  There is no assurance any settlement agreement will be finalized with Mirabel.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.  The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

