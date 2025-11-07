Northern Lights Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Northern Lights Announces Changes to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbi a TheNewswire - (November 6 2025) Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Luka Capin to the Northern Lights Board, effective November 6, 2025. Mr. Albert (Rick) Timcke, has resigned as Executive Chairman and Director to focus on his other professional commitments, and remains President of the Company.

Mr. Capin brings over five years of experience in capital markets and investor relations, having worked alongside numerous public companies in the mining and technology sectors.

For Further Information

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the Pup Project in the Yukon. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by  Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION : This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "potential", or similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the new appointments on the Company's business and the advancement of its mineral exploration projects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

