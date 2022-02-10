Resource News Investing News

Northern Graphite Corporation is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial closing of the private placement being conducted in connection with the acquisition of the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group for approximately US$40 million as previously announced on December 2, 2021.Under the ...

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial closing of the private placement (the "Private Placement") being conducted in connection with the acquisition of the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group ("Imerys") for approximately US$40 million (the "Transaction") as previously announced on December 2, 2021.

Under the initial closing of the Private Placement, the Company has issued a total of 25,762,500 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.75 each for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $19.3 million, through a syndicate of agents led by Sprott Capital Partners LP (the "Lead Agent") and including Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Tamesis Partners LLP (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents").

In connection with the initial closing, the Agents exercised their option in full to increase the 26,750,000 Subscription Receipt base size of the Private Placement by an additional 4,012,500 Subscription Receipts, for a total Private Placement of 30,762,500 Subscription Receipts. Affiliates of the Sprott Group have indicated their intention to purchase the remaining balance of 5,000,000 Subscription Receipts not issued in the initial closing, pending investment committee approvals for the Company's previously announced debenture, royalty and streaming arrangements, for additional gross proceeds of $3.75 million in a follow-on closing of the Private Placement.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company to partially fund the purchase price for the Transaction. In addition, US$3 million of the purchase price for the Transaction will be satisfied by issuing units to Imerys on the same terms and conditions as the Units (as defined below) issuable on exercise of the Subscription Receipts.

Each Subscription Receipt shall be deemed to be automatically exercised, without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holder thereof, into one unit of Northern (a "Unit") upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of Northern (a "Common Share"), and one-half of one share purchase warrant of Northern (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied.

The gross proceeds of the initial closing of the Private Placement, less 50% of the Agents' cash commission (as described below) and certain expenses of the Agents, were deposited in escrow on closing to be held in escrow until the satisfaction of certain release conditions, including that all conditions precedent to the proposed Transaction have been met (the "Escrow Release Conditions").

In the event that the Escrow Release Conditions have not been satisfied on or before May 1, 2022, or the Company advises the Lead Agent or announces to the public that it does not intend to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions or that the proposed Transaction has been terminated, the aggregate issue price of the Subscription Receipts (plus any interest earned thereon) will be returned to the applicable holders of the Subscription Receipts, and the Subscription Receipts will be automatically cancelled and be of no further force and effect.

The Subscription Receipts issued in the initial closing of the Private Placement and the underlying securities are subject to a Canadian securities law resale restriction period expiring June 11, 2022.

In connection with the initial closing of the Private Placement, the Agents received a cash fee equal to 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the closing, and such number of compensation warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") equal to 6% of the number of Subscription Receipts issued under the closing. Each Agent's Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.75 per Common at any time on or before February 10, 2024.

The Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities being offered under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be registered, under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws of any state in the United States and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any person in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable state securities laws, or exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite is a Canadian company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is focussed on becoming a world leading producer of natural graphite and on the upgrade of mine concentrates into high value products critical to the green energy revolution including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

For additional information

Please visit the Company's website at http://www.northerngraphite.com/investors/presentation/, the Company's profile on www.sedar.com, contact Gregory Bowes, CEO (613) 241-9959 or visit our Social Channels.

LinkedIn

YouTube

Twitter 

Facebook

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward- looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding, among others: the Company's intentions to completion an additional closing of the Private Placement; the use of proceeds from the Private Placement; and the Company's intentions to complete the Transaction. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Graphite is often overlooked as an essential component in electric vehicle battery production compared to the attention that is being paid to cobalt, nickel and lithium. However, it is the largest single component. While there are many new innovations in battery technology being announced, most experts predict that this essential raw material will remain a dominant element in electric vehicle batteries for the foreseeable future. As more sustainable green energy sources and technologies become integrated into our everyday lives, so too will the demand for the vital materials like graphite that are critical to enabling this trend.

Most electric vehicle batteries contain between 40 to 60 kilograms of graphite which makes up the battery’s anode. Graphite is one of the most important components of a lithium-ion battery. Elon Musk stated that they should more accurately be called graphite/nickel batteries. As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, so too will battery and graphite demand. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence estimates that by 2030 graphite demand could increase over 10 times from current levels and it will require the largest percentage increase of any battery mineral.

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Northern Graphite (TSXV:NGC) is an Ottawa based, Canadian development company focused on its ready-to-build Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario, Canada. Benchmark estimates that Bissett Creek will have the highest margin of any current or proposed graphite project. This is based on it having one of, if not the, highest percentage of valuable large flake graphite as well a simple flow sheet and good location, close to infrastructure. The company’s flagship project will take advantage of growing demand for this raw material within industrial, metallurgy and lithium-ion battery markets. Northern Graphite holds a 100 percent interest in Bissett Creek mining leases and surrounding claims.

This high-quality project will also provide a much needed, secure source of graphite supply for western countries and positions Northern as a significant emerging player in a market that has historically been dominated by China, the biggest worldwide producer of graphite.

The Bissett Creek project is development ready, subject to full project financing, and represents an opportunity to fast-track mining and development operations. The project has ready access to labor, equipment and supplies, natural gas and transportation as it is located near the Trans-Canada Highway between Ottawa and North Bay, Ontario.

From 1980 to 2012, the property was the subject of numerous exploration and historical drilling programs which identified highly prospective graphite mineralization. These findings were supported by the company’s subsequent drilling programs and the completion of a number of mining and metallurgical studies.

Northern Graphite now has an advanced stage project with a full feasibility study, a PEA for a subsequent expansion as the graphite market grows and has received its major mining permit. Conclusions from the feasibility study forecast the robust financial returns necessary to justify the required investment for commercial production.

“According to an independent study, Bissett Creek will have the highest margin of any current or potential graphite producing project,” noted Northern Graphite CEO Greg Bowes.

The geology of Bissett Creek indicates that the company has been dealt a very attractive hand. The deposit’s simple metallurgy and low variability reduces capital and operating costs and technical risk. It also enables the company to produce high purity concentrates with 97 per cent levels confirmed by testing. Furthermore, mother nature has provided the company with a deposit that has very high percentages of large, XL and XXL flake graphite which attracts premium pricing. With 25,000 tonnes per year of graphite concentrate production expected, the company is in a position to generate substantial cash flows.

The potential near term development of Bissett Creek provides investors with an early entry opportunity into the growing graphite industry. Currently, Northern Graphite has 79 million outstanding shares and a market cap of less than C$40 million. With C$5 million in cash and investments, and no debt, the company is well positioned to advance its flagship project.

The Northern Graphite management team brings years of professional and field experience in the resource, engineering and financial sectors. Together, the team provides the company with the leadership necessary to achieve significant economic success in the drive to meet the world’s increasingly high demand for graphite.

Northern Graphite’s Company Highlights

  • Northern Graphite is an Ottawa-based mine development company focused on developing its highly prospective Bissett Creek graphite project in Southern Ontario.
  • The high-quality Bissett Creek project will fill a gap in Western graphite production, a market that has historically been dominated by China.
  • Its flagship project also presents an opportunity to meet the growing demand for graphite in the lithium-ion battery market as electric vehicle sales continue to rise.
  • Bissett Creek is an advanced stage, ready-to-build project with a feasibility study, expansion plan PEA and its major mining permit.
  • A very high percentage of the contained graphite is either large or extra-large graphite flake types which will enable the company to pursue high value, high margin industrial markets as well as battery markets.
  • Northern Graphite’s market cap is currently less than C$40 million with 79 million outstanding shares.

The Bissett Creek Graphite Project

The Bissett Creek property is located in Southern Ontario, Canada, and 15 kilometers from the Trans-Canada highway between the cities of Ottawa and North Bay. The project’s strategic positioning gives Northern Graphite easy transportation to major markets in the Northern United States and as well as the port city of Montreal to the east. It also provides ready access to labor, materials and supplies and natural gas.

A feasibility study was first done in 1989 based on extensive drilling and metallurgical work from engineering firms like Kilborn and Cominco Engineering. Since then, resources have been more than doubled to approximately 69.8 million tonnes of measured and indicated resources with a grade of 1.74 percent and all technical reports have been updated to NI 43-101 standards. Most of the deposit is at or near-surface level, with maximum depths of 80 meters.

The Bissett Creek project has a unique advantage in that 90 percent of the contained graphite is categorized as large and extra-large flake, one of the highest ratios in the industry. The associated price premium and low operating costs (estimated at US$675 per tonne of concentrate) will result in Northern Graphite have the industry’s highest margin according to an independent source.

The company intends to approach this exciting project in two phases. Phase One consists of an open-pit mine and 3,500 tonne per day processing plant operation producing 25,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per year. Phase Two would expand development and resource production and could see output increase by up to 40 percent to meet growing demand in the company’s target markets.

Northern Graphite’s Management Team

Gregory B. Bowes B.Sc. (Geology), MBA, P.Geo.- CEO & Director

Gregory Bowes has over 30 years of experience in the resource and engineering industries. He holds an MBA from Queen’s University and an Honours B.Sc., Geology degree from the University of Waterloo. Bowes was senior vice president of Orezone Gold Corporation from February 2009 to June 2010 and was vice president of Corporate Development of its predecessor, Orezone Resources Inc., from January 2004 until September 2005. Prior, Bowes held the CFO position from October 2005 to March 2007 and from April 2008 to February 2009. In between, Bowes served as president, CEO and director of San Anton Resource Corporation, which was then listed on the TSX.

David Marsh, B.Sc. - Chief Operating Officer

Dave has 40 years of combined experience managing the process engineering divisions of leading international consulting companies and working in industry where he has led companies in taking their mining projects from the scoping level through to feasibility, construction and operations. Dave was previously Chief Operating Officer of Avalon Advanced Materials and General Manager, Project Development for Paladin Energy. He has extensive experience with operations in southern Africa, including Namibia.

Christopher Parks, CPA CGA - Chief Financial Officer

Chris was previously Chief Financial Officer of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and Corporate Controller of Imperial Metals Corporation, and has over 20 years of experience managing the financial affairs of mining companies from the junior exploration stage to production and operations. Chris will act as CFO through the transition period.

Nathalie Pilon, CPA CMA - Director of Finance and Administration

Nathalie is a hands on financial professional who specializes in designing and implementing systems and controls that enable development stage companies to seamlessly transition to production and operations. She has previously performed this role through senior financial positions with Endeavor Mining, Roxgold Inc. and Orezone Gold Corporation.

Kirk Swales - Sales Manager

Kirk has over 35 years of sales and marketing experience in the graphite industry. For the last 17 years he has been with Imerys SA and was responsible for the sale of concentrates from the Lac des Iles mine.

W. Campbell Birge, B.A., B.Ed., M.Sc.- Director

Campbell Birge has over 20 years of experience advising public and private companies specializing in the resource, real estate and cannabis industries in Canada, the United States and Mexico. He also has over 20 years of experience in public and private education, including five years as adjunct professor of Business and twice elected Head of the Graduate Business Department at United States International University, Mexico City campus. Birge was the founder of Industrial Minerals Inc., the Bisset Creek graphite project’s original owner. He was also responsible for the management change that led to Northern Graphite Corporation’s formation.

Birge previously was the vice-president of the Trust for Sustainable Development and was instrumental in successfully negotiating the US$3 billion Loreto Bay development project with the Mexican federal government. He previously served as CEO, president and director of Industrial Minerals Inc.; CEO, president and director of Ammex Gold; and CFO and Director of Wind Works Power Corp.

Donald H. Christie, CPA - Director

Donald H. Christie is the president, CEO and director of Norvista Capital Corporation, a Director of Rockcliff Metals Corporation and the CFO and a Director of Nevada Zinc Corporation and Generic Gold Corp. Christie is also a Chartered Professional Accountant – Chartered Accountant and formerly held the role of CFO at Rockcliff Copper Corporation and continental Gold Limited. Before his involvement with Continental Gold Limited, Christie co-founded Ollerhead Christie & Company Ltd., a privately held Toronto investment banking firm that sourced, structured and syndicated debt private placements and provided financial advisory services to a client base comprised primarily of colleges, universities, schools boards and provincial government agencies.

Christie served as a managing director of Newcourt Credit Group (then listed on the TSX and the NYSE), which subsequently combined with the CIT Group, Inc. While at Newcourt, he was involved in the structuring and syndication of over $1.5 billion of transactions. Christie holds an Honours B.Comm. Degree from Queen’s University.

K. Sethu Raman, Ph.D. — Director

Sethu Raman is a serial mine finder and a successful entrepreneur with more than 46 years of international experience in all phases of exploration, mine development, acquisitions and operations, as well as experience in related financial and legal areas. Dr. Raman is currently a director of CBD Med Research Corp. and SGX Resources Inc.

He has pioneered many new exploration concepts and strategies that have led to discovering 11 significant gold, silver, copper, zinc, phosphate and uranium deposits located near established mining camps, seven of which went on to become producing gold mines in Canada. As president and CEO of Holmer Gold Mines Ltd. and director and advisor to Lake Shore Gold Corp, Dr. Raman has been the driving force behind the Timmins West gold mine’s discovery and development. Dr. Raman previously spent 13 years with Campbell Chibougamau Mines/Campbell Resources and the Royex Gold Mining Group of companies controlled by Ned Goodman. He joined as a Research Geologist and held various management positions, including Vice President from 1980 to 1986.

Dr. Raman holds a Ph.D. in Geology from Carleton University, Ottawa and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the University of Vienna, Austria.

Iain Scarr, B.Sc. (Geology), MBA - Director

Iain Scarr is COO and vice president of Development & Exploration for Millennial Lithium Corp. He is also the founder and principal of IMEx Consulting, which provides business development, mining and marketing services to the industrial minerals industry. Scarr previously was project director for Enirgi Group at the Rincon lithium project in Argentina. Prior to that, he was the country manager and general manager of Development for Galaxy Resources Limited’s Sal de Vida lithium and potash brine project. Scarr has spent 30 years with Rio Tinto Exploration and was most recently commercial director and vice president of Exploration for Industrial Minerals Division.

Sccar holds a B.Sc. in Earth Sciences from California State Polytechnic University and an MBA from Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

John McNeice CPA, CA - Corporate Secretary

John. McNeice provides financial consulting and chief financial officer services to emerging private and junior public companies in the resource sector. Presently, McNeice is also CFO of Aura Resources Inc. and Carube Copper Corp., where he is responsible for financial and regulatory reporting and day-to-day financial management. From September 2004 to May 2007, McNeice was CFO of Ur-Energy Inc., a uranium exploration and development company turned US-based producer of uranium. He was a vital member of the management team directly involved in the initial public offering on the TSX. From 1990 to 2003, McNeice worked in public accounting with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where his primary focus was providing audit and regulatory reporting advisory services to Canadian and US publicly listed clients.

McNeice holds an Honours B.Comm. Degree from McMaster University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Ontario).

