Resource News Investing News
Northern Graphite Corporation is pleased to announce that trading in the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange will resume with the open of market on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Trading was halted following the Company's December 2, 2021 announcement that it had entered into binding purchase agreements to acquire the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite ...

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that trading in the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") will resume with the open of market on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Trading was halted following the Company's December 2, 2021 announcement that it had entered into binding purchase agreements to acquire the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is a considered a "Fundamental Acquisition" pursuant to the policies of the TSX-V and, accordingly, the common shares were halted from trading pending their review of related documentation. Closing of the Transaction is still subject to a number of conditions including approval of the TSX-V, completion of US$40 million in debt/royalty/stream financing with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. and completion of the Company's previously announced $20 million private placement being led by Sprott Capital Partners LP. The Company anticipates that the equity financing will be oversubscribed and that the over allotment option will be exercised.

As a result of the Transaction, Northern will become the only North American and the world's third largest non Chinese graphite producing company. In addition, Northern will have two large scale development projects which will enable the Company to significantly expand production to meet growing demand from the EV/battery markets. All deposits are located in politically stable jurisdictions with good access to North American and European markets.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States.

About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite is a Canadian company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is focussed on becoming a world leading producer of natural graphite and on the upgrade of mine concentrates into high value products critical to the green energy revolution including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

For additional information
Please visit the Company's website at http://www.northerngraphite.com/investors/presentation/, the Company's profile on www.sedar.com, contact Gregory Bowes, CEO (613) 241-9959 or visit our Social Channels.

LinkedIn
YouTube
Twitter
Facebook

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward- looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding, among others: the statements regarding the expected timing for lifting of the trading halt imposed on the Company's common shares; the Company's intentions to complete the Transaction and related financings;; and the Company's market position post-Transaction. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, the inability to successfully market the Subscription Receipts, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111683

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Northern Graphite TSXV:NGC Graphite Investing
NGC:CA
Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Announces Terms of Private Placement

Northern Graphite Announces Terms of Private Placement

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide the terms of the private placement (the "Private Placement") being conducted in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group ("Imerys") for approximately US$40 million (the "Transaction").

Under the Private Placement, Northern, through a syndicate of agents led by Sprott Capital Partners LP (the "Lead Agent") and including Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Tamesis Partners LLP (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"), will sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to 26,750,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of C$0.75 per Subscription Receipt to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$20 million. The Agents shall have the option, exercisable at any time prior to three business days before the closing date, to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 4,012,500 Subscription Receipts under the same terms for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately C$3 million. Affiliates of the Sprott Group have indicated their intention to participate in the Private Placement through an investment of approximately $3.75 million in Subscription Receipts.

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Announces Senior Management Appointments

Northern Graphite Announces Senior Management Appointments

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce a number of new management appointments which are part of an ongoing process designed to strengthen the Company's management team. These new additions will help guide Northern through the transition to an operating and producing company on closing of the previously announced acquisition of two graphite mines from Imerys SA. (read Press Release here) Northern is set to become the only North American and third largest graphite producer outside of China at a time when graphite demand is forecast to rise significantly due to growing EV demand.

David Marsh, B.Sc., Chief Operating Officer

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Corporate and Market Update

Northern Graphite Corporate and Market Update

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide the following year end corporate and market update following a very positive year for the Company. 2021 started with the completion of a $3 million financing, which included a half warrant at $0.45 per share. The share price subsequently performed well with the last trade at $0.83. The Company diversified its asset base by optioning the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project and testing continued to confirm that concentrates from the Bissett Creek project are of the highest quality and suitable for all applications, especially lithium ion batteries. The year culminated with the announcement that Northern has agreed to acquire two producing graphite mines from Imerys SA. This transaction will arguably transform Northern into the leading public natural graphite company and one that is well positioned to benefit from the projected growth in EV and battery markets.

Acquisition of Imerys' Natural Graphite Division

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite to Acquire Two Graphite Mines from Imerys Group

Northern Graphite to Acquire Two Graphite Mines from Imerys Group

Company to become the only North American and third largest1 non-Chinese graphite producer

Join our Zoom call at 4 pm to hear CEO Greg Bowes answer questions about the Transaction
Click here to register

Keep reading... Show less

Nouveau Monde Announces Filing of a Prospectus Supplement for At-The-Market Offering

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" Nouveau Monde " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: NOU ; NYSE: NMG ; Frankfurt: NM9A ) is pleased to announce that it has filed a prospectus supplement establishing a new at-the-market equity offering (the " ATM Offering "). Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead agent for the ATM Offering and B. Riley and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-agents (collectively, the " Agents "). The ATM Offering will allow the Company to offer for sale and issue up to US$75 million (or the equivalent in Canadian dollars) of common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") from time to time, at the Company's discretion. Any sales of Common Share under the ATM Offering will be made through "at-the-market distributions" as defined in Regulation 44-102 respecting Shelf Distributions , including sales made directly on the TSX Venture Exchange or the New York Stock Exchange or on any other trading market for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States. The Common Shares will be distributed at the market prices prevailing at the time of the sale. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Common Shares under the ATM Offering.

The net proceeds of the ATM Offering are expected to be used for the development of the Matawinie graphite mine and the Bécancour battery material plant, and for general working capital and corporate expense needs.

Keep reading... Show less

Nouveau Monde Receives Important A2 Sustainability Rating from Moody's for its Green "Mine-to-Battery-Materials" Business and Provides a General Business Update

  • Nouveau Monde receives the second-highest grade on the Sustainability Rating scale from Moody's ESG Solutions 1
  • Nouveau Monde is uniquely committed to supplying the EV and renewable energy industries with a Zero-Carbon Footprint anode material
  • Having produced samples at 99.99% purity in 2021, Nouveau Monde plans in 2022 to complete and ramp up its commercial Phase-1 anode materials facility in Bécancour and advance its 42,000 tpa Phase-2 battery material plant
  • The construction of the all-electric Matawinie graphite mine is continuing according to plan with the objective of supplying carbon-neutral graphite for the EV and battery markets
  • All the above initiatives successfully support Nouveau Monde's fully integrated and sustainable "mine-to-battery-materials" business model and maintaining the Company's industry-leading ESG profile

On the heels of a positive assessment of its ESG performance, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) releases its 2022 goals for its project and corporate development. The Company expects to complete the deployment of its Phase-1 operations in the first half of this year while further advancing the planning and construction of its Phase-2 Bécancour battery material plant and Matawinie graphite mine towards a targeted integrated production capacity of 42,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of carbon-neutral anode material for the growing lithium-ion battery market.

Following the issuance of its inaugural ESG Report , Nouveau Monde sought independent assessment of its sustainability performance. The Company is pleased to report that Moody's ESG Solutions has provided a Sustainability Rating of A2 (‘Robust'), the second-highest grade on its rating scale, to Nouveau Monde.

Keep reading... Show less
outline of electric vehicle charging

Graphite Outlook 2022: Demand from Battery Segment to Remain High

Click here to read the previous graphite outlook.

Graphite is an essential raw material used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and as sales of EVs grow, market watchers believe demand for the metal will surge.

Despite discussions about battery chemistry changes, many experts think graphite will remain a dominant element in EV batteries for at least the next decade. Both synthetic graphite and natural graphite, in the form of the intermediate product spherical graphite, are used in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at the key trends in the graphite market in 2021 and what the graphite outlook is for 2022, with commentary from experts in the space.

Keep reading... Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Factory Acceptance Testing of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant is Complete and Preparations for Transport to Mine Site Have Initiated

NextSource Materials Announces Factory Acceptance Testing of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant is Complete and Preparations for Transport to Mine Site Have Initiated

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Factory Acceptance Testing and final verification of equipment design specifications and end-to-end functions of the processing plant for Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine (the "Processing Plant") is complete

The Processing Plant was designed and built using an all-modular approach and is capable of processing 240,000 tpa of ore and producing approximately 17,000 tpa of high-quality SuperFlake® graphite concentrate. Factory Acceptance Testing ("FAT") was the final validation step after the fabrication and assembly of the Processing Plant equipment and was completed by our Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor in their off-shore assembly facility under the supervision of SGS, the world-leader in process plant testing, inspection, and process certification.

Keep reading... Show less

Nouveau Monde Appoints Bernard Perron as Chief Operating Officer in Preparation for the Scale Up of its Anode Material Production

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) announces the appointment of Bernard Perron to the position of Chief Operating Officer starting Monday, January 17, 2022. Mr. Perron will oversee Nouveau Monde's engineering, procurement, construction, operations, as well as environmental, health and safety ("EH&S") management for its integrated mine-to-battery-material business model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005300/en/

Keep reading... Show less
Lomiko Announces Corporate Update, Investor Relations Representation and Membership in The Accelerate Alliance

Lomiko Announces Corporate Update, Investor Relations Representation and Membership in The Accelerate Alliance

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V:LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate updates as it builds on the significant momentum of its 2021 activities.

Belinda Labatte, CEO, stated: "We are pleased to start the year as the newest member of The Accelerate Alliance, committed to creating the collaborations necessary for a zero-emission vehicle supply chain in Canada. We need to be part of the conversation on manifesting a Made-in-Canada solution for the full spectrum of suppliers to the electric vehicle economy. Being a people-first and community-friendly company, we look forward to adding our voice to the conversation and representing the interests of Quebec and Canada with this alliance, and meeting the challenges and opportunities for upstream critical minerals enterprises."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×