Resource News Investing News
Northern Graphite Corporation is pleased to provide the terms of the private placement being conducted in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group for approximately US$40 million .Under the Private Placement, Northern, through a syndicate of agents ...

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide the terms of the private placement (the "Private Placement") being conducted in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group ("Imerys") for approximately US$40 million (the "Transaction").

Under the Private Placement, Northern, through a syndicate of agents led by Sprott Capital Partners LP (the "Lead Agent") and including Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Tamesis Partners LLP (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"), will sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to 26,750,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of C$0.75 per Subscription Receipt to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$20 million. The Agents shall have the option, exercisable at any time prior to three business days before the closing date, to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 4,012,500 Subscription Receipts under the same terms for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately C$3 million. Affiliates of the Sprott Group have indicated their intention to participate in the Private Placement through an investment of approximately $3.75 million in Subscription Receipts.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the ‎Company to partially fund the purchase price for the Transaction. In addition, US$3 million of the purchase price for the Transaction will be satisfied by issuing Units to Imerys on the same terms and conditions as the Units issuable on exercise of the Subscription Receipts.

Each Subscription Receipt shall be deemed to be automatically exercised, without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holder thereof, into one unit of Northern (a "Unit") upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of Northern (a "Common Share"), and one-half of one share purchase warrant of Northern (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied.

The gross proceeds of the Private Placement, less 50% of the Agents' cash commission (as described below) and certain expenses of the Agents, will be deposited in escrow on closing of the Private Placement until the satisfaction of certain release conditions, including that all conditions precedent to the proposed Transaction have been met (the "Escrow Release Conditions").

In the event that the Escrow Release Conditions have not been satisfied prior to 80 days following the closing of the Private Placement, or the Company advises the Lead Agent or announces to the public that it does not intend to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions or that the proposed Transaction has been terminated, the aggregate issue price of the Subscription Receipts (plus any interest earned thereon) will be returned to the applicable holders of the Subscription Receipts, and the Subscription Receipts will be automatically cancelled and be of no further force and effect.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Agents will be entitled to receive a cash fee equal to 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Private Placement, and such number of compensation warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") equal to 6% of the number of Subscription Receipts issued under the Private Placement. Each Agent's Warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.75 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the date the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied.

The Subscription Receipts will be offered in all provinces of Canada and such other jurisdictions as Northern and the Lead Agent may agree where the Private Placement can be offered and sold without the requirement to file a prospectus or similar document.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities being offered under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be registered, under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws of any state in the United States and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any person in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable state securities laws, or exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite is a Canadian company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is focused on becoming a world leading producer of natural graphite and on the upgrade of mine concentrates into high value products critical to the green energy revolution including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

For additional information
Please visit the Company's website at http://www.northerngraphite.com/investors/presentation/, the Company's profile on www.sedar.com, contact Gregory Bowes, CEO (613) 241-9959 or visit our Social Channels.

LinkedIn
YouTube
Twitter
Facebook

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding, among others: the Company's intentions to complete the Private Placement; the use of proceeds from the Private Placement; and the Company's intentions to complete the Transaction. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, the inability to successfully market the Subscription Receipts, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110416

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Northern Graphite TSXV:NGC Graphite Investing
NGC:CA
Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Announces Senior Management Appointments

Northern Graphite Announces Senior Management Appointments

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce a number of new management appointments which are part of an ongoing process designed to strengthen the Company's management team. These new additions will help guide Northern through the transition to an operating and producing company on closing of the previously announced acquisition of two graphite mines from Imerys SA. (read Press Release here) Northern is set to become the only North American and third largest graphite producer outside of China at a time when graphite demand is forecast to rise significantly due to growing EV demand.

David Marsh, B.Sc., Chief Operating Officer

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Corporate and Market Update

Northern Graphite Corporate and Market Update

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide the following year end corporate and market update following a very positive year for the Company. 2021 started with the completion of a $3 million financing, which included a half warrant at $0.45 per share. The share price subsequently performed well with the last trade at $0.83. The Company diversified its asset base by optioning the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project and testing continued to confirm that concentrates from the Bissett Creek project are of the highest quality and suitable for all applications, especially lithium ion batteries. The year culminated with the announcement that Northern has agreed to acquire two producing graphite mines from Imerys SA. This transaction will arguably transform Northern into the leading public natural graphite company and one that is well positioned to benefit from the projected growth in EV and battery markets.

Acquisition of Imerys' Natural Graphite Division

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite to Acquire Two Graphite Mines from Imerys Group

Northern Graphite to Acquire Two Graphite Mines from Imerys Group

Company to become the only North American and third largest1 non-Chinese graphite producer

Join our Zoom call at 4 pm to hear CEO Greg Bowes answer questions about the Transaction
Click here to register

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Concentrates Demonstrate Excellent Performance in Battery Testing

Northern Graphite Concentrates Demonstrate Excellent Performance in Battery Testing

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that battery anode material ("BAM") manufactured from its Bissett Creek concentrates demonstrated excellent electrochemical performance during recent battery testing by ProGraphite in Germany. Testing showed that Northern's anode material can be charged to high values which remain stable with high Coulomb efficiency under various discharge conditions. ProGraphite concluded that Northern's anode material is very well suited for the manufacture of high capacity, durable, long-life lithium-ion batteries.

ProGraphite is one of the world's leading graphite R&D laboratories with several decades of professional expertise and experience. Its test results demonstrated that Bissett Creek BAM can be charged to lithiation values above 362 mAh/g which shows that the capacity of the batteries will be excellent. The delithiation (discharging) performance was also excellent as the batteries delivered stable, high values with a very high Coulomb efficiency under various test conditions. Northern's BAM also proved to be very robust. Even after charging/discharging several times at 10C (i.e. complete charging in only six minutes) and after many cycles, the Coulomb efficiency remained at a very high, constant level indicating almost no degradation of the anode material. This performance is better than many commercial natural or synthetic grades.

Keep reading... Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Factory Acceptance Testing of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant is Complete and Preparations for Transport to Mine Site Have Initiated

NextSource Materials Announces Factory Acceptance Testing of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant is Complete and Preparations for Transport to Mine Site Have Initiated

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Factory Acceptance Testing and final verification of equipment design specifications and end-to-end functions of the processing plant for Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine (the "Processing Plant") is complete

The Processing Plant was designed and built using an all-modular approach and is capable of processing 240,000 tpa of ore and producing approximately 17,000 tpa of high-quality SuperFlake® graphite concentrate. Factory Acceptance Testing ("FAT") was the final validation step after the fabrication and assembly of the Processing Plant equipment and was completed by our Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor in their off-shore assembly facility under the supervision of SGS, the world-leader in process plant testing, inspection, and process certification.

Keep reading... Show less

Nouveau Monde Appoints Bernard Perron as Chief Operating Officer in Preparation for the Scale Up of its Anode Material Production

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) announces the appointment of Bernard Perron to the position of Chief Operating Officer starting Monday, January 17, 2022. Mr. Perron will oversee Nouveau Monde's engineering, procurement, construction, operations, as well as environmental, health and safety ("EH&S") management for its integrated mine-to-battery-material business model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005300/en/

Keep reading... Show less
Lomiko Announces Corporate Update, Investor Relations Representation and Membership in The Accelerate Alliance

Lomiko Announces Corporate Update, Investor Relations Representation and Membership in The Accelerate Alliance

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V:LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate updates as it builds on the significant momentum of its 2021 activities.

Belinda Labatte, CEO, stated: "We are pleased to start the year as the newest member of The Accelerate Alliance, committed to creating the collaborations necessary for a zero-emission vehicle supply chain in Canada. We need to be part of the conversation on manifesting a Made-in-Canada solution for the full spectrum of suppliers to the electric vehicle economy. Being a people-first and community-friendly company, we look forward to adding our voice to the conversation and representing the interests of Quebec and Canada with this alliance, and meeting the challenges and opportunities for upstream critical minerals enterprises."

Keep reading... Show less
Top Canadian Graphite Stocks

Top Canadian Graphite Stocks

Click here to read the previous top Canadian graphite stocks article.

As the electric vehicle (EV) revolution continues to move forward, many market watchers expect increasing EV sales to drive demand for graphite, a key metal used in lithium-ion batteries.

Even though pricing for the commodity has been disappointing for some investors over the past few years, interest in graphite remains strong, and a number of Canadian graphite stocks saw impressive year-to-date gains in 2021.

Below is a look at 2021’s top graphite stocks on the TSX and TSXV. Data was obtained on December 29, 2021, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.

Keep reading... Show less
Lomiko Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Lomiko Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval and has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") and will issue 18,440,870 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.115 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,120,700.05.

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of two years.

Keep reading... Show less
Lomiko Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

Lomiko Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") issuing 18,440,870 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.115 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,120,700.05.

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of two years.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×