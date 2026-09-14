NORTHCLIFF'S SISSON PROJECT SELECTED FOR CANADA INVESTMENT SUMMIT PROSPECTUS AT INAUGURAL SUMMIT

Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF,OTC:NCFFF) is pleased to announce that Northcliff is one of the companies selected for inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus, which is being provided to participants attending the inaugural Canada Investment Summit in Toronto on September 14–15, 2026.
Hosted by Prime Minister Mark Carney in partnership with Canada's two largest institutional investors - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Public Sector Pension Investment Board, the Canada Investment Summit is a first-of-its-kind gathering in Canada, bringing together leading global investors, Canadian CEOs, and public sector representatives for a two-day event focused on accelerating new investment into Canada1.
Northcliff President & CEO Andrew Ing said:
"I am excited to participate alongside Team New Brunswick in showcasing the Sisson Project, located in New Brunswick, Canada, to the investors attending the Summit. Canada is a destination for investment – New Brunswick has what investors are looking for and I'm here to connect investors with real opportunities."
Northcliff's Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project ("Sisson" or the "Project") is one of the projects across Canada highlighted in the Investment Summit Prospectus. The Company recently announced positive forecast financial results from an updated feasibility study for an open pit mine and processing facility producing concentrates of tungsten and molybdenum - two critical minerals, as recognized by Canada and other international jurisdictions (Northcliff August 31, 2026 new release). With key environmental approvals in-hand and a referral to the Canadian Major Projects Office as a Nation Building Project (Northcliff November 13, 2026 news release), Northcliff is advancing key workstreams toward a construction decision in the latter part of 2027, with operations anticipated to start in 2030.
"The Canada Investment Summit is an opportunity to feature attractive projects across Canada to global investors for investment and partnerships," said Mr. Ing. "It is at a particularly opportune time for Northcliff to showcase our Sisson Project in New Brunswick, having just released the positive results from our feasibility study update. Located near tidewater in New Brunswick, the proposed mine at Sisson would be a significant critical mineral producer over a 27-year mine-life, with the potential to generate new long-term economic activity and jobs locally, regionally and across Canada."
All scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tanya Yang, P.Eng, a qualified person who is not independent of Northcliff.
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https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/canada-investment-summit-2026.html
About Northcliff Resources Ltd. and the Sisson Project
Northcliff is focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.
Andrew Ing
President & CEO
Forward-Looking Information
This document contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on Northcliff's expectations, estimates and projections as of the dates as of which those statements were made. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "anticipate", "project", "target", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "should" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These include but are not limited to:
- uncertainties and costs related to the Company's exploration and development activities, such as those associated with determining whether mineral resources or reserves exist on a property;
- uncertainties related to feasibility studies that provide estimates of expected or anticipated costs, expenditures and economic returns from a mining project; uncertainties related to expected production rates, timing of production and the cash and total costs of production and milling;
- uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary licenses, permits, electricity, surface rights and title for development projects;
- uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and tenure and delays due to third party opposition, changes in and the effect of government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, exploration and development of properties located within Aboriginal groups asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by Aboriginal groups;
- operating and technical difficulties in connection with mining development activities;
- uncertainties related to the accuracy of our mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and our estimates of future production and future cash and total costs of production, and the geotechnical or hydrogeological nature of ore deposits, and diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves;
- uncertainties related to unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings;
- changes in, and the effects of, the laws, regulations and government policies affecting our mining operations, particularly laws, regulations and policies relating to
- mine expansions, environmental protection and associated compliance costs arising from exploration, mine development, mine operations and mine closures;
- expected effective future tax rates in jurisdictions in which our operations are located; and
- the protection of the health and safety of mine workers;
- changes in general economic conditions, the financial markets and in the demand and market price for tungsten and molybdenum and other commodities, such as diesel fuel, steel, concrete, electricity and other forms of energy, mining equipment, and fluctuations in exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar;
- unusual or unexpected formation, cave-ins, flooding, or other similar events (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks);
- changes in accounting policies and methods we use to report our financial condition, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates;
- environmental issues and liabilities associated with mining including processing and stockpiling ore;
- labour strikes, work stoppages, or other interruptions to, or difficulties in, the employment of labour in markets in which we operate, or environmental hazards, industrial accidents or other events or occurrences, including third party interference that interrupt the production of minerals in the mine; and
- the ability of the Company to successfully complete financing to develop the Sisson Project.
Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Northcliff assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law. For additional information regarding forward-looking statements and their related risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended on October 31, 2025, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca
SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/14/c5572.html