North Valley Resources Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

North Valley Resources Ltd. (CSE: NVR) ("North Valley" or the "Company") announces that Cameron Dorsey (the "Acquiror") has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues following the closing of the Company's private placement previously announced on October 9, 2025 (the "Private Placement").

Through the Private Placement, the Acquiror subscribed for 1,900,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.02 per share for total consideration of $38,000. Prior to this transaction, the Acquiror did not own any shares in the Company. Following completion of the Private Placement, the Acquiror now holds 1,900,000 common shares, representing approximately 10.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Acquiror has acquired these shares for investment purposes only and may acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company in the future through the market, privately, or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The head office of the Company is 255 Battle Street West, Kamloops, B.C. V2C1G8.

On behalf of the Company,

Quinn Ellerbeck, Chief Financial Officer & Director

For further information, please contact Quinn Ellerbeck at quinn@lacombeventures.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277972

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

North Valley Resources Ltd.NVR:CNXCNSX:NVRGold Investing
North Valley Resources Ltd.

