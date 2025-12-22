NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES GRANT OF INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES GRANT OF INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

 Trading Symbol TSX-V: NAR

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR,OTC:NHAWF) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on December 18, 2025 it has granted a total of 100,000 incentive stock options to an Officer of the Company. The options are exercisable at CDN$0.215 per share and and can be exercised until December 18, 2030. Following this grant of stock options there are 2,077,500 stock options outstanding, representing 7.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

About North Arrow Minerals: Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), Chairman of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approves the technical and scientific information in this news release.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. 

/s/ "Eira Thomas"
Eira Thomas
President and CEO

Website: www.northarrowminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE North Arrow Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/21/c6441.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

North Arrow MineralsNAR:CCTSXV:NARBattery Metals Investing
NAR:CC
The Conversation (0)
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals

Unlocking the Lithium Potential of Canada's Far North

Unlocking the Lithium Potential of Canada's Far North Keep Reading...
NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited under which North Arrow has sold its 100% interest in the Oro Gold Property, Nunavut for cash consideration of $1,750,000 . Ken Armstrong... Keep Reading...
DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") announces the retirement of Dr. Chris Jennings from the Board of Directors, effective March 11, 2024 . Eira Thomas, Chair of the Board of Directors, stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire North... Keep Reading...
Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Inc. ( AIMTSX-V: CUSN ) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), announces today the departure of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Richard Williams, effective on March 31, 2024, when he will also leave the Company's Board. Mr. Williams will remain available to the Company on a... Keep Reading...
NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce that Eira Thomas has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2024 . Ms. Thomas succeeds D. Grenville (Gren) Thomas who will remain as a director after 17 years as the Company's Chair.... Keep Reading...
NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") has closed its previously announced agreement granting Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on North Arrow's 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Announces Stock Option Grants

Nevada Sunrise Announces Stock Option Grants

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has granted a total of 3,250,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of... Keep Reading...
High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego EastDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has engaged Barwicki Investor Relations to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.Founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006, New York-based... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce assay results from the drilling program at the Tungstonia Tailings deposit, which is part of the company's 100% owned... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed surface geophysical and geochemical exploration surveys at its Griffon Gold Mine Project ("Griffon", or the "Project") in White Pine County,... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the implementation of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 6,672,291 of its common shares (the "Shares") representing approximately 10% of the Company's "public float", as defined under... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Dollar Resources: Advancing High-grade Silver-Gold Assets in Mexico

Maiden Drilling Intersects High Grade Antimony at St George

Trading Halt

Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Dollar Resources: Advancing High-grade Silver-Gold Assets in Mexico

Precious Metals Investing

Maiden Drilling Intersects High Grade Antimony at St George

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Pacific Empire Metals Gains 200 Percent on Drill Results

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Keeps Running, Breaks All-time High Again

Gold Investing

Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Platinum Investing

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends for Platinum in 2026

Palladium Investing

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends for Palladium in 2026