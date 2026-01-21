NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES $3 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Trading Symbol - TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR,OTC:NHAWF) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of CAD$3,000,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of up to 12,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.24 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.36 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the completion of the Offering. SCP Resource Finance acted as an advisor to the Company.

The Offering is expected to close in February 2026, subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Unit Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance North Arrow's exploration activities, and for general corporate purposes. North Arrow may pay commissions and finders' fees in connection with the financing, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About North Arrow Minerals: Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), Chairman of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. 

/s/ "Eira Thomas"
Eira Thomas
President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "looks forwards", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the terms of the Offering, including the amount to be raised, the planned use of proceeds of the Offering, the closing of the Offering and timing thereof. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to: the successful integration of acquisitions; general economic and market conditions; the closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

