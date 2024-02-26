Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nord Precious Metals to Participate and Present at PDAC 2024

Nord Precious Metals to Participate and Present at PDAC 2024

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 26, 2024 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV:NTH) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord Precious Metals") is pleased to announce it will participate and present at the PDAC 2024 Conference in Toronto from March 3 to March 6, 2024 and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors to discuss recent developments and plans for the Company.

Management will be available at Booth 2741 and President Matt Halliday, P.Geo is making a presentation that will include plans for the Company's Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. spinout on Tuesday March 5 at 10:26 am in Room 801B as part of the Nickel/PGM session of the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors.

Following the spinout, Nord Precious Metals intends to focus on permitting and development at its past-producing Castle Mine and the exceptional high-grade silver-cobalt discovery at Castle East with also numerous gold intercepts including near surface. (See news release January 29, 2024 as well as the 2023 Achievements Summary news release December 21, 2023 and About section below).

The Coniagas spinout will own the 6,113-hectare Graal property in Northern Quebec where the Company has discovered several massive and semi-massive structures and some impressive intervals of nickel and copper.  Most intercepts are quite shallow with grades up to 28.90m of 1.12% NiEq containing 0.73% Nickel and 0.41% Copper as well as other elements (cobalt, platinum and palladium). Currently exploration is focused on a portion of a 6 km strike length conductor in shallow depths of approximately 50-100m with results supportive of a large open-pit resource model. The Company has successfully completed intensive geophysics and a total of 1 6,794.60 m of drilling at Graal (see the news release February 27, 2023 for drill results and maps).

Link to recent Nord news releases

https://www.nordpreciousmetals.com/news/category/2024

Link to updated Nord corporate presentation

https://www.nordpreciousmetals.com/Presentation.pdf

Q ualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Basa, P.Eng., CEO of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43- 101 standards.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project – 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metal's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Nord Precious Metals is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com   .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E:   waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward- looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NTH:CC
Nord Precious Metals
Nord Precious Metals Director Resigns

Nord Precious Metals Director Resigns

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals

Coquitlam, BC, Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc., (TSXV:NTH) (OTC: CCWOF) (Fra:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), ") announces the resignation of Dianne Tookenay from the Board of Directors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals

February 2, 2024 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly "Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.") (TSXV:NTH) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord Precious Metals") announces that further to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2023 whereby the Company entered into two Property Option Agreements with Zachary St-Denis for the acquisition of a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR in 4 claims blocks (Case Agreement 3 claims blocks) (Sangster Agreement 1 claim block) (the "Agreements") located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario, the Company has amended certain terms of the Agreement.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nord Precious Metals Resumes Permitting Process for Castle, Paving the Way for a Bulk Sample

Nord Precious Metals Resumes Permitting Process for Castle, Paving the Way for a Bulk Sample

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals

Refocus on Castle East Permitting and Bulk Sample Processing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nord Precious Metals Begins Trading Under New TSXV Symbol "NTH"

Nord Precious Metals Begins Trading Under New TSXV Symbol "NTH"

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated January 19, 2024, the Company's shares begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and trading symbol "NTH", today, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the market open. Trading symbols at other exchanges will remain the same.

"Nord Precious Metals remains steadfast in its commitment to its silver and gold projects. The Castle property, with its exciting grades, is poised to successfully progress as we leverage our robust infrastructure to produce silver dore right here in the heart of the Cobalt Camp at Nord's TTL processing facility. Our enthusiasm is further fueled by the promising potential of cobalt byproducts, which we anticipate extracting in the future at marginal costs. This strategic advantage positions Nord as a key player in the North American EV ecosystem," said Frank J. Basa P.Eng., CEO of Nord Precious Metals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Beyond Lithium Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") announces that it has agreed to settle debts relating to certain consulting fees owed to two arm's length parties by issuing an aggregate of 171,554 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.185 per share, representing an aggregate value of $31,737.50 (the "Debt Settlement").

All common shares to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance and 58,750 of the shares shall be subject to additional contractual hold period expiring on July 10, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Conference Call and Webcast on February 26, 2024

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar. html on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

Visit CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL) (OTCQX: CTLHF) at Booth #2610 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About CleanTech Lithium

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has begun construction of a winter road for a drilling campaign at the Elrond project, located in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Region of Quebec. This maiden drilling campaign will begin in March and will test the Arwen spodumene-bearing pegmatite that was discovered during prospecting last September by the BRW team. The Arwen showing and the Elrond property have never been drilled.

The Arwen pegmatite is exposed over a surface area measuring approximately 250 meters by 100 meters, dipping shallowly to the north. The outcrop is well mineralized and three representative grab samples returned values between 1 and 3% Li 2 O. The pegmatite remains open in all directions (see press release dated October 3 rd , 2023). Previous to drilling activities, a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey was flown in the fall of 2023 and suggests that the Arwen showing is emplaced in a favorable structural corridor that is 4km long and 500m wide. The target area is proximal to infrastructure, located approximately 12km from the Billy-Diamond Highway and drilling activities will be ground supported via a winter road.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") has closed its previously announced agreement granting Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on North Arrow's 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has waived its right to receive a future $1 million share payment from North Arrow, which could have been triggered as early as this year if exploration proceeds as planned at newly discovered spodumene pegmatites on the property. The royalty will apply only to future diamond production and will not apply to other commodities, including lithium. North Arrow may purchase 1% of the royalty (reducing the royalty from 2% to 1%) by making a single payment of $2 million at any time up to 24 months after the date on which the first royalty payment is due. Dr. Chris Jennings a director of North Arrow, is a principal of Springbok. Further details related to the agreement can be found in North Arrow news release dated February 5, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Encouraging Iron Ore Samples up to 58% Fe in Pilbara

QX Resources Ltd Encouraging Iron Ore Samples up to 58% Fe in Pilbara

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to announce that a detailed sampling program has been planned for the Company's Western Shaw iron ore project, in the Pilbara iron ore province of Western Australia.

At Western Shaw, previous reconnaissance rock chip samples have returned up to 58.5% Fe from outcrop, which extends over a 4km distance.

A Banded Iron Formation (BIF) with chert horizons was sampled over 4.4km but extends over 8km within the Western Shaw leases (E45/6107, E45/4960), with southern extensions held by the FMG group and Rio Tinto (E45/5589, E45/6326).

QXR has undertaken a comprehensive review of prior exploration over Western Shaw with the iron ore potential only having been recently assessed as the area had been targeted for pegmatites by QXR. Potential exists for enriched surface iron ore over BIF sequences. The Pilbara has been an exploration target for enriched iron ore as DSO (Direct Shipping Ore). A new sampling program of 250m spaced rockchip traverses over the outcropping BIF sequence is planned over the full 8km outcrops in the coming quarter, followed by costeans to better identify drilling targets.

Previous work had been conducted by Atlas Iron over 15 years ago with rockchip results up to 62.3%Fe+ (Table 2*). However recent sampling indicates further untested potential to the south. Atlas had previously intersected up to 57.4% Fe in RC drilling (0-2m, WSRC016) + (Table 2*) within strongly oxidized goethitic ironstone but Atlas' planned reconnaissance drill program was never completed, according to their WA mines dept reports. QXR's rock chip samples display 3km of untested strike length to the south of previous drilling and rockchip sampling.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "Iron ore rockchip sample results with grades above 57% Fe are rare to locate this past decade and may lead to DSO potential if results continue to show promise. It's an exciting opportunity within our leases surrounded by majors in the sector. New work could show the potential for something significant, so we are excited to get this detailed sampling program underway."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E4NGD6I5



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
