Nord Precious Metals Begins Trading Under New TSXV Symbol "NTH"

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated January 19, 2024, the Company's shares begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and trading symbol "NTH", today, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the market open. Trading symbols at other exchanges will remain the same.

"Nord Precious Metals remains steadfast in its commitment to its silver and gold projects. The Castle property, with its exciting grades, is poised to successfully progress as we leverage our robust infrastructure to produce silver dore right here in the heart of the Cobalt Camp at Nord's TTL processing facility. Our enthusiasm is further fueled by the promising potential of cobalt byproducts, which we anticipate extracting in the future at marginal costs. This strategic advantage positions Nord as a key player in the North American EV ecosystem," said Frank J. Basa P.Eng., CEO of Nord Precious Metals.

"Embracing Nord Precious Metals' renewed focus is exciting to me. Beyond the exceptional silver resource at Castle, there is the potential for a gold system awaiting further exploration on the property which is located in the southwestern Abitibi. I'm hopeful that government initiatives, particularly the acceleration of recovery permits under the new Ontario Mine Act, will pave the way for us to seamlessly advance our outstanding projects within the Castle system. Together, with determination and support, we can unlock the full spectrum of opportunities and propel Nord towards even greater success," said Matt Halliday P.Geo., President of Nord Precious Metals.

Interested investors can access information about Nord Precious Metals at its website, NordPreciousMetals.com and its social media channels at X(Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube for which links are available on the Company's website.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project - 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metal's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Nord Precious Metals is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195254

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×