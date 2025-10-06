Nord Precious Metals Grants Stock Options

Nord Precious Metals Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

October 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FRANKFURT: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") announces that it has granted stock options to its directors and officers to purchase an aggregate of 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.  The stock options are exercisable for a term of five years at an exercise price of $0.25 per share.  All stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with Canadian Securities Laws.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton).

Nord's integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the company's proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec including its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 260 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at

www.nordpreciousmetals.com .

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nord Precious MetalsNTH:CCTSXV:NTHBattery Metals Investing
NTH:CC
The Conversation (0)
Nord Precious Metals

Nord Precious Metals

Portfolio of Critical Energy Metals for Clean Technologies

Nord Precious Metals to Participate and Present at PDAC 2024

Nord Precious Metals to Participate and Present at PDAC 2024

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 26, 2024 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV:NTH) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord Precious Metals") is pleased to announce it will participate and present at the PDAC 2024 Conference in Toronto from March 3 to March 6,... Keep Reading...
Nord Precious Metals Director Resigns

Nord Precious Metals Director Resigns

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC, Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc., (TSXV:NTH) (OTC: CCWOF) (Fra:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), ") announces the resignation of Dianne Tookenay from the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Ms. Tookenay for her contributions and efforts... Keep Reading...
Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

(TheNewswire) February 2, 2024 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly "Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.") (TSXV:NTH) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord Precious Metals") announces that further to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2023 whereby the Company entered... Keep Reading...
Nord Precious Metals Resumes Permitting Process for Castle, Paving the Way for a Bulk Sample

Nord Precious Metals Resumes Permitting Process for Castle, Paving the Way for a Bulk Sample

(TheNewswire) Refocus on Castle East Permitting and Bulk Sample Processing January 29, 2024 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc., (TSXV:NTH) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), is pleased to announce the resumption of the... Keep Reading...
Nord Precious Metals Begins Trading Under New TSXV Symbol "NTH"

Nord Precious Metals Begins Trading Under New TSXV Symbol "NTH"

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated January 19, 2024, the Company's shares begin trading on the TSX... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an arm's length party to acquire a package of unpatented mineral lode claims (the " Claims "). The drilled-out deposit... Keep Reading...
Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC) (“Volt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce two major strategic advancements - the Company has been accepted as a member of both the DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) supported Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) and the Alabama Mobility and Power... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia –TheNewswire Oct 2, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the 2025 annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)... Keep Reading...
Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well AdvancedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) pleased to announce its immediate entry into the sodium nickel chloride (SNC) (or previously referred as sodium alumina solid state (SAS)), battery market in Australia, Europe and United... Keep Reading...
Institutional Investment

Institutional Investment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

Blockchain Investing

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

Blockchain Investing

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

Copper Investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces $10 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

rare earth investing

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner