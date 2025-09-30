Nord Precious Metals Completes Deep Ground Penetrating Radar Survey at Castle

Orientation survey to identify mining drifts, mineralized broken material in stope openings and potentially vein extensions

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH,OTC:CCWOF) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) ("Nord" or the "Company") has completed an orientation survey using Deep Ground Penetrating Radar (DGPR) geophysical technology with Earth Scan Technologies at the Castle property near the historic workings. This preliminary survey was intended to investigate the potential to map the existing openings down to 100 metres comprising the upper 4 levels of workings with a focus on the uppermost 2 levels at 21 metres and 48 metres depth. The DGPR system is capable of penetrating down to 200 metres which encompasses the upper 8 levels of a total 11 levels. The deeper depth penetration is expected to yield less resolution, particularly with the narrow vein mining methods used.

This survey is intended to meet multiple objectives including:

  • map historic mining drifts as well as distinguish between broken mineralized-material-filled versus empty stopes
  • map fractures and potentially, new vein structures or extensions of mined stopes
  • map lithologic contacts to further delineate the Nipissing diabase contact, the source of the high-grade silver mineralization.

Once the data has been analyzed, Earth Scan Technologies will provide a final report with maps identifying structures as well as vertical sections with interpretations highlighting stope and vein characteristics along with a 3D model, dependent on the density of data collected.

Ultimately, the goal of mapping the underground historic openings is to combine the results of this survey with the results of the upcoming sonic drill program on the historic Miller Creek tailings and the work testing the recovery of any silver and critical metals from the tailings. The Company can then use Ontario's new Recovery Permit to recover and process the historical tailings from past mining to produce a gravity concentrate high in silver grade with critical metal sulfides before mixing the final tailings from the gravity circuit with cementing material to then backfill empty stopes to stabilize the ground. This work is part of the Company's ongoing voluntary remediation of the historic tailings and workings.

The initial orientation survey was completed in four days on site. Dependent on the level of detail provided at the different depths and whether vein extensions or additional veins can be identified with this method, the area to be surveyed may be expanded.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred Resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.

Nord's integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the Company's proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 260 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. Chief Executive Officer 416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

