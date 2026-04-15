Nord Precious Metals Closes Unit Financings

Nord Precious Metals Closes Unit Financings

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals
   

Cobalt, Ontario - April 15, 2026 TheNewswire - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FRANKFURT: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") announces that further to the Company's news release dated April 9, 2026, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") by issuing of 11,666,667 units of the Company (the "Units) at a price of $0.15 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $1,750,000.05, subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

 

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Shares) and one share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company, whereby each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional share for a period of three years from closing at a price of $0.20 per warrant share (the "Warrant Shares").

 

The Company is conducting the above Financing in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States in reliance on OSC Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada.  The Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares will not be subject to a hold period in Canada.

 

The Company paid a finder's fee in the amount of $140,000 cash and 933,333 non-transferable warrants ("Finder Warrants") in connection with the Financing Units raised by the Finder.  Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of three years from closing.  The Finder's fees are also subject to Exchange approval.

 

The Finders Warrants issued in connection of the Financing are subject to a four-month and a day hold period expiring on August 16, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities laws.

 

Additionally, the Company announces it has closed a second non brokered private placement financing (the "2nd Financing") by issuing 4,700,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $705,000 subject to final Exchange Approval.

 

Each Unit is comprised of one Share and one Warrant of the Company, whereby each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Share for a period of three years from closing at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share.

 

All securities issued in connection 2nd Financing are subject to a four-month and a day hold period expiring on August 16, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities laws.

 

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing and the 2nd Financing for exploration on its Castle East Project, Gowganda, Ontario and for general working capital and administration costs.

  

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.  The above resource is now considered an historical resource. Insufficient work has been done to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.

Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing battery-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec through its approximately 51.24% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

For further information please contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or

Wayne Cheveldayoff

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Qualified Person

 

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

 

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding: the expectation that the Company will receive Exchange approval for the Financing, including the payment of finders fees in connection therewith and the absence of a hold period on the securities in Canada; the potential for silver recovery from tailings; and the Company's integrated processing strategy.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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