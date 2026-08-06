Nord Precious Metals Announces Digital Marketing Services Agreement

Nord Precious Metals Announces Digital Marketing Services Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals
   

Cobalt, Ontario August 6, 2026 TheNewswire - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. ("Nord" or the "Company") (TSXV: NTH,OTC:NPMMF, OTCQB: NPMMF, FRANKFURT: 4T9B) announces it has entered into a Digital Marketing Services Agreement dated August 4, 2026 with Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") which is based out of Vancouver, BC.   Senergy provides Investor Awareness and Shareholder Engagement programs designed to expand market visibility, attract new investors and strengthen overall market awareness.  

 

The consulting services to be provided by Senergy shall include, but are not limited to (a) ensuring the Company is onboarded with Senergy properly in order to best provide the desired results. This includes setting expectations, requirements & assets to be transferred prior to setup; (b) setting up required ad accounts & channels; (c) management of influencers on TikTok & Instagram; (d) fully built-out interactive landing page to host all ad traffic for the German markets; and (e) such other marketing and similar services as are customary and mutually agreed upon between the parties.

 

The Company shall pay Senergy an amount of $50,000 for a one-month term.  The first payment of $25,000 shall be paid upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") Approval.  The second payment shall be paid fourteen days from Exchange approval.

 

The Company confirms that Senergy and Nord are not related parties and operate at arm's length.  Neither Senergy nor its principals or affiliates have any interest in the Company or its securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

 

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

 

Nord Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

 

The Company's 63 sq. km flagship Castle property, with the addition of 225 hectares of leases, now hosts 3 of the 5 most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp: Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. The report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario Canada with effective date of May 28, 2020. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.

The above resource is now considered an historical resource. This historical resource remains relevant in that there is ongoing drilling to expand the known mineralization associated with that resource. The 2020 mineral resource was estimated in conformity with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines and is reported in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' NI-43-101. Insufficient work has been done since to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.

 

In addition to underground exploration targets, the newly acquired leases host an historical NI 43-101 indicated tailings resource of approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t Ag for approximately 2,960,000 contained ounces of silver at a 10 g/t cut-off (GeoVector Management, 2011, based on 764 drill holes totaling 3,012 metres). Subsequent work has been done indicating potential higher grades. A new technical report is required to compile and include all subsequent work. The historical estimate contained in this news release has not been verified as a current mineral resource. A "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. The Company considers the historical estimate to be relevant for the proper understanding of the Project; however, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling, and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person for the historical estimate to be in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and to verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. A resource update is currently underway.

 

Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other strategic metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

 

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of critical minerals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

 

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

 

or

 

Wayne Cheveldayoff

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

  

Forward-Looking Statements

 

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

 

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

 

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding: the interpretation of regional structures, including the possible extension of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone through the Gowganda area; the potential for gold mineralization on the Company's properties and any relationship between Archean gold systems and the silver-cobalt vein systems; the planned compilation, surface work, and follow-up drilling, and their sequencing within the Company's drilling program; the anticipated resource update; the potential for silver and critical minerals recovery from tailings and the priority of the tailings recovery program; and the Company's processing capabilities and integrated strategy.

 

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

 

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

 

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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