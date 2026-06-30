Nord Precious Metals Announces Clarification to Investor Relations Agreements

(TheNewswire)
Cobalt, Ontario June 30'26 TheNewswire - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. ("Nord" or the "Company") (TSXV: NTH,OTC:NPMMF, OTCQB: CCWOF, FRANKFURT: 4T9B) announces that the further to the Company's news release dated June 4, 2026 whereby Nord has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement with Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("EGR") of Sheridan, Wyoming dated June 4, 2026. the Company confirms that EGR and Nord are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither EGR nor its principals or affiliates have any interest in the Company or its securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
The Company also announces that further to its news release dated June 4, 2026 Nord has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement with RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RC") of Maitland Florida dated June 4, 2026 RC has a unique platform which combines traditional investor relations services with multi-media marketing. RC's Investor Relations platform also includes retail and institutional road-shows.
In consideration for the above services, the Company shall pay RC a monthly fee of US$15,000 in advance of each month of service, for an initial term of six months upon acceptance by the Exchange.
The Company confirms that RC and Nord are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither RC nor its principals or affiliates have any interest in the Company or its securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.
The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 58 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate. The above resource is now considered an historical resource. Insufficient work has been done to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.
Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing battery-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.
The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec including its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.
More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.
For further information please contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or
Wayne Cheveldayoff
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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