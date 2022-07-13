Precious MetalsInvesting News

  • Special Meeting to be held August 9, 2022 in virtual format
  • The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR the special resolution to approve the Arrangement in advance of the proxy deadline of 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on August 5, 2022

 Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSX: NSR) (NYSE: NSR ) (" Nomad " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its management information circular (the " Circular ") for the special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the Company's shareholders (the " Shareholders ") to be held in a virtual format at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Tuesday August 9, 2022 to approve the previously announced acquisition of Nomad by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the " Purchaser ") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the  " Arrangement ").

Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the " Nomad Shares ") for a consideration per Nomad Share of 1.21 common shares of the Purchaser (the " Consideration "), all as more particularly described in the Circular.

Subject to Shareholders' approval, the final approval of the Arrangement by the Court (as defined below) and the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals (with the condition with respect to the Competition Act ( Canada ) clearance having been fulfilled on June 3, 2022 ), the Arrangement is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Recommendation of Nomad's Board of Directors

Based upon a number of factors, including the unanimous recommendation by the special committee of the board of directors of Nomad (the " Board "), the Board has unanimously, after receiving advice from financial advisors and outside legal counsel in evaluating the Arrangement, determined that the Arrangement is fair to the Nomad Shareholders and in the best interests of the Company and recommended that the Nomad Shareholders vote FOR the special resolution to approve the Arrangement. The reasons for the Board's recommendation and some of the key factors it considered in making its determination are described in detail in the Circular.

The Circular & the Meeting

On July 11, 2022, the Superior Court of Québec (the " Court ") granted an interim order in respect of the Arrangement (the " Interim Order "). The Interim Order authorizes Nomad to proceed with various matters relating to the Arrangement, including the holding of the Meeting for Shareholders to consider and vote on the Arrangement.

The Company will be holding the Meeting in a virtual format via live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/464962717 and using the following password: nomad2022 (case sensitive). During the audio webcast, Shareholders will be able to hear the Meeting live, and registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to submit questions and vote at the Meeting.

The Circular, form of proxy or voting instruction form (as applicable) and letter of transmittal (the " Meeting Materials ") for the Meeting are expected to be mailed to registered Shareholders by Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Your vote is important. The Meeting Materials provide a description of the Arrangement and include certain information to assist Shareholders in considering how to vote on the Arrangement. You are urged to carefully review all Meeting Materials and, if you require assistance, to consult your tax, financial, legal or other professional advisors.

The Meeting Materials are also available on Nomad's website at https://nomadroyalty.com/en/investors/financial-reporting/ as well as under Nomad's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Only Shareholders of record as of the close of business (Eastern time) on July 5, 2022 and duly appointed and registered proxyholders are entitled to submit questions and vote at the Meeting. The deadline for completed proxies to be received by the Company's transfer agent is Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) .

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

If you have any questions about the procedures to be followed to vote at the Meeting or about obtaining and depositing the required form of proxy or voting instruction form, you should contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in North America ) or at 514-982-7555 (for collect calls outside of North America ).

Annual SEC Filings

The Company also announces that it filed, on March 31, 2022 , its annual report on Form 40-F (the " Form 40-F ") for the year ended December 31, 2021 , with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Form 40-F can be accessed by visiting Nomad's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . In addition, Nomad Shareholders may contact Nomad by mail at 1275 Av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 500, Montreal , Québec, Canada H3B 0G4, by calling (438) 538-7555 or by email request to corporatesecretary@nomadroyalty.com to request copies of the Form 40-F free of charge, which includes the audited consolidated financial statements of Nomad as at and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. These financial statements are also available under Nomad's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or Nomad's website at www.nomadroyalty.com/en/investors/financial-reporting/ .

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 21 royalty, stream and other assets, of which 8 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com .

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. After the closing of the Nomad transaction as announced on May 2, 2022 , Sandstorm will have acquired a portfolio of more than 250 streams and royalties, of which 39 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com .

For more information about Nomad, please visit our website at www.nomadroyalty.com or email us:

Vincent Metcalfe, CEO

Joseph de la Plante, CIO

vmetcalfe@nomadroyalty.com

jdelaplante@nomadroyalty.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable U.S. safe harbour provisions (collectively, " forward-looking statements "). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on them.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on forecasts of future operational or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "have potential" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to the anticipated completion and timing of completion of the Arrangement; the ability to obtain required Court, Shareholder and regulatory approvals for the Arrangement, and the timing of obtaining such approvals. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Please consult the section titled "Risk Relating to the Arrangement and the Combined Company" in the Circular as well as section titled "Risk Factors" in Nomad's annual information form dated March 30, 2022 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 , and section titled "Risks and Uncertainties" in Nomad's management's discussion and analysis of Nomad for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Nomad's interim management discussion and analysis of Nomad for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , each of which can be found under Nomad's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov . There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Nomad disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. If Nomad updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Nomad will make additional updates with respect to those forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c5439.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.NSRNYSE:NSRPrecious Metals Investing
NSR
Red Pine Intersects 68.71g/t gold over 4.72m including 231.5 g/t Gold over 1.06m in extension of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Visible Gold Intersected South of the Parkhill Fault.

Red Pine Intersects 68.71g/t gold over 4.72m including 231.5 g/t Gold over 1.06m in extension of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Visible Gold Intersected South of the Parkhill Fault.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program. Red Pine drilling has intersected high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto Mine Shear Zone. We have confirmed gold mineralization in the extension of the Jubilee Shear south of the Parkhill Fault adding over 2.5kms in strike length of known continuous gold mineralization to the Wawa Gold Corridor.

"We know that the historic high grade mines; Minto, Parkhill and Darwin Grace; have produced spectacular gold intersections throughout their operational history and it is understandable that we are now intersecting similar high-grade as we work to expand our resources into these areas. Red Pine is making excellent progress as we expand the footprint of our current resource," - Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with level stations at 150 ft. (45 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.

The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Finlay Minerals enlarges its ATTY Property with the Acquisition of the ATG Property

Finlay Minerals enlarges its ATTY Property with the Acquisition of the ATG Property

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") for the purchase of the ATG Property from Electrum Resource Corporation (" Electrum "), which will enlarge Finlay's ATTY Property. The ATTY Property, which was purchased from Electrum in 1999, and the ATG Property are located in the Toodoggone Mining District of British Columbia and are neighboured, to the south by Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess Underground and East copper (Cu) gold (Au) porphyry deposits, and to the north by Amarc Resources Freeport McMoRan's Joy property.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Finlay will acquire the ATG Property, which comprises three mineral tenures totaling approximately 1,105 hectares, for consideration consisting of 1,750,000 fully paid common shares of Finlay with a deemed value of $0.08 per share, for a deemed total value of $140,000 (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Elizabeth Blue Vein Drilling - More Visible Gold

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR), (TSXV:TMRR), (OTC PINK:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that visible gold has been observed in diamond drill hole EZ-22-09 at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia, Canada

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101618410"]

Keep reading...Show less
Conquest Options Marr Lake to Add to Critical Metals Portfolio

Conquest Options Marr Lake to Add to Critical Metals Portfolio

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Marr Lake Cu-Ni-PGE Property ("Property"). The Property is a grass roots property that is prospective for Cu-Ni-PGE and Li mineralization in an area that has seen limited exploration in the past.

The Property is located 70 km southwest of Atikokan, Ontario, and is contiguous with Green Technology Metals Wisa Lake Property that hosts Li-Ta bearing pegmatite dyke swarms that have been mapped over a strike length of 1.5 km, with widths of up to 20 m having been reported. President and CEO Tom Obradovich stated, "The Marr Lake Project underlines Conquests focus on critical metals with potential for Cu-Ni-PGE and Lithium. Our Nipigon Basin Project has Uranium in addition to NI-Cu-PGE targets and our Temagami Belfast Project is currently being explored for Ni-Cu PGE as well as IOCG potential."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Amends Private Placement

Aben Resources Amends Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release dated July 11, 2022, it has increased the unit portion of the non-brokered private placement to up to 7,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.035 per Unit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Drilling Permit for Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources Receives Drilling Permit for Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of a three-year drill and exploration permit to carry out the next phase of exploration at its 100% owned Gowganda West gold property. The property is located in the Shining Tree District of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Northern Ontario. The permit includes

  • 15 line km's of induced polarization (IP) surveying;
  • Trenching to refine gold targets at up to 25 locations, totaling 2500 linear metres;
  • greater than 20 drill pads, with multiple drill collars at each pad

"The 3-year permit renewal at Gowganda is a significant milestone for the Company as we prepare for the fully funded 2022 follow-up drill program of 2,500 metres," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. "I recently visited our priority gold targets at Gowganda West with Tim Henneberry our Q.P and director along with Brian Madill our Mining Land Management Consultant and we are very excited to commence the 2022 exploration program.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Zone in Drilling at Mustajärvi Project and Reports Final Results from First Drill Program at Sarvi Project

FireFox Gold Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Zone in Drilling at Mustajärvi Project and Reports Final Results from First Drill Program at Sarvi Project

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is excited to report additional results from its 2022 core drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Four holes returned significant near-surface, high-grade gold mineralization, highlighted by hole 22MJ006 in the East Target that returned a 13.85-metre interval averaging 14.39 gt gold. Expressed in terms of grade-thickness, this interval measures 199 gram-meters of gold, the strongest mineralized interval yet drilled at Mustajärvi (see Table 1 below, and Figure 1: https:bit.ly3PFJ3ID

The details of several key drill intercepts are highlighted below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graycliff Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of a private placement. As part of the closing of this first tranche, the Company issued 2,950,000 units for gross proceeds of $590,000

Graycliff initiated a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,250,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $650,000. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold: Building Value Through the Drill Bit, CEO Clip Video

Lahontan Gold: Building Value Through the Drill Bit, CEO Clip Video

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG has three top tier gold and silver assets in the Walker Lane of Nevada. BTV interviews Director & CEO, Kimberly Ann, to learn more.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
www.b-tv.com/post/lahontan-gold-building-value-through-the-drill-bit-btv-ceo-clips-60sec

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG)

https://lahontangoldcorp.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130522

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from the final three core drill holes exploring the Slab-Calvada pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The three drill holes, totaling 552 metres, were completed in late 2021 and targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault. Historic drilling in this area outlined significant potential oxide resources. Highlights include

  • 21.0 metres grading 0.89 gpt Au and 2.7 gpt Ag (0.93 gpt Au Eq) of oxidized mineralization in drill hole CAL21-007C confirming oxidized precious metal mineralization over a vertical range of over 150 metres (please see cross section and table below).
  • 32.1 metres grading 0.54 gpt Au and 3.7 gpt Ag (0.58 gpt Au Eq) starting at a vertical depth of only 60 metres in drill hole CAL21-006C.

These three drill holes intercepted shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault zone, an east-west trending structure that links the previously mined Slab and Calvada pits (please see map below). Gold and silver mineralization crops out on the surface and now has been traced down-dip over a vertical range of almost 200 metres; mineralization remains open at depth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×