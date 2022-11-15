Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 15, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), on a best efforts basis, involving the issuance of up to 5,000,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.09 per unit, subject to increase of up to 25% at the discretion of Noble should investor interest warrant doing so. The gross proceeds raised are up to $450,000 (before fees and expenses), subject to increase as noted. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share ") and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each full warrant (" Warrant ") exercisable for three years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per common share.

The Company may pay compensation to a broker conducting due diligence on investors, with the compensation to be paid in cash plus broker warrants of up to 7% of the number of FT Units placed in the Private Placement (the " Broker Warrants "), each Broker Warrant exercisable for three years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.09 per common share.

The securities to be issued in this Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period.

The Private Placement is subject to completion of formal documentation and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as any other required regulatory approvals. Noble intends to use the proceeds raised through the Private Placement to fund exploration expenditures on the Company's properties located in Quebec.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:                416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble MineralTSXV:NOBBase Metals Investing
NOB:CA
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral


Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Exploration Update - Work Programs in Progress and Planned on Multiple Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Noble Mineral Exploration Update - Work Programs in Progress and Planned on Multiple Projects in Ontario and Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario November 9, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Acquires Claims Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

Noble Minerals Acquires Claims Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario October 20, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of 188 claims covering 10,152 hectares of strategic ground through staking in the vicinity of Go Metals Corp, HSP Nickel Copper Platinum Group Project north of Havre St Pierre located in Quebec. The staking covers approximately 56 km of prospective contact of the Havre St Pierre Anorthositic Complex where Go Metals Corp recently announced the discovery of "Wide Intervals of Nickel and Copper Sulphides. (Go Metals Press Release Dated September 13, 2022).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Exploration Update - Drilling Completed on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Exploration Update - Drilling Completed on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 17, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Exploration: Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Mineral Exploration: Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - September 20, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Signs Exploration Agreement with the Constance Lake First Nation

Noble Signs Exploration Agreement with the Constance Lake First Nation

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - August 22, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB, ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) Noble is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Exploration Agreement ("Agreement") with the Constance Lake First Nation ("CLFN)") in relation to exploration and potential development at both the Company's Nagagami and Boulder Projects near Hearst, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Drills 178 m of 0.32% Copper Equivalent in Step-Out Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Drills 178 m of 0.32% Copper Equivalent in Step-Out Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report assay results from the 2022 diamond drill program at its Jean Marie project. Both holes drilled intersected significant intervals of copper mineralization and were successful in expanding the area of known copper mineralization along strike and at depth.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Multiple Gold Intervals Including 8.8 g/t Au over 8.1 m Within a Broader 3.0 g/t Au over 59.3 m Interval at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Multiple Gold Intervals Including 8.8 g/t Au over 8.1 m Within a Broader 3.0 g/t Au over 59.3 m Interval at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill hole FCG22-22 that successfully intersected multiple significant intervals of gold mineralization at the North Fork zone in the Central Area of the Fondaway Canyon project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Highlights

  • Initial phases of pilot plant testing successfully completed
  • Testing confirms significant improvements in both recovery and product quality from updated magnetite circuit
    • 18% improvement in iron recovery and 15% improvement in chromium recovery
    • 16% improvement in iron grade to 55%
  • Discussions underway with multiple stainless and ferroalloy producers on downstream processing partnership

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results from initial phases of pilot plant testing on 34 tonnes of material from the Company's Crawford Nickel Project with the major focus on testing an updated magnetite recovery circuit and generation of both nickel and magnetite concentrates for further downstream testing.  While the Crawford Nickel Project is primarily a nickel development project, it can produce value-generating by-products including cobalt, palladium, and platinum contained in the nickel concentrates, and iron and chromium contained in the magnetite concentrate expected to be produced from Crawford.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Delivers Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Baptiste Nickel Project, Reporting Significant Improvement in DTR Nickel Grade and First Inclusion of Total Nickel, DTR Cobalt and DTR Iron Grades

FPX Nickel Delivers Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Baptiste Nickel Project, Reporting Significant Improvement in DTR Nickel Grade and First Inclusion of Total Nickel, DTR Cobalt and DTR Iron Grades

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report an updated mineral resource estimate for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") at the Decar Nickel District (" Decar ") in central British Columbia.  The 2022 mineral resource estimate incorporates results from 2021's in-fill drilling program and is based on a new geological modelling approach and newly improved dike model, all of which contribute to significantly improved Davis Tube Recoverable ("DTR") nickel grades.  The 2022 mineral resource estimate also reports, for the first time, the content of total nickel and potential by-product elements, cobalt and iron.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN's VTEM Survey Identifies Multiple Targets on the Wine Nickel Property in Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN's VTEM Survey Identifies Multiple Targets on the Wine Nickel Property in Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) provides the initial results from a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne geophysical survey completed in 2022 at the Wine project in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 3). This survey was designed to accurately define the location and depth of conductive sources that have a nickel mineralization signature. Preliminary interpretations indicate there is a distinct VTEM response to the Wine Occurrence, which had not been recognized in historical airborne surveys.

logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

A significant number of additional VTEM anomalies, typically with subtle coincident magnetic responses, have been defined within the Wine Gabbro (Figure 1 sets out the responses at a 50-metre depth).  All of the selected VTEM anomalies are currently being geophysically modelled in order to be prioritized for subsequent drill testing, which is planned for the first quarter of 2023.

Note: There are five additional geophysical targets selected for modelling at the south end of the Wine property not shown in figure.

Brad Humphrey , President and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are very pleased with the VTEM survey results and the ability to define additional targets within the immediate Wine Gabbro area that hosts the Wine Occurrence. The Company is currently designing and prioritizing the next set of drill targets for the upcoming winter program, which will focus on testing these newly defined geophysical targets. NiCAN is in a strong position with a solid balance sheet and highly prospective nickel projects in established mining jurisdictions."

A preliminary 3D model of the VTEM data has been received and merged with NiCAN's detailed 3D aeromagnetic model completed in 2021 to determine the relationship between conductivity and magnetic responses. In the region of the Wine Gabbro, deep seated magma chambers postulated to be feeder zones to the near surface nickel mineralization have been inferred from the aeromagnetic data. Conductive responses defined from the VTEM survey are interpreted to be sulphide rich horizons associated with these magnetic responses (Figure 2). The intrusion appears to cut into the sulphide horizons with the magma chambers, providing the ability to trap significant sulphur. Additional work is required to determine the nickel potential of this newly defined environment.

Beyond the immediate Wine Gabbro area, it was also noted that several VTEM responses of merit have been defined in the southern portion of the property, within the Reed Lake Mafic-Ultramafic Complex, where past rock sampling has indicated anomalous copper and PGM values. These potential targets on the southern portion of the property are currently being geophysically modelled for subsequent drill testing in 2023.

Analogies to Historical Lynn Lake Nickel Deposits

NiCAN believes that the mineralization hosted by the Wine Gabbro may have analogies to the nickel-copper deposits in the Lynn Lake area where approximately 22.2 million tonnes averaging 1.0% nickel and 0.5% copper was historically mined. The Farley Mine was made up of multiple lenses (~16) of mineralization contained within a 4.2 km 2 gabbro body. The Wine Gabbro contains a number of similarities and has seen very little exploration for nickel-copper deposits.

QA/QC

With respect to the Geotech 2022 Versatile time-domain airborne electromagnetic ("VTEM") geophysical data collected over the Wine project area in Manitoba, Canada , a total of 550 line-km of VTEM data was collected on east-west lines with a line spacing of 100m . The VTEM data were quality controlled first by Geotech before being sent to Geophysical consultants for further quality control purposes. The data were then used to create 3D electrical conductivity inversion models using a combination of parametric and voxel inversion approaches.

The 3D voxel inversion of the 2022 VTEM data used 20m x 20m x 20m mesh cell sizes in the core region of the mesh with a starting and reference model set to the various parametric anomalies embedded within a uniform 10,000 Ωm background. Inversion uncertainties were set to 3% with a noise floor of 1e-12 V/Am2.

The 2022 Geotech VTEM survey over the Wine project in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba was inverted in 3D to create a best fitting conductivity model. The final inversion consisted of many parametric inversions combined to form the starting model for a voxel inversion. The parametric inversions created best-fitting ellipsoids that represented the various strong conductors in the region, and then the traditional voxel inversion was able to take the parametric starting model and refine it as well as add near-surface information that was missing from the parametric inversions.

Collectively, these 3D inversion models highlight many strong conductive features in the Wine project area, and the interpretation of these anomalies should help to better understand the geologic and structural setting, which in turn can help generate future drill targets.

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen , P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba , Canada.

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, future exploration drill programs, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company and neighboring properties; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: Selected VTEM targets within the Wine Gabbro shown on a 50-meter conductivity depth slice (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Figure 2: Interpreted Mineralization Model for the Wine Gabbro Area Looking Southeast (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Figure 3: Wine Project Location (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c6850.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Debt Settlement

Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Debt Settlement

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to settle an aggregate of $37,810 of indebtedness owed to a non-arm's length creditor of the Company through the issuance of 756,200 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement").

All Common Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×