Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario October 20, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of 188 claims covering 10,152 hectares of strategic ground through staking in the vicinity of Go Metals Corp, HSP Nickel Copper Platinum Group Project north of Havre St Pierre located in Quebec. The staking covers approximately 56 km of prospective contact of the Havre St Pierre Anorthositic Complex where Go Metals Corp recently announced the discovery of "Wide Intervals of Nickel and Copper Sulphides. (Go Metals Press Release Dated September 13, 2022).

The Noble claims cover the Havre St. Pierre Anorthositic Complex, which contains known nickel, copper and PGE mineralization. The claims cover geophysical features similar to Go Metal's, HSP Nickel-Copper discovery. Nickel Copper, Platinum Group mineralization tends to accumulate near the intrusive contact that is identified by a sharp contrast between magnetic high and extreme magnetic low (the anorthosite). The Noble claims cover approximately 56 km of prospective contact. (Figure 1).

The claims are road accessible and power lines cross the property.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Noble Claims in relation to Go Metals, HSP Claims on a total field magnetic background.

Future work will include an AirTEM survey by Balch Exploration Corporation Inc. (BECI) over the claims this winter. Spring, ground follow-up will be followed by diamond drilling of identified targets.

Historical exploration results disclosed in this news release are non-compliant with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:                416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble MineralTSXV:NOBBase Metals Investing
NOB:CA
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral


Keep reading...Show less
Noble Exploration Update - Drilling Completed on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Exploration Update - Drilling Completed on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 17, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Exploration: Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Mineral Exploration: Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - September 20, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Signs Exploration Agreement with the Constance Lake First Nation

Noble Signs Exploration Agreement with the Constance Lake First Nation

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - August 22, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB, ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) Noble is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Exploration Agreement ("Agreement") with the Constance Lake First Nation ("CLFN)") in relation to exploration and potential development at both the Company's Nagagami and Boulder Projects near Hearst, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Calder-Lennox Property

Exploration Update - Drilling Commences on Calder-Lennox Property

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - July 20, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Exploration Update: Noble Retains Dr. Ed van Hees

Exploration Update: Noble Retains Dr. Ed van Hees

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - June 27, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has retained Dr. Ed van Hees as a Consultant to Noble.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the expiry dates of certain warrants as set out in more detail below.

The Company will make an application to the TSXV to extend 7,510,000 warrants (the "November Warrants"), exercisable at $0.08 until November 4, 2022, issued pursuant to the private placement financing which closed on November 4, 2021, for a period of one (1) year, from the original expiry date to expire November 4, 2023. There has been no change in the exercise price.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Formation of an Advisory Board and the Addition of Its First Member, John K. Davies

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Formation of an Advisory Board and the Addition of Its First Member, John K. Davies

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to welcome John K. Davies to the Green River team as the inaugural member of the Company's new Advisory Board.

Mr. Davies spent thirty-five years in the private investment management, capital financing, and risk management sectors. From the early 1980's, as a representative for highly prestigious brokerage and commodity firms, Mr. Davies established a bar of excellence for managing client funds and developing innovative hedging approaches for multinational firms.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Final Sampling Results from 2022 Summer Check Sampling Program and Channel Sampling Program Underway

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 20th

World Copper to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 20th

World Copper Ltd. (OTCX:WCUFF) (TSXV: WCU) based in Vancouver BC and focused on the development of copper assets in North and South America, today announced that Nolan Peterson, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20 th 2022.

DATE : October 20 th , 2022
TIME: 1:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Individuals interested in arranging a meeting with management are welcome to contact World Copper.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$10 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$10 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has closed a secured loan facility with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") of US$10 million previously announced on September 29, 2022 . The proceeds will allow the Company to execute post feasibility study work on permitting and detailed engineering which is advantageous to complete during the coming winter months and allows the Company to remain well-funded as it continues to aggressively advance the project.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

The loan will be due January 18, 2023 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 325,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.52 per share. The loan will be subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over $20 billion in annual revenues and provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team who had worked previously together since 1989. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking and advisory. Auramet has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector.  Auramet purchases tens of millions of ounces of gold, silver and PGMs sourced from a diversified base of mining companies, recycling companies and refineries/smelters.  Auramet has also provided term financing facilities in excess of $950 million to date in the mining sector and is looking to grow its capital investment business in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space.  In 2022, Auramet received a Gold Metal Sustainability Rating from Ecovadis, a global leader in business sustainability ratings.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-closes-previously-announced-us10-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-inc-301652623.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/18/c2598.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Adds Third Drill Rig and Commences Drilling on Two New Copper Targets at the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Adds Third Drill Rig and Commences Drilling on Two New Copper Targets at the Escacena Project, Spain

  • First drill holes commence at the Zarcita and Bravo Norte VMS copper targets

  • Zarcita copper target expanded and number of planned drill holes increased

  • A third drill rig added to test new copper targets

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Zarcita and Bravo Norte volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") targets at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. This is the first time these two priority targets have been drill tested.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO, states: "Zarcita is a significant high priority, 2.5 kilometer long target defined by historic mine workings, soil copper geochemistry, host rock alteration and geophysical anomalies indicative of potential for copper mineralization. Bravo Norte is a large coincident gravity and Induced Polarization (IP) anomaly. Zarcita and Bravo Norte are both within 5km of our La Romana copper-tin discovery and the neighbouring historic Aznalcollar open pit mine. We are very pleased that drilling is now underway at these compelling targets. A third drill rig has also been added and we expect the ongoing systematic exploration will continue to generate more drill targets. Results are also anticipated in the next few weeks from the initial drilling at the La Jarosa, Hornitos and Pilar targets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×