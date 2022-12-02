Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 2, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (see the news release dated November 15, 2022) non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") whereby it raised gross proceeds of $562,500 (before fees and expenses) through the issuance of 6,250,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.09 per unit. Each FT Unit was comprised of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share ") and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for three years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per common share.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid cash commission of $31,500 and issued 350,000 broker warrants exercisable for three years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.09 per common share.

The securities issued in this Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period.

The closing proceeded after conditional approval of the Private Placement was granted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), and remains subject to final approval of the Exchange, as well as any other required regulatory approvals.

Noble intends to use the proceeds raised through the Private Placement to fund exploration expenditures on the Company's properties located in Quebec.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:                416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble MineralTSXV:NOBBase Metals Investing
NOB:CA
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral


Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral: Exploration Update - Geophysical Crews Mobilized to Kidd Creek Project, Timmins, Ontario

Noble Mineral: Exploration Update - Geophysical Crews Mobilized to Kidd Creek Project, Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 28, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress on a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 15, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), on a best efforts basis, involving the issuance of up to 5,000,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.09 per unit, subject to increase of up to 25% at the discretion of Noble should investor interest warrant doing so. The gross proceeds raised are up to $450,000 (before fees and expenses), subject to increase as noted. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share ") and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each full warrant (" Warrant ") exercisable for three years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per common share.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Exploration Update - Work Programs in Progress and Planned on Multiple Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Noble Mineral Exploration Update - Work Programs in Progress and Planned on Multiple Projects in Ontario and Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario November 9, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Acquires Claims Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

Noble Minerals Acquires Claims Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario October 20, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of 188 claims covering 10,152 hectares of strategic ground through staking in the vicinity of Go Metals Corp, HSP Nickel Copper Platinum Group Project north of Havre St Pierre located in Quebec. The staking covers approximately 56 km of prospective contact of the Havre St Pierre Anorthositic Complex where Go Metals Corp recently announced the discovery of "Wide Intervals of Nickel and Copper Sulphides. (Go Metals Press Release Dated September 13, 2022).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Exploration Update - Drilling Completed on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Exploration Update - Drilling Completed on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 17, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Closes $12 Million Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor

FPX Nickel Closes $12 Million Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX), (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new corporate strategic investor (the " Strategic Investor "), as previously announced in the Company's November 29, 2022 news release.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that in accordance with the terms of the US$5,000,000, US$4,000,000 and US$5,000,000 eight per cent convertible debentures issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road Capital") on June 2, 2021, April 4, 2022 and September 2, 2022 (the "Convertible Debentures") the Company has elected to issue 10,172 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of US$10.28 (C$13.80) to Queen's Road Capital as payment for US$104,568 (C$140,304) in interest owing on the Convertible Debentures.

Under the terms of the Convertible Debentures, interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares, at the greater of: (i) the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date; or (ii) the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V")).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports significant mineralization in drill core that resembles surface rock samples having returned high values greater than 1% nickel equivalent (NiEq) and 0.5% vanadium pentoxide. Approximately 1,000m of well-preserved stored core from a 1996 drill program completed by BHP at Nagvaak was logged in detail with a focus on identifying mineralized intervals for energy transition metals. The previous drill program by BHP focused on exploring for zinc mineralization outlined by a gravity anomaly and multiple EM conductors central to the Nagvaak target area. The Company's exploration program confirmed the location of the BHP drillhole collars and incorporated the drill holes and recently completed ground geophysical survey results into a sectional interpretation (see news release dated October 14th, 2022). Utilizing a handheld XRF spectrometer, the StrategX exploration team identified mineralized zones anomalous in nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, and silver. A total of 354 drill core samples were taken and sent to SRC laboratory for assaying.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Channel sampling at the Hydra Zone returns up to 13.57% Cs2O

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that recent channel sampling at the cesium dyke prospect has confirmed a potentially significant high-grade cesium discovery dubbed the Hydra Zone, on the Golden Hope Project in southwestern Newfoundland

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Highlights

  • Additional assay results confirm scale of discovery at Reid
  • Higher grade interval at Reid – REI22-07 325 metres of 0.29% nickel including 81 metres of 0.35% nickel
  • New discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced positive drilling results from its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign at its Reid and Sothman properties.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Merida Announces Name Change and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Merida Announces Name Change and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Merida Minerals Holdings Inc ., (the " Corporation " or " Merida ") (TSXV: ESPN) announced that the Corporation has changed its name to "Hispania Resources Inc." effective November 17, 2022. The common shares of the Corporation will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current trading symbol "ESPN" at market open on December 14, 2022. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital. The Corporation is changing its name as it plans to acquire additional mining property in various regions of Spain. Given these plans for expansion, the Corporation felt that the current name "Merida", being a reference to the specific region in Spain where the Corporation's current mining property is located, is no longer appropriate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×